Picking Winners And Losers: Best Stocks To Buy Now

The stock market's tumble in mid-March was driven by indiscriminate selling caused by an awakening to the possibility of double-digit unemployment and up to a 30% drop in second quarter gross domestic product (GDP), coupled with changes in margin requirements resulting in forced liquidation. Since the bottom last month, the market rally has also been indiscriminate, with just about every stock gaining ground.

That's unlikely to continue.

In the past week, we've started seeing selectivity creep back into decision-making. Defensive baskets, such as healthcare, and technology are outperforming, while economically-sensitive baskets, including financials, are generally lagging. I suspect this selectivity will accelerate from here as investors differentiate best-in-breed businesses from those with unresolved risks to revenue. If I'm right, then active investors could beat passive indexes by focusing on top-rated stocks in the best sectors and industries, such as those I highlight in a minute.

As you can see in the following chart, our overbought/oversold indicator is still flashing an extreme reading. The percentage of institutional quality stocks trading 5% or greater above their 200-day moving average (DMA) has increased to 7.59% from below 3% at the lows in March, but it's still at levels that suggest buying down days is wise.

If the market continues rallying but returns become more selective, then owning stocks in the right baskets should prove profit-friendly.

The best and worst sectors now

I'm going to share with you our best and worst sectors across large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap, plus top stocks by sector in a second, but first, I want to quickly explain our ranking system.

Weekly, we run over 1,500 stocks through a gauntlet. I explain the methodology in depth here, but in short, our system scores stocks based upon forward earnings growth expectations, historical trends in reporting earnings that beat Wall Street estimates, insider buying, short-term and long-term institutional money flow, forward valuation relative to historical valuation, contra-trend short interest analysis, and quarterly seasonality over the past decade.

Once we've calculated individual scores, then we aggregate them by sector to identify the best and worst "ponds to fish in" for new, money-making, ideas.

Currently, the best large-cap sectors are healthcare, utilities, services, and technology and the top mid-cap sectors are consumer goods, utilities, healthcare, and technology. In small cap, healthcare, financials, REITs, and technology are top-rated.

If you're hunting for alpha, stocks in these baskets should provide you with the best odds of success.

Similarly, aggregating scores allows us to rank industries by market cap, too. In large cap, drugmakers, healthcare, plans, electronic gaming, gold, and consulting are especially attractive. Internet retail, beverages, diagnostics, and restaurants are top-rated in mid-cap, while healthcare plans, Internet content, consulting, diversified REITs, and medical instruments offer upside in small cap.

The top stocks to buy

Stocks historically follow earnings over time, insiders only buy for one reason; money flow reflects institutional optimism or pessimism, and seasonal patterns often rhyme, so our system is a great source of new ideas.

The number of high scoring stocks in our research is increasing, especially in technology and healthcare. Although we share more ideas with our members, the following table highlights the best scoring stocks right now by sector.

Best Stocks 4/16/2020 4 Week MA Company Name Symbol Sector SCORE SCORE Fwd Divy Yield Basics Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) BASIC MATERIALS 80 51.25 - Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) BASIC MATERIALS 75 68.75 1.24% NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) BASIC MATERIALS 75 67.5 - Consumer Freshpet (FRPT) CONSUMER GOODS 85 66.25 - Nautilus, Inc. (NLS) CONSUMER GOODS 85 67.5 - Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) CONSUMER GOODS 80 81.25 1.96% The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN) CONSUMER GOODS 80 93.75 - Financials MSCI Inc. (MSCI) FINANCIALS 95 82.5 0.88% eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) FINANCIALS 90 83.75 - Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) FINANCIALS 85 71.25 0.87% Healthcare Centene Corporation (CNC) HEALTHCARE 110 90 - DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) HEALTHCARE 100 91.25 - Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) HEALTHCARE 100 85 - Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) HEALTHCARE 100 73.75 - Luminex Corporation (LMNX) HEALTHCARE 95 87.5 1.21% Chemed Corporation (CHE) HEALTHCARE 95 75 0.27% AtriCure, Inc. (ATRC) HEALTHCARE 95 63.75 - ICU Medical, Inc. (ICUI) HEALTHCARE 95 78.75 - Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) HEALTHCARE 95 92.5 - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) HEALTHCARE 95 87.5 - Industrials Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) INDUSTRIALS 95 90 1.38% Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) INDUSTRIALS 80 77.5 0.44% REITs American Tower Corporation (AMT) REITS 95 72.5 1.53% Safehold Inc. (SAFE) REITS 95 92.5 1.18% QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS) REITS 90 68.75 3.16% Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) REITS 85 70 1.55% Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR.PK) REITS 80 66.25 3.02% Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) REITS 80 57.5 2.92% Services Dollar General Corporation (DG) SERVICES 100 77.5 0.85% Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) SERVICES 100 98.75 - Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) SERVICES 90 82.5 0.68% Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) SERVICES 90 82.5 - Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) SERVICES 85 85 0.91% Wingstop (WING) SERVICES 85 60 0.46% Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) SERVICES 80 67.5 - Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) SERVICES 80 68.75 - FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN) SERVICES 80 65 - Technology NetEase, Inc. (NTES) TECHNOLOGY 100 83.75 1.25% Qualys, Inc. (QLYS) TECHNOLOGY 100 97.5 - Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) TECHNOLOGY 95 73.75 1.24% Okta, Inc. (OKTA) TECHNOLOGY 95 77.5 - Shopify Inc. (SHOP) TECHNOLOGY 95 75 - Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) TECHNOLOGY 95 88.75 - Gaia, Inc. (GAIA) TECHNOLOGY 90 81.25 - RingCentral, Inc. (RNG) TECHNOLOGY 90 81.25 - Clarivate Analytics (CCC) TECHNOLOGY 85 75 -

Disclosure: I am/we are long DXCM, TDOC, VRTX, NFLX, AMZN, MSFT, OKTA, ZS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.