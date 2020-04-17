Credit Suisse: Dividend Delayed But Not Cut, Long-Term Strategy Is Still Robust

Stock is trading at 0.4 book value which is lowest in the past 5 years. This is looking to be attractive.

New management will need time to convince shareholders but the strategy is sensible.

Company started off on a strong foot in 2020 but the current pandemic leaves question to its targets and dividend.

Credit Suisse (CS) along with many European banks has been hit severely in the COVID-19 induced recession. Italy and Spain were some of the hardest hit regions with many deaths related to the virus. Many places in Europe were forced into lock-down.

Initially, during their last earnings call, the new management expressed optimism, mentioning that the bank started off strongly, targeting ROTE of ~10% in 2020 and at least 5% annualized dividend growth.

This confidence has been reiterated in its latest trading update, and on April 9, guidance is reaffirmed but will split the dividend into two payments in accordance with the request from its regulator.

Data by YCharts

4Q19 miss on costs but overall results were good

4Q19 adjusted profit before tax was slightly below consensus expectations while revenues were better, which was helped by Global Markets and APAC. Higher costs chew into the operating margin. Provisions were also significantly higher than expected by ~CHF75M, but largely due to a single, one-off case in IBCM / GM. Global Markets, APAC and Corporate Center performed better-than-expected at the PBT level. However, Swiss Universal Bank disappointed with a double digit miss.

New management to refine the strategy

The new CEO and CFO indicated that the overall group strategy will be unchanged with potential areas to refine such as uncovering new growth opportunities in asset management, and further collaboration between IB and wealth management, and to re-enter US UHNW via Swiss-based advisor base.

Lower earnings volatility and balanced approach to drive share price

The management believes that it can reduce its earnings volatility and deliver its targets year-to-year and will set on a balanced approach to cost while increasing revenue and capital distribution to lower its cost of equity.

Inflection point on the balance sheet

The company has reached a point where it can begin growing its balance sheet as the previous years have been tough to grow due to regulatory RWA methodology changes and headwinds.

Disciplined costs

While Credit Suisse is keen on adding more sales staff as it is particularly strong in IWM, they are exploring digitizing its channels in Swiss, reducing advisor count.

Branch efficiency and productivity are the main focus in its Swiss business as its growth rate in AUM of 5-6% annually is double that of the market. It is safe to say that the growth target is achieved so cost will be important going forward.

IB and IWM collaboration

The company needs to improve on IB/IWM collaboration in regions like Western Europe, Middle East and Latin America ex Brazil, taking in the good example of its successful regions like Asia, Switzerland and Brazil.

IB has been tough on EU banks for many years

Its global markets division underwent restructuring from 2016-18 and emerging out of 2019 with a strong year. This is due to the focus on areas where CS has an edge, namely leveraged finance and securitization businesses.

On the contrary, IBD has had a weaker year in 2019 compared to its previous years, except for Asia, where IPOs/follow-ons were strong, particularly in Hong Kong.

A strong start to 2020 and guidance is reaffirmed

Credit Suisse guided strongly for 2020 as it said many of its businesses performed well. This comment was made in February but was reiterated as recently as April. According to the trading update late March, overall private banking revenues in wealth management are up yoy on higher transaction revenues, and teams across the global markets businesses have delivered significantly higher sales and trading revenues QTD.

The dividend split appears to be prudent which is in contrast to HSBC's outright dividend cut.

Time will only tell if the global economy can truly rebound from COVID-19 induced recession. Travel bans and adverse economic conditions affect dealmaking for IBD and global markets businesses, and overall client wealth for its IWM business.

Markets are pessimistic

Forward estimates of revenue and profit growth have been penciled down lower, in stark contrast to the accelerating growth up to 4Q19. While I do not believe the market is wrong about the negative effects which might linger even after we recover, the current valuation of Credit Suisse is only 0.4 book value, a level not seen in the past few years.

I suspect trading revenues may actually be stronger than expected due to heightened volatility. IBD may suffer, but I see wealth clients eager to put cash back to work as the economy recovers, possibly as soon as during the second half of 2020.

Source: Bloomberg

Source: Bloomberg

Source: Bloomberg, Himalayas Research

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: All research, figures, and interpretation are provided on a best effort basis only and may be subject to error. Any view, opinion, or analysis do not constitute as investment or trading advice, please do your own due diligence.