Cushing Tank Top Scenario Makes For A Very Bullish Natural Gas Price Outlook

Of course, this is still a tail risk event, but such a large production shut-in could have an extremely meaningful impact on natural gas balances. This would also outweigh any demand destruction arising from LNG export shut-in.

We estimate oil production would need to be curtailed by as much as 75% in that scenario resulting in ~14 Bcf/d of gas being taken offline.

Cushing could hit tank top by mid or late May at the current pace of build. Once it does, it will force an even more drastic shut-in scenario.

Oil producers are shutting in production, but the amount of associated gas production loss could accelerate.

Welcome to the potential tank top edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Earlier this week, we published a report titled, "Market Will Be Undersupplied But The Speed Of The Supply Decline And Magnitude Remains Up For Debate." In it, we argued that the supply direction for the natural gas market is now set in stone, but the pace of the decline in associated gas production is up for debate.

One scenario we are seeing now is that with Cushing inventories potentially hitting tank top by mid to late May, this could force an even more widespread production shut-in in US shale oil basins.

Cushing inventories as of April 10th clocked in at ~55 million barrels. But the latest figure according to Genscape as of April 14th had Cushing at ~60 million barrels.

Working storage capacity for Cushing is ~73 million barrels implying that the current pace of build will force Cushing to hit tank top over the next month. Once Cushing inventories are full, producers that were reluctant to shut-in will be forced to shut-in. The reason being is that producers with access to Cushing storage could ship the oil, store it, and hope to sell it at a later date at higher prices.

But once Cushing is full, the pipe flows will get disrupted massively causing pipeline operators to start rejecting volume outright. This will likely force producers to shut-in as much as 75% of production for those most vulnerable (no hedges and selling on the spot).

In the Permian alone, ~15 Bcf/d of gas production would be put at risk with the other regions like Anadarko, Niobrara, and Bakken most at risk. We estimate that if such a widespread shut-in happens, more than 14 Bcf/d of gas could be taken offline.

Of course, this is still a tail risk event, but such a large production shut-in could have an extremely meaningful impact on natural gas balances. This would also outweigh any demand destruction arising from LNG export shut-in.

For readers interested in following natural gas fundamentals, HFI Research Natural Gas premium provides: Daily natural gas fundamental updates.

Weather updates.

Energy ideas.

Real-time natural gas trades. For more info, please see here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UGAZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Short DGAZ.