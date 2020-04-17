10 Of 73 April Materials Equities May Be Built To Survive Irrelevance

$5k invested 4/15/20 in the lowest-priced five top yield materials dogs of ten, showed 13.2% LESS projected net-gain than from $5k put in all ten. The higher-priced, big top-yield materials dogs took the lead for April.

These basic materials dividend dog prices and yields are all sourced from YCharts which allows a dividend yield to persist for 365 days after the most recent reported dividend if a dividend is cut.

Foreword

Last week I focused on a collection of broker-favored energy equities. This week I chose to focus on basic materials to see if that sector might also see a rebalance in favor of the buy and hold buyer like you and me.

The Ides of March dip pushed energy stock prices well below the point where annual dividend yield from $1K invested meets or exceeds single share prices. Forty-nine of fifty top-yield materials dogs this week all show annual yields from $1,000.00 invested exceeding their single share prices.

All of these companies mine, mill, or manufacture materials from nature. So scarcity rules prevail in these business models. The dogcatcher likes these ten: OSB; WLKP; GLT; CMP; UFS; CF; WOR; EVA; NUE; DOW.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Broker Targets Estimated 17.75% To 76.48% Net Gains For Ten Top Yield Materials Firms By April 15, 2021

Three of the ten top yield energy equities were among the top ten gainers for the coming year (based on analyst 1-year targets). So, this forecast, as graded by Wall St. Brokers, was 30% accurate.

Projections based on dividends from $1000 invested in the highest yielding stocks and aggregate one year analyst median target prices of those stocks, as reported by YCharts, created the 2020 data points. Note: one-year target prices from single analysts were not applied (n/a). Ten projected profit-generating trades to April 15, 2021 were:

Source: YCharts

Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP) was projected to net $764.84 based on estimated dividends, plus the median of target estimates from six brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 7% under the market as a whole.

Grupo Simec SAB de CV (SIM) was projected to net $752.69 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from two brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 10% under the market as a whole.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. (SWM) netted $684.83 based on dividends plus the median of target estimates from two brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 36% more than the market as a whole.

Vale SA (VALE) was projected to net $563.20, based on dividends plus the median of prices estimated by twenty-six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 22% greater than the market as a whole.

Compass Minerals International (CMP) was projected to net $549.03 based on dividends, plus the median of prices estimated by ten analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 50% greater than the market as a whole.

Domtar Corp. (UFS) was projected to net $467.89, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from thirteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 93% over the market as a whole.

Enviva Partners LP (EVA) was projected to net $362.72, based on the median of prices estimated by four analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. No beta number was available for EVA.

LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) was projected to net $265.15, based on the median of prices estimated by twenty-one analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 56% over the market as a whole.

Mercer International (MERC) was projected to net $239.79, based on dividends plus the median of prices estimated by ten analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 28% more than the market as a whole.

BHP Group PLC (BHP) was projected to net $177.45 based on dividends plus the median of prices estimated by three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 3% more than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 48.28% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average risk 30% greater than the market as a whole.

Source: fabric.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

50 Broker Price Target Upsides

Source: YCharts

50 Top Yield Material Dogs

Source: YCharts

Actionable Conclusions (11-20) Top Ten Material Dog Yields Ranged 8.81%-13.4%.

Top ten basic materials dogs selected 4/15/20 by yield represented six of fourteen materials sector industries.

The first, and fifth through seventh, top ten energy sector dogs represented the steel industry. They were: Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. (OTCPK:KUMBF) [1], Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. (OTCPK:KIROY) [5], Mount Gibson Iron Ltd. (OTCPK:MTGRY) [6], Grupo Simec SAB de CV (SIM) [7].

Two other industrial industry representatives placed second and fourth, Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. (OTCQX:FSUGY) [2], and African Rainbow Minerals Ltd. (OTCPK:AFBOF) [4]. Placing third was the lone chemicals industry representative, Westlake Chemical Partners LP [3].

Finishing off, lumber & wood representatives placed eighth and tenth, Enviva Partners LP (EVA) [8], and Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCPK:ACAZF) [10].

Finally, one building materials representative firm placed ninth, China National Building Material Co. Ltd. (OTCPK:CBUMY) [9], to complete the top ten material dogs by yield for April 2020-21.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Ten Top Yield Materials Stocks Showed 10.47% To 66.74% Upsides To April 2021

Source: YCharts

To quantify top yield rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Predicted A 9.08% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Materials Dogs To April, 2021

Ten top materials dogs were culled by yield for this April update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by Yahoo Finance did the ranking.

Source: YCharts

As noted above, top ten materials dogs selected 4/15/20 showing the highest dividend yields represented six of fourteen industries in the materials sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated 5 Lowest-Priced Of Top Ten Highest-Yield Materials Dogs (31) Delivering 22.28% Vs. (32) 25.67% Net Gains From All Ten By April 15, 2021

Source: YCharts

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten materials dogs collection was predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 13.2% LESS net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The seventh lowest priced, Westlake Chemical Partners LP was projected by analysts to deliver the best net gain of 76.48%.

Source: YCharts

The five lowest-priced top materials dogs by yield as of April 15 were: African Rainbow Minerals Ltd.; Mount Gibson Iron Ltd.; Grupo Simec SAB de CV; Kumba Iron Ore Ltd.; Acadian Timber Corp., with prices ranging from $5.05 to $9.35.

Five higher-priced materials dogs from April 15 were: Fortescue Metals Group Ltd.; Westlake Chemical Partners LP; Kumba Iron Ore Ltd.; Enviva Partners LP; China National Building Material Co. Ltd., whose prices ranged from $13.98 to $58.59.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Afterword

Below is the listing of all 73 April materials equities from YCharts by yield as of 4/15/20.

Source: YCharts

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your basic materials dividend dog purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dog photo: fabric.com

