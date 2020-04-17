Cash-Generator EOG: Shale As It Should Be

The shale industry is undergoing a fundamentalrestructuring which will cull highly-levered, high-cost operators who have placedproduction growth above financial discipline. Investors should use this period of turmoil asan opportunity to identify disciplined E&Ps with strong balance sheets andtrack records of value creation for shareholders.

Crude hedging for Q2 and Q3 near $60/bbl shouldprovide around $800 million of revenue at $30 WTI, according to our rough, back-of-the-envelopecalculations.

EOG expects to be able to fund its dividend and reduced capex program through operating cash flow at $30 WTI, reaffirming its aversion to debt-funded growth.

Higher-quality capex from its “premium well strategy” and a 23% reduction in well operating costs between 2015-2019 have helped EOG achieve this rare feat among shale independents.

EOG has positively differentiated itself from its shale peers through its ability to consistently generate free cash flow while simultaneously growing its production and reserves base.

EOG: A Diamond in the Rough

The party is finally over. After a decade-long, credit-fueled production binge, the fiscally reckless US shale industry now finds itself in a battle for survival. Unlike 2016, this is not a temporary setback – it is a fundamental restructuring of the North American upstream landscape. Highly-levered shale independents who have pursued growth at the cost of free cash flow generation and shareholder value will go the way of dinosaurs and the dodo.

Amid the carnage, keep an eye out for diamonds in the rough: the disciplined, low-cost independents who have kept capex and debt in check and generated consistent returns for shareholders from premium acreage. Identifying and investing in these companies with a long-term horizon will be a lucrative venture as the market swings sharply from bust-to-boom once today’s capex cuts bleed through. We continue to believe that a significant structural supply deficit will emerge and push WTI above $70 in 2022.

In our view, EOG Resources has positively differentiated itself over the last several years through its ability to consistently generate free cash while simultaneously increasing both production and its reserves base. Net proved reserves have grown by 55% since 2016. This is no small feat considering the well-documented hyperbolic decline profile of shale wells, with production frequently dropping 70% from peak in the first year of production and a further 50% in the second.

Based on a track record of performance and balance sheet strength, we think EOG is a long-term bargain at 1.0x book value and sub-10x P/E and therefore initiate coverage on the Permian-focused producer with a “buy” rating at $40.00.

That said, let’s be clear: 2020 is going to be a difficult year for any oil producer, especially in the US shale patch. EOG is well-run, but it is not immune to exogenous factors. Depressed oil prices and a reduced capex program (-30%) will shrink top-line revenue and reduce CFO substantially, even with favorable hedging positions in Q2 and Q3. Fortunately, management has built a company capable of withstanding adversity.

EOG Understands that Cash is King

Generating free cash flow in a volatile oil price environment is difficult. Growing production and your reserves base YoY with a shale-heavy asset portfolio is difficult. Managing both is a “holy grail” that most shale producers aspire to but will never attain.

EOG is a rare exception. The company has generated positive free cash flow in seven of the past eight quarters dating back to 1Q18, and notably has increased crude production by 30% and crude reserves by 11% over the same period.

Cash from operations and EBITDA have also risen steadily on the back of this increased production and gross margin improvements from reduced operating costs that have fallen consecutively since 2015.

EOG’s Premium Well Strategy Working; Focus Shifts to Delaware Basin

We believe EOG’s ability to simultaneously grow production and generate FCF is attributable in large part to its adoption of a “premium well strategy” in 2016. Under this framework, the company targets capital allocation to wells that can generate an after-tax return of at least 30% at $40 WTI. While this may sound like something of an investor relations gimmick, the results show that it’s not. The program's success is reflected in EOG’s best-in-class ROCE (return on capital employed) metrics among shale independents.

Even Pioneer’s CEO Scott Sheffield gave EOG a shout-out in Tuesday’s historic Texas RRC hearing on potential statewide production proration: “The ROCE for our industry last year averaged 5-6%, with only two companies exceeding 10% -- Pioneer & EOG. The majors averaged 5-6%. This is not efficient.”

EOG’s premium wells and acreage are mostly situated in the various stacked plays of the Delaware Basin and the Eagle Ford shale. Both of these formations screen favorably in terms of initial production rates when compared to the Midland Basin or Bakken, helping contribute to the higher rates of return enjoyed by EOG versus its peers. Cost recovery in shale wells is very front-loaded, so three-month IP rates have a large impact on expected IRR:

EOG’s focus is increasingly shifting toward the Delaware Basin now that most of the low-hanging fruit in the Eagle Ford has been plucked. In its annual report, EOG cited an expectation to complete 350 wells in the Delaware in 2020 versus 300 in the Eagle Ford. It also listed 6,500 premium undrilled locations in the Delaware versus 1,900 in the Eagle Ford. The less-mature Delaware Basin has substantially more undrilled “low” breakeven acreage (<$70), according to the following chart from a Goldman Sachs report in 2019:

As a result of its core Delaware acreage, EOG is well-positioned for future production growth once WTI prices begin to normalize. Development opportunities are also being pursued in Wyoming's PRB, but these assets are likely to be lower down on the priority list given the higher associated cost of getting barrels to USGC markets.

Leverage Discipline

At the end of 2019, EOG had the lowest Net Debt/EBITDA ratio of its peers at just 0.5x. This ratio has steadily fallen since peaking in 3Q20 at around 3.0x. This is yet another source of positive differentiation in an industry that has become synonymous with ballooning indebtedness in recent years:

Conclusion

EOG is shale as it should have been: measured deployment of capital to wells with high rates of return in order to achieve consistent free cash flow, underpinned by strong financial and operational discipline.

Given its remarkable performance over the last few years, we feel the company is underappreciated and significantly undervalued at 1.0x book value and 8.0x earnings. To summarize our bullish thesis, we'd conclude with the following elevator pitch for would-be investors:

In a volatile oil price environment, EOG has managed to consistently and simultaneously increase its production, increase its reserves base, reduce leverage, reduce operating costs, generate free cash flow and grow its dividend.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EOG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.