GlycoMimetics' Focus Is On AML Therapy

GlycoMimetics (GLYC) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical biotechnology company specializing in therapies based on glycoproteins. Its lead candidate, uproleselan, completed a successful Phase 2 trial for acute myeloid leukemia and is now in a Phase 3 trial that, if successful, could result in a marketable product. The stock price has been extremely volatile, perhaps largely because there is such a long wait for the Phase 3 data readout and no guarantee of success. The 52-week high was $13.44. The 52-week low was $1.82, corresponding to the coronavirus downturn. Recently, GlycoMimetics has come off its lows, but it is still at levels that I will argue are attractive for long-term investors who can handle the risk. It closed on April 14 at $2.60 per share.

Data by YCharts

Uproleselan for AML

Uproleselan is an E-selectin antagonist, being evaluated in a company-sponsored Phase 3 trial for relapsed/refractory AML (acute myeloid leukemia). It is wholly-owned by GlycoMimetics. It received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA. The uproleselan Phase 2 trial had strong statistical results.

The AML therapy landscape has been changing rapidly. A few years ago, there was nothing new beyond standard chemotherapy. Now, several new drugs are commercially available or in clinical pipelines. However, they tend to target specific mutations or cellular pathways. For instance, Agios (AGIO) sells Tibsovo for AML involving the IDH1 mutation. One advantage of uproleselan is that it does not target a specific mutation but works by releasing tumor cells from bone marrow, where they are relatively protected from chemotherapy. A positive side effect has been observed: uproleselan reduced the incidence of chemotherapy-induced side effects. Many AML patients are old and frail, so having a safer agent is likely to confer a considerable advantage. In addition to combining well with standard chemotherapy, it may be a good combination agent with other AML therapies. Sadly, AML therapies today are seldom cures. Most patients are relapsed or refractory, so will try a series of drugs to see what works to extend life expectancy.

How much is that worth, presuming Phase 3 results are positive and the FDA approves the drug? It depends on pricing and physician decisions, so revenue estimates can vary widely. There are about new 10,500 cases of AML in the U.S. each year. If uproleselan with standard chemotherapy becomes the standard of care, a reasonable estimate of annual revenue, at a price of $50,000, is about $0.5 billion. Less, if priced below that. If other therapies produce high cure rates, limiting the market share for uproleselan, then the revenue would be significantly lower. For purposes of this article only, I am going to ballpark a conservative, early ramp market capitalization value of $0.5 billion, with an 80% probability of success, for a net market cap of $400 million. But if, after a few years, uproleselan takes a more significant market share, the value could go well above that.

Cancer trials can be lengthy. The Phase 3 uproleselan trial started in Q4 2018. Uproleselan has a Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA. The trial will enroll 380 patients. As of Q4 2019, GlycoMimetics was expanding the roster of clinical sites, with enrollment progressing as planned. Overall survival, OS, will be the primary endpoint for the trial and will not be censored for transplants, allowing more patients to receive transplants. Mucositis (an adverse event) will be a secondary endpoint, as will CR, complete responses. Completion of enrollment is likely in the second half of 2021. That means top-line data is not likely before 2022.

In addition to its own registrational trial, GlycoMimetics is collaborating with both the National Cancer Institute and the Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology, conducting a randomized, controlled clinical trial testing the addition of uproleselan to a standard cytarabine/daunorubicin regimen (7&3) in older adults with previously untreated AML who are not eligible for intensive chemotherapy. The primary endpoint will be overall survival. The trial is funded by the National Cancer Institute. The first patient was dosed in Q2 2019. The data from the trial could be used to apply to FDA to expand the label to newly diagnosed, older patients.

In January 2020, GlycoMimetics finalized an exclusive collaboration and license agreement with Apollomics for the development and commercialization of uproleselan and GMI-1687 (a follow-on E-selectin inhibitor) in the Greater China region.

Rest of Pipeline

GlycoMimetics has also completed a Phase 1 clinical trial with a third drug candidate, GMI-1359, a combined CXCR4 and E-selectin antagonist. In January 2020, Duke University initiated a proof-of-concept Phase 1b study to evaluate GMI-1359 in patients with advanced breast cancer with bone metastases. The first patient was dosed that same month. I would not put any significant value on this candidate unless Phase 1b results are positive.

GlycoMimetics' first drug to enter a Phase 3 trial, Rivipansel, was licensed by Pfizer (PFE) for patients experiencing sickle cell crisis but failed to show significant efficacy, and so has been discontinued. There are also a couple of preclinical therapies listed on its pipeline page.

Cash

At the end of Q4 2019, GlycoMimetics had cash and equivalents of $158 million. In the quarter, the net loss was near $15 million. If the net loss per quarter remains stable, GlycoMimetics has the cash to cover two-and-one-half years of operations. That should be plenty of time to see the results for the AML trial, which are less than 2 years away if enrollment is at the planned pace.

Analysis and conclusion

At the closing price of $2.60 on April 14, 2020, GlycoMimetics had a market capitalization near $114 million. That is less than cash, but we can expect the cash to be spent developing uproleselan, so it does not help much should that trial end in failure. When shares were trading at $12, as recently as July 2019, the market cap was above $500 million

My own conclusion is that a reasonable goal for GlycoMimetics at this time is $5.00 per share. That works if uproleselan (taking into account some probability of failure, and the unknown market share that could be achieved) is currently worth about $220 million in market capitalization. If I am right, that a fairer assessment of the company is at $400 million in market cap, obviously, the stock could go considerably higher as investors start to focus on the timeline for top line data, expected in Q3 or Q4 2021.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLYC, AGIO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.