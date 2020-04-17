Zoom: Still Worth It

Zoom Video Communications (ZM) has received a fair bit of criticism lately because of security and privacy issues these past few weeks. Our contention is that despite this criticism, Zoom's response and fundamentals make it an excellent medium-term play.

Zoom’s Advantage: High Ease of Use and Scalability in a rapidly Growing Market

Zoom was built with a focus on high ease of use. Several companies had video software before Zoom, but these were not optimal (Remember Skype with the issue of freezing up?). Zoom came along with a value proposition of helping people connect through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing and won our hearts. At the core of Zoom is an inbuilt ease of use that is partly enabled by the fast set-up time (second-highest fastest set-up time after Cisco Webex as per Owl Labs). This has helped Zoom build a loyal following and now, Zoom is a verb. Only a few companies like Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) can boast of this. Other features that make Zoom attractive include the quality of the video, the quite popular virtual backgrounds and an impressive UI/UX matter.

Source: Owl labs

The market Zoom operates in, unified communications and collaboration solutions, is expected to grow rapidly at a 7.1% CAGR between 2019-2023, resulting in a market size of $48.3 billion by 2023. This has obviously been accelerated by the Coronavirus pandemic with more people having to work from home (WFH). Coming into 2020, Zoom was already the most popular Video conferencing tool heading.

Source: Owl labs

The zoom challenge: Security and Privacy

Zoom’s ease of use came at a price. Cybersecurity researchers have now warned that hackers can exploit vulnerabilities in the software to eavesdrop on meetings or commandeer machines to access secure files. There have also been allegations of unauthorized disclosure of personal information to third parties like Facebook, their installer being sketchy and sharing of contents of video-chats with ad-tracking companies. Furthermore, Zoom did not have end-to-end encryption but rather a type of encryption called transport encryption. To add to these worries, there has been the issue of Zoombombing where.

The backlash has been sharp and swift. The last two weeks have seen a deluge of negative information about Zoom with a class-action lawsuit (3 more have been filed) and some researchers even calling it a malware. Several institutions and companies like New York City's schools, the government of Taiwan, the UK Ministry of Defence, NASA, Space X and Google's parent company Alphabet have decided to stop using Zoom. Investors pushed the company stock down and it is now trading at almost the same price as it was in early March.

Source: Reuters

The company was definitely not built to handle this level of customer usage in such a short time and has as a result become a victim of its own success. The number of daily users skyrocketed from 10 million in December to 200 million meeting participants (free plus paid) in March, an almost 2000% percentage increase in 3 months.

The Zoom response: A single-minded focus on Security and Privacy

Zoom has responded swiftly and has now dedicated most of its resources to tackling the issue. Importantly, they have acknowledged the need to win customer support back:

we recognize that we have fallen short of the community’s – and our own – privacy and security expectations … we did not design the product with the foresight that, in a matter of weeks, every person in the world would suddenly be working, studying, and socializing from home. We now have a much broader set of users who are utilizing our product in a myriad of unexpected ways, presenting us with challenges we did not anticipate when the platform was conceived … I feel an obligation to win the users’ trust back - Zoom CEO Eric Yuan

Zoom is now focused on winning back customer trust and their response has been nothing short of admirable. They have brought some well-respected CISOs on board, including Alex Stamos, to help them enhance their privacy and security issues. Several features were added in the space of 2 weeks including a revamped bug bounty program. Zoom will run simultaneous white box penetration tests to identify and address issues and prepare a transparency report with information about requests for data, records, or content. Furthermore, hosts now have new security options in their meeting controls including locking the meeting and enabling Waiting Room. The meeting IDs will no longer be displayed in the title bar of the Zoom meeting window. All Zoom meetings are now password-protected. Zoom will also be holding weekly Webinars where the CEO gets to answer questions from the public and at the same time provide updates on the actions being taken. Users are getting regular emails updating them on progress and on the new versions with enhanced features.

A few more encryption enhancements coming up include AES-GCM Encryption for in-meeting content and Enhanced Cryptography Platform. The challenge of achieving end-to-end encryption of communications remains and may take time to resolve, but this is something the company is working on with single-minded focus. Our contention is that they deserve some credit in the strong response they have made and in their desire to win customer trust back. There is a strong determination to fix the issues. CEO Yuan said:

When it comes to a conflict between usability and privacy and security, privacy and security [are] more important - even at the cost of multiple clicks. We're going to transform our business to a privacy-and-security-first mentality.

Why are we bullish?

We should be reminded of some key things that make Zoom a good play going forward:

Leveraging The Work From Home (WFM) tailwind

There has been an incredible surge in demand growth for Zoom in the last few weeks with the increasing need to work from home to combat the Coronavirus epidemic. Given the exponential nature of growth of the cases, we argue that most investors do not fully appreciate just how many companies and individuals have been pushed to explore the option to work from home. The company has added 2.22 million monthly active users so far in 2020 which is more than the 1.99 million it added in the whole of last year. ZOOM Cloud Meetings was on top of the free charts in the Apple and Google mobile app stores in the U.S. To accommodate this higher demand, Zoom hired more engineers, expanded its data centres and raised cloud capacity with its two cloud infrastructure providers, namely AWS and Microsoft Azure.

We are in the middle of a major secular shift as more and more corporations and individuals explore the usage of video-conferencing. The expectation is that normalcy will return in base case Q4 this year. We expect this trend to continue into Q2 and Q3 as companies find video-conferencing more efficient and expedient. For instance, Citigroup bankers have been pitching via video conference on five to 10 transactions a week this year while UBS’s cut its costs in Asia by 90% in February after drastically reducing travel. We expect this to be a long-term secular trend.

Strong and solid financials to build on

The company has a strong balance sheet with minimal debt and a strong cash position. As of 31st January 2020 they have cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities of $ 283,134 and $ 572,060 respectively. In sum, they have $855 million in dry powder, some of which can be used for acquisitions and expansions. Zoom has a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. With liquidity drying up and corporate debt yields skyrocketing, they are in a strong position to deploy their firepower in meeting rising customer demands. Liquidity is also abundant with fourth quarter operating cash flow coming in at $36.6 million (129% YoY increase) and a full fiscal year cash and cash equivalents of $855 million (an over 3,000% YoY increase). Furthermore, Zoom has been profitable since the Q3 2016. Note that the company is coming from a blockbuster Q4 with a 78% YoY growth in revenues. It reported an EPS of $0.15 EPS ($0.08 ahead of expectations), a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 3.40% for Q4 2020 on revenues of $188.25 million for Q4 2020.

Source: Q4 Company Report

Goodwill from Doing good, doing well

Zoom is having a bit of survivor's guilt. It is not the best of times to say you are making money in a pandemic when everyone else is suffering, but they have handled this well. They have chosen to do good during this crisis by offering Zoom for free to people in China, Italy and some schools in the US:

I told the team that with any crisis like this, let’s not leverage the opportunity for marketing or sales. Let’s focus on our customers. If you leverage this opportunity for money, I think that’s a horrible culture.

This is positive for the company's image and standing and is reflected in the Reuters positive sentiment. We contend that the market is yet to fully appreciate the goodwill the company has generated and will continue to generate during this period. As can be seen in the Reuters Social Media Sentiment Monitor, the social media sentiment is turning positive after a short period of being negative.

The challenge now is how will the company retain and convert the customers it attracts during this period. Since the significant majority of Zoom users are using the mostly free basic offering, there is a question mark as to how many will remain once this COVID-19 crisis goes. The company does not provide a breakdown of paying vs non-paying users. The company is not thinking of changing the pricing plans in the near-term also. Our thesis is that once customers experience the high ease of use of Zoom, there will be a base case 50% conversion rate after the pandemic is over.

Conclusion

Despite the well-publicized challenges, we expect Zoom to leverage the working from home culture, its strong balance sheet and the goodwill generated by enabling people to work during the pandemic to produce excellent returns to shareholders in the year ahead. We expect a monster Q1 2021 performance in June that beats expectations.

