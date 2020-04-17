Lantern Pharma Starts U.S. IPO Process

LTRN is using its proprietary RADR system to identify existing drug programs that may be optimized for increased chances of success.

The firm is advancing a pipeline of drug treatment candidates for various cancers.

Lantern Pharma has filed to raise $29 million in a U.S. IPO, although the final figure may differ.

Lantern Pharma (LTRN) has filed to raise $28.75 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm is developing a pipeline of drug candidates for the treatment of prostate, lung and other cancers.

LTRN seeks to use its proprietary AI platform to better identify existing or past failed drug programs that may be repurposed or otherwise enhanced to achieve development success.

Company & Technology

Dallas, Texas-based Lantern was founded to use its proprietary artificial intelligence platform, called RADR, to streamline its drug targeting and patient population identification efforts.

Management is headed by president and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Panna Sharma, who has been with the firm since July 2018 and was previously president and CEO of Cancer Genetics (CGIX).

Below is a brief overview video of Lantern:

Source: Lantern Pharma

The company has two candidates in clinical development:

LP-100 for the treatment of prostate cancer (outlicensed to Oncology Venture)

LP-300 for the treatment of of non-small cell lung cancer

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Source: S-1

Investors in the firm have invested at least $7.7 million and include Bios Equity, Biological Mimetics, GPGV and other individual investors.

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by Grand View Research, the market for prostate cancer therapeutics is expected to reach $12 billion by 2025.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of Per the American Cancer Society, one in seven men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Key elements driving this expected growth are an aging of the male population, increased number of treatments available or in development and growing government initiatives to increase awareness.

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing treatments include:

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Astella

Dendreon (OTCPK:DNDNQ)

Sanofi (SNY)

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY)

AstraZeneca (AZN)

Ipsen (OTCPK:IPSEY)

Management says its RADR platform gives it a competitive advantage in determining which drug candidates will be well tolerated while providing maximum efficacy in a cost-effective manner.

Financial Status

Lantern’s recent financial results are typical of clinical stage biopharma firms with candidates undergoing clinical trials and feature significant G&A and R&D expenses.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

Source: Company registration statement

As of December 31, 2019, the company had $1.2 million in cash and $489,292 in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

Lantern intends to raise $28.75 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final amount may be different.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to fund clinical trials on LP-300;to fund further preclinical studies and clinical trials on LP-184;to fund further development of, and data acquisition for, our RADR platform;to fund the strategic expansion of our drug candidate portfolio through the acquisition or in-licensing of intellectual property assets; andAnd the balance for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are ThinkEquity and Dougherty & Company.

Commentary

Lantern is seeking a somewhat smaller-than-typical IPO to advance its pipeline of drug candidates.

The firm’s lead candidate, LP-100, began Phase III trials in 2001 for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, but the trial was stopped ‘due to problems with the comparator agent.’

In 2005, the drug was trialed for women with recurrent and heavily pre-treated ovarian cancer, but that trial produced retinal damage due to its toxicity.

So, now the firm has outlicensed LP-100 to Oncology Venture to pursue treatment of prostate cancer in combination with Prednisolone. The Phase II trial began in Q4 2018.

Notably, virtually all of the firm’s development work will be done through contract labs.

Essentially, Lantern is pursuing a model of acquiring existing drug programs where it believes it can further optimize development or patient population selection through its RADR platform.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

