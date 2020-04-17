Creating My CEO-Driven Portfolio

Setting short- and long-term goals for my portfolio and a quick update on where I am currently with my investments.

Welcome to my 2020 first quarter review of my portfolio. This article series covers my journey to retirement as I work to grow and build a comfortable nest egg for my wife and I. We are driving this primarily through my ROTH IRA in a TD Ameritrade account.

I am currently 29 years old and will have a 36-year timeline to invest and grow this portfolio which makes this the 1st out of 144 quarterly updates that I plan on making. My wife currently goes to school, so we live frugally until she is able to complete her education. She is working part-time as a marketing assistant and is able to help with some of the bills, but the majority of the funding will be through my work income. Based on our combined income, we would fall under the 22% tax bracket which is below $84,000 income bracket.

By covering this on Seeking Alpha, I hope to be able to share my ideas and thought process, as well as, leverage the support and feedback of those in the investing community to avoid the landmines seen in the past.

My Short- and Long-term Goals

In one year (ending 2020), I hope to be able to build my portfolio up to $40,000 and to generate an annualized dividend income of 4% meaning $1,600/year. In 5 years (ending 2024), I hope to be able to build my portfolio up to ~$76,000 (almost double of my 1-year plan) and to still generate a consistent 4% yield (market). This will be accomplished with an annual contribution of $6,000/year while assuming a combination of dividends and capital appreciation of more than 10%.

Ultimately, I would like to build the portfolio through capital appreciation and dividend income growth to be able to pay for my monthly expenses for when I retire. I have calculated that our monthly household spend amounts to about $5,000/month. To avoid selling my stocks and to be able to live off dividends (at a 4% target yield), my total capital investment would need to grow to $1.2 million so that is my retirement goal.

I will continue to adjust as the account evolves and will make those updates regularly.

My portfolio strategy

The list of criteria I use when assessing a company to buy will be listed out below. When making a purchase, I understand that being too strict on any one condition can cause me to miss out on high-quality companies. The criteria listed below are a rough guideline of what I consider when evaluating companies and can change depending on market situations. In other words, a current 10 P/E ratio may be cheap in a bull market, but in a bear market it could be expensive compared to its peers, so the idea is to avoid being fixated on any set number when the market is flowing fluidly.

Cash and LT debt levels: This is a review of a company's balance sheet, in which I try to buy companies with less than 10:1 debt to cash ratio. REITs and Banks are evaluated differently because of how much debt is used to aid in their growth, this does not change the risk.

Current market capitalization: This is a review of a company's market cap against their sales, my buying threshold here is around 10:1 market cap to LTM sales ratio. Another factor is to look at companies below $300 billion since this is a key driver to total capital appreciation.

Free Cash Flow: This is a review to see if a company is sustaining a year to year growth and comparing it to years prior. This would be more of a check to see if there are major anomalies with their cash flow.

Price/Earnings ratio: I evaluate using the P/E ratio to determine whether the stock is trading at under, fair or overvalued. Ideally, a "buy" would be a stock trading around 15x price to earnings ratio but can change depending on the forward forecast and market circumstances.

Dividend yield and payout ratio: I am targeting companies with a 4% yield and with a payout ratio of below 70%. This will allow the company some room to continue to maintain/grow their dividend.

Historical stock performance under current CEO: This is an assessment of how management has grown share price. Ideally, this carries less weight compared to the fundamental factors but am now more focused on seeking companies that have a stock that has consistently grown at a compounded annual growth rate of 5%.

CEO approval rating on Glassdoor: This is a qualitative measure on how insiders of the company currently view their CEO, in this criterion, I am looking for an 85% approval rating with at least 250 reviews to have a decent sample size. My thought process is this is one of the better views of how the insiders view top management and a low score could mean that command is eroding. I also believe that when employees like the direction of the company as set out by the CEO then they are more willing to put their best foot forward to grow with the company. An example of top-ranked CEO as shown on Glassdoor is Nvidia (NVDA), seen here.

I have been trading around for 4 years in the stock market and have arrived upon these 7 sets of factors that I believe helps me assess a company from a quantitative and qualitative standpoint.

I will be covering my portfolio in some detail below and have refined my investing methodology around these core ideas. With that said, there are still remnants of past holdings that have been "grandfathered" in, that I have not yet moved away from due to the market-wide sell off to avoid a loss.

Selling conditions

Selling conditions are reached when a company breaches a few of the above-mentioned factors and no longer fits my original buying methodology.

I parted ways with Boeing (BA) because of the factors noted above and that their fundamentals have materially broken down since my original investment with the onset of COVID-19 pandemic and missed timelines that have been previously laid out by prior CEO Dennis Muhlenberg. Despite taking a loss, this has been a good lesson for me to further scrutinize my buying method and tighten up loose ends.

Current positions and tracking the key buy/hold factors

My portfolio today consists of 16 stocks from various industries. I did go cash-heavy towards the end of February and into March in order to take advantage of higher quality stocks that drop later on.

In the picture, you can see which shares I own, how much of each share is included, cost basis, total cost, market price (closing price), total market value, gain or loss on the stock, percent of gain and total weight in the portfolio.

The stock prices are reflected as of 4/9 so admittedly after a big run-up on stocks this week. I went cash-heavy nearly upping this to 40%.

(Snapshot of author's portfolio tracker)

The picture below illustrates that there are currently a few companies that have a high debt to cash ratio (recall: I want to buy companies with less than 10:1 in this area). If I set aside the Banks and REITs, then only General Dynamics (GD) and AT&T (T) are currently exceeding this, both have a good investment-grade credit rating, but I would be looking to trim AT&T due to its high debt.

From a total market cap perspective, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) are flagged because they exceed the $300 billion market cap. I have decided to keep these two companies because of their high-quality management and companies carrying a credit rating of higher than A- by Standard & Poor's.

(Snapshot of author's portfolio tracker)

From calculated free cash flow, most companies are positive in this respect and are growing. When evaluating REITs I use AFFO (note this isn't shown below) to help assess whether cash flow is growing.

Most of the companies that I own are expecting decent EPS growth and forward PE calculations show an attractive valuation (I am personally looking for stocks below 15x PE ratio).

The earnings estimates are taken from my TD Ameritrade account which the information is provided by Morningstar and Reuters.

(Snapshot of author's portfolio tracker)

Another important factor is the dividend and the payout ratio. In the picture below, I have calculated the current market yield and the yield on cost for my dividend stocks to help determine whether it would still be attractive for me to continue to add should the stock price fall further. Ignoring the REITs held, we can see that most of these companies have a payout ratio below 70% which is ideal for me. This is based on future earnings estimates which could change due to COVID-19 as some of the companies that I own have already stated some/material impact to their businesses. Based on my current positions held, my portfolio currently shows a yield of 5.36%.

Note that Carrier Global Corp. (CARR) and Otis Worldwide (OTIS) was spun off from the merger of RTN and United Technologies Corp. (NYSE:RTX) and will be assessed down the line for whether it will be retained in the portfolio.

(Snapshot of author's portfolio tracker and dividend estimates for next 12 months)

Lastly, a breakdown of the stock performance under the current CEO, note that the CAGR formula used is irrelevant for stores trading less than a year as it annualizes the growth rate to an extreme. The glass door reviews that are most impactful are those exceeding a count of at least 250 - this may not be a significant sample size as it could be distorted by insiders propping the score up but I believe it is a good area to start evaluating the top person of each company. From this research, I will note that retail typically carries a much lower CEO approval score.

As a check, currently, 5 CEOs have an approval rating of below 80% and would be at risk of being sold. I will continue to hold as I have noted that there need to be more surveys to help blend the score. Companies with some strong scores show good rates of return over a long time period and through many marketing conditions such as JPM, Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), and JNJ.

(Snapshot of author's portfolio tracker)

On a final note, the importance of finding great CEOs can be quantified in a number of ways, I have personally chosen to identify CEOs who are admired by their peers and those who work for them.

Risk related to the holdings in the portfolio

General market sell-offs can occur due to events not foreseen such as what we are currently seeing with the COVID-19 pandemic, and it should be noted that investing in the stock market subjects me to this market risk.

Individual stock risk can occur when a company is dealt with an external impact such as with JNJ and the talc lawsuits, being overweight in any one stock can cause a drag on the overall performance of the portfolio. I am differentiating myself from just fundamentals and by relying on a qualitative measure, this does not suggest outperformance and can actually be irrelevant to market performance.

Before buying a stock, these are the due diligence steps that I take and in no way should a person follow these unless they complete their own separate due diligence and is comfortable with the reasoning behind the ideas. Lastly, I am not a financial advisor and should echo the point made above regarding doing one's own due diligence.

Closing Remarks:

I established this portfolio back in 2016 and decided to cover it now as a way to show those who are, like me, late to the game. I hope this helps others in defining their own investment strategy by not only looking at just what the broker sites can provide but other key relevant information that can also help drive your decision making.

I would welcome your thoughts and opinions on the positions that I currently hold. Please stay safe during these times.

