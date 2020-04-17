StoneCo: Potential For Massive Returns, But With Significant Credit Risks

The stock is a compelling buy at this valuation, benefiting from growth and possible multiple expansion.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE), the Brazilian hyper-growth fintech, got my attention quickly after its IPO back in Oct. 2018, despite its relatively small capitalization. The reason was not just the company's dazzling growth metrics, but Berkshire's (NYSE:BRK.B) immediate investment. Even after additional share issuance, Buffett's stake still amounts to around 7.8%. Having such a legendary investing powerhouse in your back, made StoneCo an appealing investment case from early on.

Despite continuing to deliver impressive results, shares have taken a recent hit and still trade at around the same levels Berkshire made its initial purchase, around $24/share.

Through this article, I aim to:

Discuss StoneCo's growth and income expansion

Look at the stock's valuation

Highlight its credit risks

Conclude why STNE is a compelling buy at its current price.

Note: All relevant numbers have been exchanged to USD.

The growth story

StoneCo's growth has ridden the wave of Brazil's population getting access to modern financial services. Along with PagSeguro (NYSE:PAGS), both companies have been adding thousands of clients to their ecosystems. Their products seek to enhance the merchant-customer interaction through their convenient financial and transaction services.

Last quarter, StoneCo's client addition spiked from 64,100 to 67,300, a growth of 50% YoY, ending FY2019 with 495,100 active merchants. The company's solutions provide a remedy to Brazil's small businesses, which naturally do not have access to capital and financial services. For example, similarly to Square (SQ), clients are offered credit solutions that would otherwise be impossible to get from a traditional bank. The demand for such solutions has been tremendous, which has allowed StoneCo to grow its revenues rapidly.

Despite the low take rate, which currently sits at 1.8%, StoneCo's revenue has been quickly accelerating. For context, Square's take rate is 2.75%.

Even after significant growth deceleration over time, as one would expect, revenue growth was still reported at 32% as of last quarter.

Moreover, because of StoneCo's jaw-dropping margin expansion, the company has been consistently improving its EPS, which hit a record high of $0.72 LTM (over the Last Twelve Months).

You may notice that the net income margin is higher than the gross margin. Going back to the company's credit offering, StoneCo now receives interest, which is added after the COGS in the company's income statement, pushing the ratio to such incredible highs.

While the company's revenue growth has been supporting the underlying profitability, the secret sauce is elsewhere. What has been boosting StoneCo's bottom line is income from operations, which has been snowballing. This metric includes the net result from interest received and interest paid. Net earnings grew 154% YoY, as shown in the bar chart, expanding EPS from $0.42 to $0.72, an increase of 71%.

This is how StoneCo's EPS has been benefiting both from its transaction/services growth, and its credit offerings. This, however, is subject to credit risks, which will be discussed later.

Valuation

Considering StoneCo's growth, EPS, and share price, the stock's valuation seems attractive. Unlike other firms that are burning lots of cash to grow, and sometimes trade on sales, StoneCo trades on its profitability. According to last year's earnings, the stock has a P/E ratio of only 33.

The company's underlying profitability has been growing fast enough, that such multiple seems incredibly low. With a massive market opportunity, in terms of Brazil having a gigantic unbanked population (45M), superior growth, and stunning margins, such multiple does not do the stock justice.

My view is that the market is worried about the several risks tied with StoneCo and attempts to price the stock accordingly.

Should these risks not materialize, the stock's current price should be incredibly rewarding in the long term. Investors can now buy at the same price Berkshire did while taking advantage of the significant growth the company has undertaken since then. The real deal, however, is multiple expansion. If StoneCo's earnings multiple returns to a more realistic number that property reflects its underlying growth, current investors will be rewarded with outstanding returns. The company's P/E ratio was 2x higher only a couple of months ago, before the coronavirus.

That is, however, if the risks don't take place, especially that of credit.

Risks

The most common risk for all fintech firms is competition. StoneCo's sector is brutally competitive, with big players like PagSeguro providing relatively similar services. Smaller firms that could anytime disrupt the space is also a continuous threat. However, this has not been responsible for the company's valuation contraction.

A more considerable risk is, in my view, StoneCo's own credit risk accompanied by variable interest rates. On the company's balance sheet, sit a little less than $1B in cash and $1.68B of total debt. The debt/equity ratio of 1.12 is not terrible, considering cash flow should easily cover the principal of said liabilities. However, their variable rate poses a significant threat.

As you can see in this table, debt's (numbers in BRL) average annual interest rates are subject to the CDI rate.

The CDI rate is the Brazilian interbank deposit (Certificado de Depósito Interbancário) rate, which is an average of interbank overnight rates in Brazil.

The first concern StoneCo borrowed at a cost up to 121.3% of the CDI, featuring a higher premium. Since both American entities and StoneCo may not want to undertake interest rate risk (borrowing in USD), the company borrows locally. Brazilian rates, however, are not on average as low as their American counterparts and are also more volatile.

Rates being variable is the most significant risk for StoneCo, in my view. As the graph below illustrates, the CDI can skyrocket, as it has happened in the past. Macroeconomic events that are mostly unpredictable could drive CDI higher the same way it occurred around 2017, putting pressure in StoneCo's financial position.

In their latest earnings release, management stated their loans to clients are currently blended at around mid-single digits. Since the CDI is presently lower, StoneCo can borrow short and lend long for a profit. A CDI rate increase may make it impossible for the company to achieve the same profitability metrics in the future, as merchant may deter from taking on higher-interest loans.

Generally, the rate hikes when liquidity contracts (when loans are more challenging to come by) and drops when liquidity rises (when loans are more readily accessible).

Conclusion

StoneCo is a compelling case with massive potential returns. A multiple expansion on earnings alone could quickly double the stock. Revenues grow rapidly, and Berkshire's commitment is inspiring, having not sold a single share.

However, as I highlighted, StoneCo's excess profitability comes from credit offerings, that could quickly fade with poor economic conditions and liquidity contraction. American investors should also take into account the exchange rate risks since the company trades at USD but reports numbers at BRL.

Overall I remain bullish on the stock since I believe that the long-term potential, impressive margins, and largely untapped market outweigh the risks. I urge investors to do their own due diligence when buying shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STNE, PAGS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.