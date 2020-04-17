GLD: Historic Opportunities Await

As the COVID-19 pandemic wages war against the global economy, established trends in gold markets are rising and the SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA: GLD) has gained 17.3% since March 19, 2020. After seeing the highest gains since 2012, we have seen only a small pullback in market valuations and it is now clear that precious metals investors have made their presence felt within this context of uncertainty. The only question that remains is this: How high can prices go? Of course, precise price targets are most difficult to determine during periods of what is truly historic activity in the global financial markets. That said, we have altered our prior stance to reflect emerging changes in market sentiment and we now expect safe haven buying activity to drive further gains in GLD until new all-time highs are recorded in the second half of this year.

Source: Author, TradingView

Bullish price moves in GLD have been fueled by surging inflow activity that has been directed toward the ETF for most of the last month. Specifically, the SPDR Gold Trust has benefited from massive inflows of $4.52 billion over the last four weeks:

Source: ETFdb

But while these figures might seem impressive (and, of course, they are), investors should remain focused on the strength of the longer-term trends because this will ultimately determine the validity of bullish trading strategies that are designed for the ETF. Over the last full-year period, investors can get a better sense of where markets are headed because net inflow figures have actually reached $13.2 billion:

Source: ETFdb

Of course, it’s no coincidence that these massive moments in the market’s underlying trend activity are occurring right now. Official buying activity shows that central bankers around the world have been hoarding gold reserves for the last decade and there is not much reason to believe that the Central Bank of Russia or the People’s Bank of China will stop buying gold any time soon. But while these might be two notable central banks that have stepped-up buying activity in recent years, they are by no means the only official bodies that are participating in the bullish trend.

Source: World Gold Council

In the above chart, we see similar actions have been taken by a growing number of official bodies with notable examples also seen at the central banks of India, Mexico, and Turkey. So, if the historic nature of these events was not already apparent, investors may want to consider the implications of actions of central bankers around the world. What is it that is so unattractive about the fiat currencies in these regions that central bankers might need to turn to gold or other precious metals as a way of achieving protective fortification?

One possibility is that it’s essentially understood that continued stimulus measures (designed as a “response” to the COVID-19 pandemic) will only serve to weaken the value of fiat currencies in each of these regions. Ultimately, these actions may come at the expense of everyday citizens that might be focused on nothing more than making a living during these difficult times. Unfortunately, most people around the world do not have the luxury of focusing on their investments during truly cataclysmic events.

Source: Statista

In contrast, it should be understood that central bankers have nothing but time to focus on these types of activities. As an expression of this, we can see in the graph shown above the total gold reserves of countries with the largest gold holdings (metric tons) as of the end of 2019. Given the severity of this historic situation, every investor needs to make sure to follow the “smart money” and be especially vigilant in order to avoid becoming a victim of broader circumstances.

Source: Bloomberg

Given the underlying strength of fundamental trend activities in the SPDR Gold Trust (both short-term and long-term) indicate clear potential for continued gains. Comex futures have already extended on the growing spread that exists in relation to spot markets, and this gives us an excellent indication of where the broader market expects valuations to travel in the months ahead. These trends go far beyond the protective benefits of GLD because traditional asset classes like stocks and bonds could be especially vulnerable in this highly uncertain financial environment. Corporate earnings were expected to show double-digit declines even before the COVID-19 pandemic entered into the forecasting models of Wall Street analysts and this should continue to discourage investors from jumping back into equities with haste.

For those reasons, we hope investors that are being distracted by earnings news headlines in the financial media do not miss the boat on what could easily turn out to be the next big historic move. Currently, market valuations for GLD are trading just 12.8% below the all-time highs. As a result, it seems as though it’s just a matter of time before the “crazy projections” calling historic price rallies in GLD actually become a reality.

Thank you for reading.

Now, it's time to make your voice heard. Reader interaction is the most important part of the investment learning process! Comments are highly encouraged. We look forward to reading your viewpoints.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.