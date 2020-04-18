Iron Mountain: 10% Dividend Yield, Budding Data Center Growth, 30% Below Price Target

Management is diversifying into more profitable businesses - IRM's data center business grew by 12% in 2019.

It now yields over 10%, with an AFFO payout ratio of 82.5%.

Looking for tech-related high-yield dividend income? Iron Mountain (IRM) might fill the bill. Due to its 2020 price swoon during the market crash, it now yields over 10%.

IRM has had good dividend growth over the past years, of nearly 13%, and has a trailing AFFO dividend payout ratio of 82.54%. It goes ex-dividend in a March/June/Sept/Dec. schedule and pays in the following months:

IRM has been in the records storage business since 1951, and is the world leader for that business, but it also has increased its offerings of other services, such as shredding, digital solutions, and data protection, and over the past two-plus years, it has moved into the data center industry.

Storage revenue was 63% of the mix in 2019. Service revenue was 37%:

(Source: IRM site)

The %'s in the above graphic vary a bit from those on IRM's 10K report, which we used to derive the data for this segment growth table.

Records management and data centers both had good growth in 2019, at 11% and 12.3% respectively, while data management fell by -2% and information destruction fell by 1.4%:

Growth was muted overall in 2019 - storage revenue rose by 2.2%, while service revenue growth fell slightly, down -1.36%, and EBITDA rose .9%. As a REIT, IRM uses FFO and adjusted FFO as two of its most significant metrics, vs. EPS, since EPS doesn't account for certain large non-cash expenses, such as depreciation and amortization.

Normalized FFO adjustments included several large items, including property, plant and equipment writedowns of $41M, foreign currency transactions of $25M, and restructuring charges of $49M.

Management has a transformational program, called Project Summit, via which it's moving the company toward lower overhead costs, and a more profitable business mix, with a target of $200M in additional annual EBITDA by 2022.

(Source: IRM site)

Management's movement into services and faster growing markets has led to steady improvements in IRM's EBITDA margin, which also benefited from mergers and acquisitions. However, the economic fallout from COVID-19 will probably slow that down in Q1 - Q3 2020.

(Source: IRM site)

Although they're targeting expansion into Asia and Europe, the US was still IRM's main revenue source in 2019, providing 62% of revenues, with 2% growth.

(IRM 10K)

Growth Projects:

IRM has 14 data centers currently operating, and management is targeting additional leases of 15-20 megawatts in 2020. The company spent ~$403M in 2019 on data center capex.

"We were successful in attracting over 100 new logos to our global data center platform, further diversifying our enterprise customer base and underscoring our brand strength in this dynamic industry. We continue to make good progress organically building out our global platform delivering almost 20 megawatts of capacity in key markets around the globe, including London, Amsterdam, Singapore, New Jersey, Northern Virginia and Phoenix. We are excited about our newest development in Frankfurt and currently have a strong pipeline of pre-leasing opportunities in various stages of discussion. Additionally, in Q4, we entered into an agreement for a second site in Slough which will allow us to expand our presence in the important London market by adding an incremental of 25 megawatts of capacity." (Q4 '19 call)

The company is building a new 9MW center in Frankfurt, which can be expanded to 27MW. Overall, IRM's existing data center leasable 120 MW's can be expanded 3X, to 357 MW:

2020 Guidance:

Management's 2020 growth targets are much better than 2019's figures, but this guidance was issued on 2/13/20, before the economic shutdowns started. IRM will report its Q1 '20 earnings on ~May 14 - we should get more color on how their operations are being affected, particularly in March.

IRM's shredding business's profits are affected by paper prices. Management added this color on the Q4 '20 call: "Our guidance assumes paper prices and FX remain at current levels, which combined we expect to result in an adjusted EBITDA headwind of approximately $35 million in 2020 compared to 2019."

Although the US dollar had been on a tear in 2020, recently it has fallen vs. the Pound, the Loonie, and the Aussie, three markets where IRM is active.

(IRM site)

COVID -19 Update:

IRM's CEO issued a COVID-19 statement to customers, detailing some of the changes the company has made, in order to support its customers and the community:

"We’re opening access to our campuses and unused truck fleet to provide customers with container storage, making storage space available inside our facilities for critical business use. We’re clearing space and have made floor space available inside our facilities for securing supplies needed by health responders and food and drug retailers, as well as providing overflow storage for businesses now stockpiling inventory due to service or supply chain disruptions. We’ve added scalable operational capacity in order to digitize increased volumes of critical documents that your teams need while they’re working remotely. While initial customer demand has been for imaging documents on an on-demand basis, we’re also prepared to provide large scale digitization of onsite file rooms or active records already in storage. In some cases, we’ve dedicated excess office space separate from our operations for our customer's essential employees when their site was unavailable, helping to provide them with necessary business continuity. We’re ready with capacity and are staffed to handle support, upgrades, and new installations if you need additional bandwidth while you support a remote workforce." (IRM site)

Valuations:

Three comparatively cheap valuations stand out - P/AFFO of 8.16 vs. median of 14.28; price/sales of 1.66 vs. median of 3.74; and EV/EBITDA of 12.45 vs. median of 15.84. Additionally, IRM's 10.2% dividend yield is much higher than the median 6.49% yield.

Financials:

IRM's ROA is slightly lower than the sector median, but its ROE of 18.26% is much higher. While the EBITDA margin has improved steadily, it's still a long way below the median of 54%.

2019 trailing net debt/EBITDA was 5.89X, but management is targeting a long-term leverage ratio of 4.5X - 5.5X, and a lower dividend payout ratio in the mid-60% to low-70% range, which would be quite an improvement over the trailing AFF dividend payout ratio of 82.5%.

(IRM site)

Debt and Liquidity:

As of 12/31/19, IRM had $1.396B available on its revolving credit facility, and $193.6M in cash. IRM's net lease adjusted leverage of 5.7X is slightly higher than the JPM REIT composite average of 5.6X.

(Source: IRM site)

IRM's biggest debt maturity isn't until 2023:

(Source: IRM 10K)

Taxes:

IRM's distributions included a higher proportion of return of capital, 26%, in 2019, vs. just 6.4% in 2018. Given their initial higher earnings guidance figures for 2020, it looked like ROC would be less this year, but that is now uncertain, in this new environment.

(Source: IRM 10K)

Analysts' Price Targets:

At $24.25, IRM is nearly 30% below analysts' $34.50 average price target. This price level looks like an attractive entry point to us.

Summary:

We rate IRM a long-term buy. Yes, paper records storage may be lower on the whole than in the past due to digitization, but remember that businesses and governments are still required to maintain financial and other records for years, so that business isn't going the way of the buggy whip any time soon. In fact, IRM profits from digitization.

Additionally, IRM's customer gains, and branching out into more profitable services and into the data center business, should support its dividends for years to come.

All tables by DoubleDividendStocks.com, except where noted otherwise.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, covers undercovered, undervalued income vehicles, with dividend yields from 5% to 10%+. We've had 2 buyouts in the past 2 months, with our latest buyout rewarding HDS+ subscribers with a 55% Total Return, while the previous one had a 51% total return from inception. Both stocks yielded over 8% prior to being bought out.

We publish exclusive research articles weekly for the HDS+ site that you won't see anywhere else. Find out now how we can help your portfolio. There's a 20% discount for new members.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IRM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our DoubleDividendStocks.com service has featured options selling for dividend stocks since 2009.

It's a separate service from our Seeking Alpha Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus service.



Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.