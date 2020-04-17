Alibaba Should Be As Big As Amazon

Summary

In this article I will attempt to argue very simply why Alibaba (BABA) should be as large as Amazon (AMZN) today and is likely to be a better investment into the future. The reasons are not opaque, but rather that Baba has better growth, better margins, a better balance sheet, and is simply 50% cheaper. If Baba's stock traded at $1T market cap or ~40x P/E, I think it would be fairly valued.

I am going to refrain from going into granular detail on each business as that has been done a lot and instead offer a higher level view of their future outlooks. Both are great companies and great long-term investments, but one has a far more attractive price tag at present.

I will start with some basic financial ratios which I believe show Alibaba to be the superior investment. I will then shift focus to their similarities and differences and opine on the future. I will discuss the two stocks using the framework of Ballie Gifford. I strongly recommend reading about them here.

Finally I will give my high level valuation of Alibaba and why I believe it is worth $1T.

Valuation and Ratio Comparison – data as of 4-7-2020

Let’s start with valuation and some very basic ratios.

Valuation – Price to earnings

Data by YCharts

Baba is substantially cheaper on a price/earnings basis and this gap has widened as of late.

Valuation Margins – EBIT, EBITDA, and Profit Margins

Data by YCharts

Baba comes out on top again with much higher margins.

Growth Rates

Data by YCharts

Baba is growing revenue at a much faster rate in addition to better margins and a cheaper valuation.

I did not put EPS growth above as there are large discrepancies in the data, however, I would like to point out that Amazon could see increasing EPS growth due to a higher percentage of profit coming from AWS, while Baba is going through a period of significant investment, so Baba's EPS will grow but not likely as quickly as revenue. A counter to this will be that Baba could be back to work more quickly on other growth areas than Amazon due to Covid. Over the medium term EPS growth rate should be similar between the two companies.

Additional Thoughts

Alibaba has a stronger balance sheet with net cash of >$30B. Baba has historically had higher ROE and ROIC than Amazon which will likely continue. Baba actually generates billions of more earnings than Amazon does today. Remember Alibaba has been profitable for almost 20 years, while Amazon just recently started earning a profit. Amazon should be growing EPS more quickly, though who wins over a 10 year period is anyone's guess. I believe Baba's consistent growth, better operating ratios, and better balance sheet are underappreciated by investors.

Baba and Amazon Through the Lens of a Top Growth Investor

I do not subscribe to any one investment style, but instead pick and choose from great investors and analyze companies as they would themselves and form my own conclusions. I then create a core portfolio, not dependent on market factors like growth or value for outperformance. For Alibaba, Amazon and other quality growth names, I find Baillie Gifford's philosophy and process to be extremely helpful in parsing out how to think about these two giants. I have written down some takeaways from my research of Baillie Gifford and their investment philosophy below:

Asymmetric upside investing and margin of upside is most important - not how much you could lose, but how much you could GAIN. Turn margin of safety on its head, probability weight scenarios and invest accordingly. It is similar to venture capital in public markets. Companies that could go to 0 or 100 provide wide dispersion and potential alpha by definition. Unpredictable outcomes breed opportunity. High growth investing should be taught in business school alongside value investing. 15 years of relative outperformance, maybe the world has changed The world is always changing, seek out what is driving that change. The world is changing exponentially faster than it ever has due to technology. Assets and book value don’t mean anything anymore Graham’s ideals may not work today given large companies have succeeded in sustained double digit growth rates for long periods of time. Investing is not a science, and you can't fish in the pond where everyone else is fishing Shareholder efficiency, activist investors, institutionalization, and private equity have cannibalized the old value premium Think long-term, own companies that think long term and march to the beat of their own drum and focus on achieving their long-term competitive edge. Businesses should be owner-operated and HAVE to think differently.

I will now go through Baillie Gifford’s 10 question framework for quickly assessing a stock and hand out a winner in each category. Check out Baillie Gifford’s Q4 report on their global growth strategy here.

You can see that Amazon and Alibaba are 2 of their top 3 positions – you can also see they have outperformed the market by 10% per annum on a gross basis since inception. Granted their benchmark should be the growth benchmark, but even then you have 6-7% outperformance.

These are my own opinions and analysis and do not represent the views of Baillie Gifford.

Can sales double in the next five years?

AMZN: Yes it could double and probably will. AWS would be an important factor. The continued shift to online retail could surprise to the upside. Amazon has grown revenues 20.5% in 2019 and is forecasted to grow 19% and 17% in the next two years. To double sales in five years, you need an average growth rate of 72/5, or ~14.4%. This is very possible. I believe when you combine AWS, advertising, and continued and now accelerated shift to online shopping you will see Amazon's sales double.

BABA: Yes, it will double over the next 2-3 years. Cloud will be a factor, but online retail in China is already growing at 20% and Baba is getting a disproportionate share of that. Alibaba grew revenues by 50% in 2019 and is expected to grow by 34.4% and 30.5% over the next two years. Alibaba will continue to capitalize on the massive growth in ecommerce in China, continued expansion in Asia, and growth in other aspects of the business like cloud.

Edge: Baba – it is a virtual guarantee that sales will double and could triple.

2. Where is the company in 10 years?

AMZN: This question is meant to be answered philosophically and in a best-case scenario outcome. Could Amazon be the last US retailer? Costco (COST), Target (TGT), Walmart (WMT), and other specialty stores will have something to say about that. Perhaps Amazon is the global operating system and maintains AWS lead outside of countries which don’t allow foreign enterprise. It continues to grow ancillary businesses like advertising. There’s a high likelihood they will be involved in any major growth area over the next 10 years.

BABA: Could Alibaba have 50% share of all purchases in China? Could it expand successfully into a global competitor for retail, cloud, enterprise software, and financial payments? It has the largest addressable market as it has a stranglehold on China, of which Amazon is not likely to ever penetrate.

Edge: Slight edge in terms of certainty to Amazon right now due to wider global acceptance

3. Does the company have a competitive advantage?

AMZN: Amazon's subscription model has taken massive market share in online ecommerce in the US and the company religiously invests for the future, not worried about the Street's desires. It is clearly the best platform to buy goods online, and AWS is likely the market leader as well. It has staunch competitors in including Baba, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG).

BABA: Baba has first mover advantage throughout China’s financial, consumer, and several other industries in China. It has a massive user base and scale with irrefutable network effects. They are the biggest and best in China in most everything they do, and in China bigger is better, even more so than the US. Baba’s largest competitors include Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD). For global expansion they will likely be competing with Amazon.

Edge: Slight edge to Alibaba, and this is shown through dominance in China, highly attractive margins, and less competition.

4. Is the business culture different?

AMZN: Yes – Bezos is an owner-operator who is clearly a unique thinker, which affords AMZN the luxury of not being at the whim of quarterly expectations. They are an incredibly attractive employer ex-warehouse issues. Bezos is a once in a lifetime talent who has brought cheaper goods and more convenient commerce to hundreds of millions all over the world.

BABA: Baba has a unique culture which puts company and people over themselves with the mission to make it easy to do business everywhere. Jack Ma also has a unique story and has been an incredible leader, long-term thinker and visionary in building Alibaba. They did just go thru a significant handing of the reigns to Daniel Zhang, however this was a very thoughtful and long-term transition.

Edge: Push, both companies had visionary leaders, customer focused, and long-term owner operators. Both companies have great culture.

5. Do consumers view the company as positive and a contributor to society?

AMZN: I believe Amazon should be viewed as positive and representative of what capitalism can provide. Amazon gave consumers a cheaper and easier way to buy goods and that should be rewarded. Its operating system revolutionized the industry. However, big tech has gotten attacked from both sides of the aisle. It is unfortunately the victim of its own success in the US where I would say it is not viewed too kindly by a decent portion of Americans, who probably still use their service anyways.

BABA: In China, Alibaba is viewed with undeniable respect, reverence and admiration. China believes in its giant companies and understands their importance. China wants its large companies to succeed and sees their performance as a representation of itself to the world.

Edge: Baba (at least in terms of public opinion) – Baba is a revered brand in China, while Amazon gets mixed feelings in the US with regard to how they treat/pay Warehouse workers, their demolishing of small businesses, and just overall success.

6. Are returns worthwhile?

AMZN: The retail business has very slim margins and is all about scale, but there is still some profit. AWS has great margins and the returns are very attractive currently and could continue to improve Amazon's profits. The market is clearly anticipating this.

BABA: Yes the margins are highly attractive in multiple aspects of Baba’s business. The market is assuming either Baba's growth will falter, or margins will significantly decline.

Edge: Baba – margins captured have been and look to continue to be more attractive

7. Will returns rise or fall?

AMZN: Returns probably will rise as cloud becomes increasingly important in their revenue mix. Retail margins could slightly incrementally improve, but this will have a lower impact.

BABA: Baba is investing heavily in its future growth including new verticals as well as international expansion. I think this is a good long-term plan, but you could see a potential dip in margins.

Edge: Amazon in terms of directionality

8. How does management allocate capital?

AMZN: Capital allocation is extremely efficient, and focused on areas with large.

BABA: Capital allocation is focused on driving value, in all aspects of the economy, lots of M&A.

Edge: Push

9. Could the company be worth 5x what it is today?

AMZN: It could be, if Amazon becomes the #1 globally utilized online retailer, it will be hard to take away their scale and consumer loyalty. However, they are already worth $1T. Getting to $5T would take massive cloud, advertising, operating system, and new business expansion. If they all went well and it continued to demand a premium multiple, it could happen.

BABA: If Baba can simply become the Amazon of Asia, it should outpace the value of Amazon just on available customer base alone. China online consumption and China growth will also outpace the United States. Alibaba cloud is still in its infancy, and it has a lot of bets which could be homeruns like Ant Financial. In my opinion there is also tremendous room for multiple expansion, which gives it a good change of 5x returns. Remember Baba's 10x is Amazon's 5x.

Edge: Edge goes to Baba on likelihood of 5x from here, mostly due to its starting point and valuation discount.

10. What is the market missing?

AMZN: The market underestimates expansion of Amazon's various businesses as well as owner-operated leadership.

BABA: Alibaba is viewed as a proxy on China, when there is just so much more to the story.

Edge: Baba is the far more misunderstood stock. No one ever talks about disagreements in projections or valuations with Baba. They focus on issues like not trusting ADRs. China wouldn't risk global financial acceptance by screwing over holders of ADRs.

11. (From Me) What are the biggest risks to the long-term future of the company?

AMZN: In my opinion the biggest risk to Amazon is the growing animosity towards the richest and most powerful companies and people in the US. Consumers could turn on Amazon solely because of this reason, and they may also face increased government scrutiny. Additionally, pressure could rise to see Bezos be replaced or given less control – this would be detrimental to the future of the company and fundamentally change the story.

BABA: Their higher margins will come under fire from competitors and could hurt future profitability. Their investments in other companies could go poorly – i.e. Ant Financial. They could never expand internationally and never gain credibility outside of China. China is an emerging market and it could weaken, or the world could have increased animosity towards them after Covid. Growth in online and transactions may not expand as rapidly as expected.

Edge: I believe Amazon has lower risk of failure than Baba. Amazon has more entrenchments in global society than Baba does and Baba still hails from an emerging economy.

Summary of the Exercise

AMZN Winners: Where company is in 10 years, direction of returns, less risky future outlook. Investors value certainty and directionality which could lead to Amazon's multiple to always be significantly higher than Baba.

BABA Winners: Edge in sales doubling in 5 years, competitive edge, public opinion of company’s contribution to society, return profile, could the company go up 5x, market misunderstanding the story. Baba seems to be the investment with the most upside.

Push: Company culture, management’s allocation of capital

Takeaway: Baba wins in Baillie Gifford’s stock assessment metrics by a significant margin. While Amazon looks better in terms of certainty, Baba seems to have much more upside.

A Closer Look at Alibaba

The simple way I look at the valuation of Baba is through a sum of the parts analysis. The main difference I have from others is I simply believe due to the characteristics listed above Alibaba deserves a higher multiple.

Let's first look at Core Ecommerce: I will look at 2021 for the purpose of earnings given the disruption due to Covid (although I don't think it will be too bad for Baba). I think Baba can earn around $25B-$30B in 2021. I would put a 30x multiple on that due to its leading position, future growth, and high quality margin profile. Alibaba continues to gain share, expand, and online sales in China continues to rapidly increase. This gets us to $750B on the lower end of the estimate.

Let's now look at Cloud: This year, Alibaba Cloud will rise to 3rd after Microsoft and Amazon in terms of global market share. Using 2020 sales of around $8B, with a 12.5x P/S multiple we get to $100B. I believe this has incredibly high upside, as China's businesses are incredibly underserved and Baba is the clear market leader.

Let's now look at the media and entertainment business: Media and entertainment will generate approximately $4.5B in sales. With a 4x multiple, we get to $17B.

Finally let's look at Alibaba's equity investments. These are worth approximately $20B. Ant Financial, specifically, I view as highly underappreciated in terms of the Alibaba story. I will value Alibaba's stake in Ant Financial at $75B, though I believe it could easily be $100B-$150B. Adding these with a $30B net cash position, we get to $125B.

Adding these up we get: 750+100+17+125 = $992B on the lower end in my opinion. This gets us to about the $1T number where I believe the future growth and current market leader status in China is adequately priced into the stock. There is continued upside not yet priced in with Ant Financial, continued expansion into new geographies, in addition to new areas of future business growth.

Conclusion

Alibaba will be the next company to hit the $1T mark that has not yet gotten there already. It deserves a higher multiple to account for its industry leading positions in China. I believe it deserves around 40-50% similar multiples when compared with Amazon as it has higher margins, higher growth, and a better balance sheet. The Chinese people and government stand behind Alibaba, while our largest and best companies are lambasted from both sides of the aisle. Alibaba is unfairly penalized by anti-China sentiment, disbelief in validity of their financials, and lack of global investor exposure to their products. Whatever your opinion is on China, it does not preclude you from capitalizing on a massive emerging consumer story. I am excited to own Alibaba over the next decade, and plan to continue to buy on any large dislocations in price, like the one we just received. Alibaba is the #3 position in my portfolio and I anticipate there is a high probability it organically grows to #1 in the not so distant future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.