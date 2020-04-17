Aramark: Let's Wait For A Margin Of Safety

We see the company taking the right steps to increase sales, margins and therefore free cash flow, which they can use to repay their debt and increase their dividend payments.

At recent prices we see shares in Aramark Holdings (ARMK) to be fairly priced. Investors should demand a margin of safety due to heightened risks associated to the Coronavirus shutdowns and a hefty debt load on their balance sheet.

We see the business as having enough liquidity to support their business, helped by their highly variable cost model. The company was also improving its business by successfully integrating its acquisitions before the pandemic hit every business, so if and when, things return to normal, Aramark should return back on track.

Quick Overview

Aramark Holdings (ARMK) is a leading provider of food and uniform services. Their Food Services business model is simple to understand. Aramark gets hire to manage the concession stand or cafeteria in places such as stadiums, convention centers, high schools, colleges, correction facilities, and healthcare facilities. They are the exclusive food and beverage services at those locations and are responsible for everything needed to run the operations, from hiring and training personnel, to ordering, receiving, preparing and serving food and beverage sold at those facilities.

Usually, Aramark won't rent the space. Instead, if they get hired to manage the food service in a high school, stadium, health care facility, etc., Aramark will share the costs of capital expenditures at the on-site location for renovations or improvements. In that sense, CAPEX will vary according to new business contract wins.

Aramark works under two types of contract: profit and loss contracts and client interest contracts:

Profit and loss contract: Under this type of contract, Aramark receives all revenues from, and bears all expenses of, the provision of services at their client's locations. They will pay a minimum guarantee payment to their clients and in some cases, it would include payments that would relate to a variable or fixed percentage of various categories of revenue. This type of contract accounted for 2/3 of total revenues under their Food Service segment.

Client Interest Contract: Under this type of contract, Aramark gets paid a management fee and gets reimbursed for all operating costs at the on-site location. They could also earn incentive fees based upon performance under the contract, which could relate to sales targets, controlling operating costs or customer satisfaction.

The company doesn't specify the average length of their contracts, stating only that they are usually in excess of one year. However, they disclose that contracts to manage sports, schools and leisure facilities typically range from 5 to 15 years. They also commented about their retention rates on their Q2 2019 call:

While our results in the quarter were affected by the factors I just mentioned, we're pleased with our progress at the midpoint of the year. Through the first half of 2019, we delivered 4% broad-based revenue growth in the legacy business driven by solid net new performance, consistent mid-90s retention rates and strong base business growth. (emphasis added)

Besides its Food Service segment, the company operates a Uniform services business. They compete directly with Cintas (CTAS) and currently hold the #2 position in the uniform service market in North America. Their Uniform service consists of sourcing, manufacturing, cleaning, maintenance, and delivery on a contractual basis. They operate around 4,000 routes. The segment has been growing as of late, but still represents just 16% of total revenues with $2.6B during their fiscal year 2019.

Recent Trends

With schools closed, sporting leagues suspended, and non-essential businesses shut, it should come to no surprise to investors that Aramark's results are going to be affected for quite some time. The company breaks down its revenues as follows:

Source: 10K

The economic shut down directly affects 75% of Aramark's revenues. Only their healthcare and their facilities and other segments could see a less impact on sales, as these should be considered essential businesses.

There is a bright spot in Aramark's business model, however, and that is their relatively high variable costs in bringing their services to market. Aramark's gross margins are just 10%, which are below their competitor Compass Group (OTCPK:CMPGF), showing the highly variable cost structure of the industry. Aramark's two main costs are food and hourly employees to provide the services.

In a recent investor presentation at Bank of America Consumer & Retail Technology Conference, which was held during the first week of March, the management team commented about the flexibility they have to cut costs while at the same time they don't have to worry too much about rent expenses, as they mostly operate in their client's on-site locations:

The 2 big components of costs for the company are the food suppliers and inventory, if you will, and the employees. And in operations that are closed, we're not producing food, so there's no waste. The food inventory that we carry on hand is probably less than 2 weeks total inventory. Most of that is dry storage and/or frozen. Very little fresh product that exists in the operations for more than a couple of days. So you've got very little inventory risk. - Bank of America Consumer & Retail Technology Conference https://aramark.gcs-web.com/events/event-details/aramark-bofa-securities-consumer-retail-technology-conference

To some extent, the company operates under conditions in which business is seasonal, such as offseasons in sports arenas and summer break in colleges and high schools. The effects of coronavirus are going to be felt but the variable cost business model of Aramark could help soften the blow.

Before their business was disrupted, Aramark was on the mission to operate more efficiently. Their acquisitions of AmeriPride Services and Avendra were starting to show some synergies. AmeriPride operates under the Uniform services segment and Avendra was acquired to provide more scale in inventory procurement. Avendra is a leading procurement services provider that manages purchasing spend for over 650 companies. In total the company was on track to achieve a total of $35M in synergies.

The acquisition of Avendra should be a key part of moving forward towards achieving better-operating margins. The added scale benefits Aramark as they increase their purchasing power:

We continue to build leverage on the supply chain and our negotiating power with manufacturers and suppliers so we can continue to get terms and better cost. As we negotiate this again and again, it's a never-ending cycle. - Bank of America Consumer & Retail Technology Conference

In order to reinvigorate sales growth, the cost savings from synergies achieved were being used to hire more salespeople, something the company felt was lacking:

We are adding headcount in all the businesses that we operate. To date, we've added 100 new sales managers to the Uniform services organization and just recently made the decision to add another 100 people through the balance of this year as part of that $35 million that we talked about investing in the business. We're also adding resources to higher education, business dining, health care refreshment services. So really, pretty much across the board we're adding resources to the sales force. - Bank of America Consumer & Retail Technology Conference

Overall, we see the company taking the right steps to increase sales, margins and therefore free cash flow, which they can use to repay their debt and increase their dividend payments. The company also believes that the necessary CAPEX has been invested and the SG&A side of the business is ready to support more sales, so growth shouldn't require more fixed costs, providing leverage that would boost EPS growth.

Capital Structure

The company has a lot of debt on its balance sheet. Its debt to equity ratio stands at 2 times. Recently they refinanced their 5.1% term loan note, pushing the maturity date to 2027 from 2024:

Source: investor presentation

From the graph above we see that Aramark has three years to repay $1.3B in debt. That should be enough time and we don't see a risk of default. From a liquidity perspective, the company has $264M in cash and $924M available under its senior secured credit facility. That should give them enough liquidity to cover their contractual obligations for their 2020 fiscal year:

Source: 10K

Valuation

Source: seekingalpha.com

We believe shares in Aramark are being fairly priced at the moment. We recommend investors to wait for a margin of safety to compensate for the high uncertainty.

At the moment there is no timeline on when things could go back to normal. We think there is going to be a long time before sports events could attract the same level of attendance. There is even talks about concerts and sporting events being postponed until 2021 as reported by the LA Times.

For those reasons, we think there are not enough reasons to invest in shares in Aramark.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.