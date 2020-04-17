A. O. Smith Is A Covidiscount Stock

A. O. Smith's difficulties prior to, and during, the coronavirus outbreak have not lost its pole position in the U.S. water heater market.

A. O. Smith (AOS) has unsurprisingly seen its share price take a fall in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak - unsurprising in that the market overall has fallen as a consequence of the outbreak. The underlying business, however - a manufacturer of boilers, water heaters, and water treatments for commercial and residential customers - remains a solid long-term pick and one that is consequently trading at a bargain price.

That may not seem to be the case for many investors; however, as A. O. Smith was facing difficulties prior to the coronavirus outbreak. Revenues fell 6.3% to $2.19 billion in 2019 from $3.19 billion in 2018 - largely as a result of declining sales in China, which was the subject of a dispute between A. O. Smith and analysts at J Capital Research (which forecast a 21% drop in sales, contrary to management claims of a 6-8% decline) and at Spruce Point, which saw a 45-60% downside in A. O. Smith shares. The drop in revenue, however, which is contrary to the progressively rising annual revenue figures in preceding years, is not in dispute.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2015 2.54 billion 282.9 million 2016 2.69 billion 326.5 million 2017 3 billion 296.5 million 2018 3.19 billion 444.2 million 2019 2.99 billion 370 million

Figures collated from annual reports available on A. O. Smith's investor relations page.

A. O. Smith's sensitivity to the Chinese market can be gleaned from its market breakdown. While 64% of A. O. Smith's revenue is derived from North America, 33.84% comes from China and India - the bulk of that from China (the remaining 2.16% comes from Europe and the Middle East). The U.S.-China trade war was the key factor in A. O. Smith's drop in revenue, though the firm remained profitable, as borne out by its 15.54% operating margin (trailing twelve months). Still, on the face of it, one is not inclined to envy Kevin Wheeler, who is set to replace the retiring Ajita Rajendra as executive chairman in May.

Profits and growth are likely to slow over the course of the 2020 financial year, as the trade war remains an issue - and the coronavirus outbreak is a greater one still, of course. Overall, revenue is anticipated to decline 1.4% in 2020. That being said, A. O. Smith is likely to continue being profitable in both China and India despite these hindrances. The large populations of both countries will need A. O. Smith's heating products and water purification products, which are well-established in the market due to A. O. Smith's brand portfolio.

Names such as A. O. Smith, American Water Heaters, Aquasana, Clean Water Testing, CustomCare, Evolve, GSW, Hague Quality Water, John Wood, Lochinvar, Mineral-Right, Reliance Water Heaters, State Water Heaters, Takagi, U.S. Craftmaster Water Heaters, Water-Right, and WaterCare - this comprehensive portfolio of brands under which A. O. Smith sells its boilers, tanks, water heaters, and water treatments account for the company being the largest manufacturer of water heaters in the U.S., with 36.1% of market share - its closest competitors, the privately-held firms Rheem Manufacturing Company and Bradford White Corporation hold 32.4% and 21.3% of market share respectively.

A. O. Smith has rewarded shareholders with consecutively rising dividends for twenty-six years. Image provided by A. O. Smith.

Shareholders of A. O. Smith have benefited greatly from this firm's market dominance and profitability, as is evident from its 21.87% return on equity and its twenty-six-year streak of consecutively rising dividends. The payout ratio of 40.30% and reported free cash flow of $391.8 million suggest that the dividend should at least be maintained, if not raised again in the coming year.

The strong balance sheet gives grounds for confidence in this regard, as a long-term debt of $315.9 million is offset greatly by a net worth of $1.67 billion, and total current liabilities of $766.5 million are equally offset by total current assets of $1.5 billion, cash-on-hand worth $374 million, short-term investments worth $177.4 million, and total accounts receivable of $589.5 million. Shareholders should also be pleased that earnings per share growth over the next five years are projected to be 8.00%, which is decent in the current climate. Also decent is the current valuation of the stock for prospective investors.

Chart generated by FinViz.

At the close of the market on 04/16/2020, A. O. Smith traded at a share price of $39.68 with a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, which is lower than the five-year average P/E of 25.87. Furthermore, the current dividend yield of 2.40% is higher than the five-year average dividend yield of 1.26%. This suggests that A. O. Smith is trading at a discount to fair value - which begs the questions as to what fair value for A. O. Smith is.

To determine a fair value, I will first divide the current P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 1.20 (18.06/15 = 1.20) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get the first estimate for the fair value of $33.07 (39.68/1.20 = 33.07). Then, I will divide the current P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 0.70 (18.06/25.87 = 0.70) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for the fair value of $56.69 (39.68/0.70 = 56.69).

Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 0.53 (1.26/2.40 = 0.53). As this is an indirect valuation method and subject to variation, I will use a cut-off ratio of 0.80, as recommended by David Van Knapp and divide the current share price by this cut-off ratio to get the third estimate for the fair value of $49.60 (39.68/0.80 = 49.60). Finally, I will average out these three estimates to get a final estimate for fair value of $46.45 (33.07 + 56.69 + 49.60 / 3 = 46.45). On the basis of this estimate, the stock is undervalued by 15% at present.

In summary, in A. O. Smith, you get a market leader in the U.S. water heater market and a dividend aristocrat that is financially strong enough to withstand the coronavirus outbreak and to sustain its impressive dividend streak - all at a 15% discount to fair value. All told, A. O. Smith is a covidiscount stock at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.