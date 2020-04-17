Picking Winners And Losers: Best Stocks To Buy Now
The market rally should become more selective going forward.
Risk reward continues to favor buying down days.
Here are the top stocks to buy now.
The stock market's tumble in mid-March was driven by indiscriminate selling caused by an awakening to the possibility of double-digit unemployment and up to a 30% drop in second quarter gross domestic product (GDP), coupled with changes in margin requirements resulting in forced liquidation. Since the bottom last month, the market rally has also been indiscriminate, with just about every stock gaining ground.
That's unlikely to continue.
In the past week, we've started seeing selectivity creep back into decision-making. Defensive baskets, such as healthcare, and technology are outperforming, while economically-sensitive baskets, including financials, are generally lagging. I suspect this selectivity will accelerate from here as investors differentiate best-in-breed businesses from those with unresolved risks to revenue. If I'm right, then active investors could beat passive indexes by focusing on top-rated stocks in the best sectors and industries, such as those I highlight in a minute.
As you can see in the following chart, our overbought/oversold indicator is still flashing an extreme reading. The percentage of institutional quality stocks trading 5% or greater above their 200-day moving average (DMA) has increased to 7.59% from below 3% at the lows in March, but it's still at levels that suggest buying down days is wise.
If the market continues rallying but returns become more selective, then owning stocks in the right baskets should prove profit-friendly.
The best and worst sectors now
I'm going to share with you our best and worst sectors across large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap, plus top stocks by sector in a second, but first, I want to quickly explain our ranking system.
Weekly, we run over 1,500 stocks through a gauntlet. I explain the methodology in depth here, but in short, our system scores stocks based upon forward earnings growth expectations, historical trends in reporting earnings that beat Wall Street estimates, insider buying, short-term and long-term institutional money flow, forward valuation relative to historical valuation, contra-trend short interest analysis, and quarterly seasonality over the past decade.
Once we've calculated individual scores, then we aggregate them by sector to identify the best and worst "ponds to fish in" for new, money-making, ideas.
Currently, the best large-cap sectors are healthcare, utilities, services, and technology and the top mid-cap sectors are consumer goods, utilities, healthcare, and technology. In small cap, healthcare, financials, REITs, and technology are top-rated.
If you're hunting for alpha, stocks in these baskets should provide you with the best odds of success.
Similarly, aggregating scores allows us to rank industries by market cap, too. In large cap, drugmakers, healthcare, plans, electronic gaming, gold, and consulting are especially attractive. Internet retail, beverages, diagnostics, and restaurants are top-rated in mid-cap, while healthcare plans, Internet content, consulting, diversified REITs, and medical instruments offer upside in small cap.
The top stocks to buy
Stocks historically follow earnings over time, insiders only buy for one reason; money flow reflects institutional optimism or pessimism, and seasonal patterns often rhyme, so our system is a great source of new ideas.
The number of high scoring stocks in our research is increasing, especially in technology and healthcare. Although we share more ideas with our members, the following table highlights the best scoring stocks right now by sector.
|Best Stocks
|4/16/2020
|4 Week MA
|Company Name
|Symbol
|Sector
|SCORE
|SCORE
|Fwd Divy Yield
|Basics
|Kinross Gold Corporation
|(KGC)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|80
|51.25
|-
|Barrick Gold Corporation
|(GOLD)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|75
|68.75
|1.24%
|NovaGold Resources Inc.
|(NG)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|75
|67.5
|-
|Consumer
|Freshpet
|(FRPT)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|85
|66.25
|-
|Nautilus, Inc.
|(NLS)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|85
|67.5
|-
|Hormel Foods Corporation
|(HRL)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|80
|81.25
|1.96%
|The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.
|(HAIN)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|80
|93.75
|-
|Financials
|MSCI Inc.
|(MSCI)
|FINANCIALS
|95
|82.5
|0.88%
|eHealth, Inc.
|(EHTH)
|FINANCIALS
|90
|83.75
|-
|Brown & Brown, Inc.
|(BRO)
|FINANCIALS
|85
|71.25
|0.87%
|Healthcare
|Centene Corporation
|(CNC)
|HEALTHCARE
|110
|90
|-
|DexCom, Inc.
|(DXCM)
|HEALTHCARE
|100
|91.25
|-
|Molina Healthcare, Inc.
|(MOH)
|HEALTHCARE
|100
|85
|-
|Veeva Systems Inc.
|(VEEV)
|HEALTHCARE
|100
|73.75
|-
|Luminex Corporation
|(LMNX)
|HEALTHCARE
|95
|87.5
|1.21%
|Chemed Corporation
|(CHE)
|HEALTHCARE
|95
|75
|0.27%
|AtriCure, Inc.
|(ATRC)
|HEALTHCARE
|95
|63.75
|-
|ICU Medical, Inc.
|(ICUI)
|HEALTHCARE
|95
|78.75
|-
|Teladoc Health, Inc.
|(TDOC)
|HEALTHCARE
|95
|92.5
|-
|Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated
|(VRTX)
|HEALTHCARE
|95
|87.5
|-
|Industrials
|Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.
|(RGR)
|INDUSTRIALS
|95
|90
|1.38%
|Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.
|(ODFL)
|INDUSTRIALS
|80
|77.5
|0.44%
|REITs
|American Tower Corporation
|(AMT)
|REITS
|95
|72.5
|1.53%
|Safehold Inc.
|(SAFE)
|REITS
|95
|92.5
|1.18%
|QTS Realty Trust, Inc.
|(QTS)
|REITS
|90
|68.75
|3.16%
|Equinix, Inc.
|(EQIX)
|REITS
|85
|70
|1.55%
|Digital Realty Trust, Inc.
|(DLR.PK)
|REITS
|80
|66.25
|3.02%
|Crown Castle International Corp.
|(CCI)
|REITS
|80
|57.5
|2.92%
|Services
|Dollar General Corporation
|(DG)
|SERVICES
|100
|77.5
|0.85%
|Netflix, Inc.
|(NFLX)
|SERVICES
|100
|98.75
|-
|Activision Blizzard, Inc.
|(ATVI)
|SERVICES
|90
|82.5
|0.68%
|Amazon.com, Inc.
|(AMZN)
|SERVICES
|90
|82.5
|-
|Domino's Pizza, Inc.
|(DPZ)
|SERVICES
|85
|85
|0.91%
|Wingstop
|(WING)
|SERVICES
|85
|60
|0.46%
|Chegg, Inc.
|(CHGG)
|SERVICES
|80
|67.5
|-
|Etsy, Inc.
|(ETSY)
|SERVICES
|80
|68.75
|-
|FTI Consulting, Inc.
|(FCN)
|SERVICES
|80
|65
|-
|Technology
|NetEase, Inc.
|(NTES)
|TECHNOLOGY
|100
|83.75
|1.25%
|Qualys, Inc.
|(QLYS)
|TECHNOLOGY
|100
|97.5
|-
|Microsoft Corporation
|(MSFT)
|TECHNOLOGY
|95
|73.75
|1.24%
|Okta, Inc.
|(OKTA)
|TECHNOLOGY
|95
|77.5
|-
|Shopify Inc.
|(SHOP)
|TECHNOLOGY
|95
|75
|-
|Zscaler, Inc.
|(ZS)
|TECHNOLOGY
|95
|88.75
|-
|Gaia, Inc.
|(GAIA)
|TECHNOLOGY
|90
|81.25
|-
|RingCentral, Inc.
|(RNG)
|TECHNOLOGY
|90
|81.25
|-
|Clarivate Analytics
|(CCC)
|TECHNOLOGY
|85
|75
|-
Disclosure: I am/we are long DXCM, TDOC, VRTX, NFLX, AMZN, MSFT, OKTA, ZS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.