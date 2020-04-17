Medallion Financial: A 15% Yield To Maturity On Exchange Traded Notes

Medallion Financial (MFIN) is a challenged bank holding company whose legacy is traced to the financing of taxi medallions in major urban markets. The business was long a highly profitable and stable one as demand for (and prices of) medallions were both generally strong while supply was intentionally limited by local governments. However, the advent of competing rideshare services, such as Lyft (LYFT) and Uber (UBER), placed significant pressure on the owners of tax medallions and, thus, the value of the medallions themselves, drawing into question the viability of the related loans. Ultimately, those loans began to fail and the company, in response to these trends, launched itself on a campaign to diversity – and redefine – its business, including a rather brief classification as a business development company before converting to a bank holding company. The shifting strategies in combination with debt concerns, persistent losses and weakness in the heritage taxi medallion business have contributed to a significant degree of uncertainty surrounding the company and the ultimate value of its underlying business.

Medallion Financial presently consists of certain legacy loans and the subsidiary bank, Medallion Bank. The legacy loans are primarily taxi medallion loans (roughly 7% of total assets) which the company estimates in its latest annual filing have a loan-to-value ratio of around 200% suggesting significant ongoing losses. Medallion Bank primarily provides consumer lending with a significant focus on recreational loans (i.e., loans on recreational vehicles, boats, trailers, etc.) and home improvement loans (particularly financing swimming pools, roofs, windows, and solar panels), with smaller allocations to commercial loans and medallion loans. The company reports as a bank holding company, as noted above, after electing to forego its earlier business development company classification for tax purposes and consolidating its financial statements with the bank subsidiary. The company’s overall loan portfolio is less than impressive beyond the taxi medallion loans with significant charge-offs, especially in the weak credit quality recreational loan segment. Indeed, the company’s provisions for loan losses amounted to roughly half of net interest income before provisions last year, an extraordinary amount that leaves the company with a loss after operating expenses.

Oddly, a case could be made, despite the rather bizarre nature of the company, that Medallion Financial may be an interesting investment opportunity for highly risk tolerant investors once the company fully resolves the lingering taxi medallion loan issues. However, our focus in this note is on the company’s exchange traded notes, the Medallion Financial 9.0% Notes (MFINL), which don't appear on the SeekingAlpha platform. The exchange traded notes were originally issued in April 2016, bear a fixed interest rate of 9.0%, and are callable by the company for redemption at the face value ($25.00 per unit) any time after April 15, 2020, and otherwise mature a year later on April 15, 2021. In many respects, there is nothing particularly unusual about the notes aside from the issuer.

The notes have, however, experienced a long history of wild swings in valuation as the nature of the company has changed, moving from a nadir roughly 46% below the face value in the summer of 2017 (with an effective yield of more than 16%) to a highly speculative premium to redemption value at $26.83. Previously, we’d written based on this movement that the company’s exchange traded notes were unattractive from a risk perspective given a valuation above the redemption value (despite maturity being just over two years away and the potential call risk) given the then effective yield of about 7%. The yield hardly compensated for the associated risks.

The notes have since come down significantly in value as part of the coronavirus downdraft both due to broader market concerns on high yield debt as well as specific concerns with respect to the company’s loan portfolio. In economically stressed times, consumers are unlikely to maintain payments at historical rates on high interest rate debt such as recreational loans and, possibly, even the home improvement loans. A lack of customers for taxis in New York City, where about 88% of the taxi medallions backing the company’s medallion loans are located, is a further risk to those already questionable assets. In short, the company’s loan portfolio is about as bad as it gets in an economic downturn.

The risks are reflected in the company’s average interest rates in the loans. The average interest rate earned on the recreational loan portfolio over the last year exceeded 15% which informs one about not only the risk of the loans but the financial wherewithal of the borrowers backing the loans. The home improvement loans, by contrast, sported an average interest rate exceeding 9%, all while the company continues to incur losses on legacy taxi medallion loans with an average interest rate of less than 4%.

In any case, assuming the company can survive for the next twelve months and redeems the exchange traded notes upon maturity, intrepid investors with the risk temperament and wherewithal to hold the exchange traded notes could realize an effective yield to maturity (which occurs in just under one year) as high as 15% and possibly more at lower acquisition prices given high volatility in the quotation.

The risk, though, is material. In the middle of March, just over a year from maturity, the notes briefly fell below $15.00, resulting in a yield to maturity of approximately 85% given the timing of the April interest payment. The company’s Medallion Bank 8.0% Noncumulative Fixed-to-Floating Perpetual Preferred shares (MBNKP) currently trade at $14.00, less than 60% of the redemption value, for an effective yield of more than 14%. The pricing and current yield of the company’s debt and preferred securities alone reflects the market’s present confidence in the company over the short term much less the long term.

The Medallion Financial exchange traded notes are only suitable for those willing and able to accept the significant risk associated with short term economic challenges and, frankly, the balance of the company’s unimpressive business. However, with a maturity only a year away, the present yield to maturity could provide an attractive opportunity for those investors willing to gamble that Medallion Financial will survive the next twelve months and redeem the exchange traded notes.Author's Note: Medallion Financial's exchange traded notes frequently trade at large spreads which can radically impact the effective yield to maturity. Prospective investors should judiciously utilize limit orders to manage the bid/ask spread risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We hold the exchange traded senior notes (MFINL).

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.