Grupo Televisa Is An Under The Radar SOTP Play - Behind The Idea

Seeking Alpha: Can you briefly summarize your bullish thesis for readers who may not have seen it yet?

Leveraged Loner: Televisa is a top tier Mexican Cable interest with strong positioning in its Content arm and a profitable, if flagging, Satellite operation. The Coronavirus, the collapse of Oil, and the flight to safety and the Dollar have seen the USD value of Televisa's equity fall by half. While COVID-19 will certainly impact operations, TV's businesses seem sufficiently defensive and it appears to be sufficiently well capitalized to survive the economic impact. Looking through to the recovery phase, Management has monetized non-core assets and has a stated desire to repurchase shares at current levels. Having raised nearly 10% of the current market cap in pending asset sales and with a double digit free cash flow yield in a more "normal" operating environment, it seems unlikely that TV would continue to trade at a sub 5x OIBDA multiple post-COVID-19.

SA: To follow up, you made a great point that for asset grab-bag stories like this, investors rightly want to know how the value will be realized - can you unpack this a bit in general and how it applies to this thesis?

LL: It's not uncommon to see certain businesses, holdcos, and other special situations in which the value of the equity is substantially lower than the value of the underlying assets. The tricky part in investing in these ideas is that you need some basis for not only understanding why they are cheap, but you need some indication that an activist, management, or a catalyst will unlock that value. Hopefully you have an idea of when that might happen too. The easiest way to do that is to sell assets with a market value that isn't reflected in share price, and use the proceeds to repurchase shares.

Televisa is somewhat easier than most grab bags in that you see a firm commitment from management to sell down some of these assets; Ocesa, Radiopolis, Imagina Media have all been sold over the past couple of years. Management has been pretty clear that Cable capex was being wound down even before COVID-19. There will be basically nothing to do in Content until '21 on the capital side given the current ad environment, and I would be very surprised to see the Company reinvest in Sky. So what are they going to do with cash? I suspect they'll pay down their revolver when they feel it's prudent to do so, and then I think they'll be looking to acquire shares should they stay near all time lows.

SA: To what extent (if at all) do you think its core cable business is more or less immune to the impact of cord cutting and the coronavirus than investors may fear? Do you think that $10B capex estimate could be flexed lower if needed?

LL: They are all real risks and bear watching, but relatively the Cable business seems better isolated than other segments of the economy when it comes to COVID-19. We've all been dealing with Quarantine for weeks now, and whether you're operating a business, or you're trapped at home, connectivity is a must. COVID-19 will undoubtedly increase churn and it's likely that accounts receivable may stretch and some collectibles will be written off, but... I'm at the point in quarantine where I'd sacrifice food before I gave up my broadband.

Cord cutting has been bandied about as a risk for US Cable for a while, but it hasn't seemed to materialize. It seems as though many, or most, cable co's make no margin on the Video side, but like fixed-line it's just a tool to bundle customers and improve retention. I'm not certain if that will prove to be the case in MX, but despite 3 consecutive quarters of organic Video losses, OIBDA margins on the business have increased 50 bps vs. YE18 and remains 20 bps above YE17. There are puts and takes in that number (i.e. better network utilization, etc.), but the mix has gone from 41.4% Video by RGUs at YE17 to 34.1% at YE19 without much impact to profitability, so it seems to be tracking the same way as the US.

I think there is the possibility that the business could run on an even tighter capital budget during COVID-19, but looking across LATAM, I get the sense that when capex drops much below 15% of sales, the network begins to suffer.

SA: Would you recommend a pair trade here to reduce risk, such as by shorting one or more of its peers?

LL: I don't believe this idea lends itself well to a pair trade. There just aren't many operating businesses with a similar mix, in terms of operating lines, debt structure and FX risk. Investors nervous about Mexico could construct a beta hedge against EWW or something similar; adj. 2 yr. Beta is 1.05 and R^2 on the Beta is .503.

But at this point the MXMX index is trading 10x '21 earnings (for whatever that's worth), with a 5% distribution yield, EV/EBITDA levels we haven't seen since 2011, and Peso/USD has dropped at least 20% in just a couple months. Shorting that out just seems mean-spirited.

***

Thanks to Leveraged Loner for the interview.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.