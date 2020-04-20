Saracen Mineral Holdings: At An Inflection Point With Low Entry Price

This article was highlighted for PRO subscribers, Seeking Alpha's service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

The addition of a large, long-life asset in the Super Pit has upgraded Saracen Mineral Holdings (Saracen)'s portfolio and could help grow production from 350koz in FY19 to 800kozpa by FY24E. With a +15moz inventory, growing production, and operating at >A$1,000/oz margin, all in its backyard, I believe Saracen presents a strong investment case. I recommend to long Saracen for its quality assets, long-term growth profile, and experienced management team.

Business Overview:

Saracen operates three gold mines in Western Australia. It has a young, entrepreneurial management team and assets that pose plenty of exploration upside potential and organic growth options in the current gold price environment. In addition, Saracen's balance sheet strength, earnings profile, and management capability minimize downside risk.

Gold serves as a hedge against inflation and historically has provided a stabilizing influence during turbulent financial markets.

Quality Assets delivering a strong growth profile:

Saracen's three primary assets, in order of time operated by the company, are:

Carousue Dam Operations (CDO);

Thunderbox Operations (TBO); and

KCGM Super Pit Operations (The Super Pit).

The Carosue Dam operations process ore from the Karari and Dervish underground mines, satellite open pits, and stockpiles. I forecast that the current investment in increased mill capacity will increase production to the range of ~260koz/annum.

The Thunderbox operations process ore from the main open pit and satellite open pits. The operation is transitioning to higher grade underground mine feed in the near future which I see being able to increase production to ~160koz/annum.

In November 2019 Saracen acquired 50% of the Super Pit from Barrick for A$1,100m. The Super Pit complex is a large-scale open pit operation that is supplemented by higher grade underground feed on the edge of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia. While the operation has historically produced >700koz/annum at all-in-sustaining costs of ~A$1,000/oz following a pit wall failure in FY19 (June 2019) production has abated to <500koz/annum at all-in sustaining costs of ~A$1,500/oz. This provides a huge upside potential for Saracen to fix the wall and reap the benefit of low cost, better scale, and larger production volume from the Super Pit complex.

The Super Pit superchargers the production growth profile:

One month after Saracen acquired its 50% holding in the Super Pit, Northern Star (ASX:NST) validated the purchase when it paid A$1,130m for the other 50% share. I believe that Northern Star acquiring the other half of the asset delivered value to Saracen as the two new management teams are heavily aligned to maximize the value from the Super Pit. I see several areas for production and asset life to exceed the current expectations of the market, namely:

Optimized pit wall rehabilitation sooner than the current FY24 time frame;

Accessing higher grade underground material (e.g. from Fimiston South where a large drill program is currently underway); and

Increasing the current mine life via increase Reserve & Resource estimates.

The Super Pit operations have been under new management for less than a quarter, so it is too early for Saracen and Northern Star to be outlining their views on the pit wall rehabilitation process to the market. That said, both companies are working in tandem to assess the information available and to plan a way forward. All options appear to be back on the table, and both are cognizant that any incremental improvement in the time to return to full production rates will have a material impact on the company's production profile.

I see two further areas of growth at The Super Pit. Firstly, an ongoing drill program targeting Fimiston South has the potential to support increased underground productions. And secondly, the reporting of Reserves and Resources to Australian standards are likely to delineate a longer mine life.

I forecast that these operational initiatives will see the company's production grow from ~350koz in FY19 to ~800koz/per annum in FY24, with the potential for this to be achieved sooner.

From its humble position as a 130koz producer in FY13 Saracen's growth trajectory has seen it become one of the largest gold producers by volume and market capitalization outside the ASX100. The company's growth profile to ~800koz is likely to see it attract a new set of investors. (Below table doesn't include its 50% share of the production volume from Super Pit which is around 375koz by FY24)

Source: Company Presentation

Asset quality matters, but so does management quality:

The quality of a management team is often hard to quantify, however, consistently outperforming guidance while not sacrificing the long-term growth of the company are good indicators from my perspective. The current management team of Saracen has built a strong reputation in the market for delivering consistent production from its assets while investing in those assets to deliver long term upside for investors all without risking the balance sheet.

Balance Sheet:

Saracen had around A$400m of debt for its Super Pit acquisition.

As at end of March 2020, the company reported cash and bullion balance of A$325m against outstanding debt of A$360m. But with strong cash flows from current operations, I see it achieves a net cash position again within 12months, meaning discussions around the maiden dividend are not too far away.

Projection & Valuation:

The company's operating profile is expected to improve significantly going forward following the acquisition of Super Pit complex. Yet, valuation doesn't fully reflect this inflection point and provides a nice entry point when compare to Saracen's historical P/E and EV/EBITDA multiples.

Source: Bloomberg

Based on the projection below, the company offers a 54% upside potential on my FY21 target price of $6.4. This is based on 8x EV/EBITDA multiple in FY21. 8x multiple reflects the company's improved business and cash flow profiles following the acquisition of the Super Pit project.

Source: Author Calculation; Bloomberg

Risk:

1) Moves in gold price, AUD/USD, production, opex and capex, all relative to my forecasts;

2) Changes to tax legislation and other operating conditions; and

3) Exploration outcomes.

Summary

I believe that Saracen's recent acquisition of 50% of the Super Pit operations has provided a step change in the company's production and reserve profile and diversified its risk across multiple production centres. In addition, I remain attracted to the stock for its quality management team and the ability to increase production while extending mine life.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.