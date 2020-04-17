When Too Much Is Not Enough

I remain bearish on the outlook. It's not as though the stock market can't continue to rise in the short-term. Given that we dropped a lightning fast -35% over just four weeks, it would have been surprising if we hadn't gotten a significant bounce. We should all know who to thank for the market's rebound over the last four weeks. The Fed, of course. But despite what has been a most extraordinary policy response to the current crisis, it unfortunately will likely not be enough to cure our economic and market ills.

Stocks on the brink. Let's start with the good news. The S&P 500 Index continues its upward advance. It has already gained +30% from its lows on March 23. Although it is effectively flat for the week through Thursday, the uptrend in the S&P 500 remains intact with some room to spare. And with futures moving strongly higher heading into the overnight, the benchmark U.S. stock index may be poised to try clearing a major hurdle in continuing its advance back to the upside.

Resistance Straight Ahead. We should know in short order whether the recent stock market rally is truly sustainable or has been nothing more than a bear market rally. The S&P 500 Index at 2799 as of Thursday's close is now just 73 points away from its now sharply down sloping 50-day moving average at 2872 and falling. Only a few points higher is the fading 400-day moving average at 2895. Beyond that and just over 200 S&P points from current levels is the now declining 200-day moving average. All three are key resistance levels. And if today's market rally is sustainable, the S&P 500 should power through these key resistance levels with ease. Conversely, if the S&P 500 hits any of these levels and falls sharply back, then the jury will remain out on whether a return trip to the downside is in the cards. With S&P 500 futures higher by more than +80 during the overnight hours, we may begin to know as soon as Friday's trading how stocks will react upon arriving at these key resistance levels.

A very expensive rally. Of course, today's stock market rally has not come without an absolutely exorbitant price tag. The U.S. Federal Reserve has opened wide the sluice gates and unleashed a torrent of monetary policy liquidity into the global marketplace. We likely all have heard the alphabet soup of extraordinary (soon to be expected) monetary policy measures that the Fed has unleashed in recent weeks. But the most perspective defining statistic related with their most recent policy actions to me is the following.

In the aftermath of the Great Financial Crisis (GFC), the U.S. Federal Reserve launched three rounds of quantitative easing (QE) over the time period from 2009 to 2014 that resulted in the net purchase of more than $2.5 trillion in assets. By comparison, over the six weeks from February 26 to April 8, the Fed purchased on net more than $1.9 trillion in assets. For emphasis, that's $2.5 trillion over six years after the GFC, versus $1.9 trillion over six weeks following the COVID-19 outbreak. Moreover, the Fed will likely have run well past its post GFC total by the end of the month.

While boosting the stock market was not the Fed's primary focus with its latest monetary policy actions, it is unquestionably getting a big jolt in the process.

What good will it do? That's great that the S&P 500 Index has been in rally mode over the past four weeks. Even greater if it clears these major resistance hurdles and continues to the upside. But what good will it do in terms of the bigger economic and social picture? Very little to nothing in my view. Investors are not going to feel a "wealth effect" from their recent gains over the past four weeks and decide to sell their shares to go out and buy stuff. That's just not the economic situation we are in right now. And for anyone who still thinks that the general population is looking to the stock market for evidence and reassurance that things are getting better, they are sorely mistaken. The only thing the rising stock market proves today is that if the Fed is good at anything, they are good at making the stock market rise no matter how bad the underlying economy might be. Awesome.

The cure may be worse than the disease. Nonetheless, suppose the S&P 500 blasts off through resistance and is challenging new all-time highs by the end of the month. Knowing that this outcome would almost purely monetary policy induced - it certainly would not be driven by optimism over the economic outlook - I'm not sure this is the message that we as investors want the market to be sending to the world right now. Wealth and income inequality have already been increasing problems in the U.S. and the world for years now. No offense to our current executive, but Donald Trump simply does not get elected President of the United States if the general population was thrilled with the status quo. Same with the rise of Bernie Sanders on the Democratic side. People have been frustrated for a while now. And it's simply not going to help matters if the S&P 500 is rising toward 4000 at the same time that GDP is contracting by double-digits and the unemployment rate is soaring toward 20%.

The cure may be worse than the disease. But let's move past the potentially dreadful social message and focus purely on the fundamentals. Now the last time the S&P was at its all-time high of 3393 on February 19, it was trading on annual GAAP earnings of $139.47 per share. This equates to a P/E ratio of 24.3 times, which was historically very expensive from a valuation perspective. But hey, when you're in the midst of a more than decade long bull market perpetually fueled by central bank support, investors have an uncanny knack of looking right past valuations.

With this in mind, let's assume in this "great" market rally scenario that the S&P 500 is back at 3393 by mid-May. Now, I gar-on-tee that GAAP earnings are not going to remain at an annual $139.47 per share. Instead, they are likely going to be A LOT lower than $139.47. Let's be generous and assume we are trending toward a garden variety -30% decline in GAAP earnings that we have seen accompany the average recession throughout history. This would have the S&P 500 trading at nearly 35 times earnings, which is a tech bubble-esque valuation. And we all know how investors love to take on additional risk and bid stock up to peak valuations during major recessions (except of course they don't, as they typically require discounted valuations instead given the associated uncertainty).

But what about optimism around stay at home orders soon being lifted? Aren't we on the brink of things getting back to normal for the U.S. economy? Even if earnings dip sharply in 2020 Q1 and 2020 Q2 the same way they did during 2008 Q4 and 2009 Q1, won't they also quickly bounce back to prior levels once the coronavirus fades into distant memory? I genuinely hope so. I really do for so many reasons. But I have to be realistic in saying that I simply do not seeing this being even close to what is likely to happen through the remainder of 2020 and into 2021.

The long and uneven road ahead. I remain vexed by the following content that has been referenced at recent White House press conferences on COVID-19.

This chart on deaths per day implies that we are currently working through the peak of the COVID-19 crisis and that the situation should gradually and steadily improve through May and June. By early July, the number of deaths per day flatlines at zero for the duration.

Once again, if this is what lies ahead, I will be thrilled. But I consider this to be a highly unlikely outcome. Why? Because I look at South Korea, a country that responded to the coronavirus arguably as well as any country in the world.

And I also look at the accelerating second waves of cases in Asian countries such as Japan and Singapore that previously had been lauded for their adept handling of the crisis.

And perhaps more than anything else, I sincerely worry that in our haste to try to get life back to "normal" and the economy back up and running again as soon as possible by lifting stay-at-home measures, particularly given that testing and monitoring is still nowhere close to where it needs to be and that the availability of a proven vaccination still remains a long way off with our active case total nearly six times more than any other country in the world to date (and this does not count those that have it but have either not been tested or are still awaiting test results), that we will unwittingly be laying the fertile groundwork for our own second, third, fourth, etc. wave cases here in the U.S. in the months ahead potentially through the end of 2020 and into 2021.

Such are not the confidence building underlying forces of a robust and sustained economic recovery. To the contrary, they are the forces that breed persistent nervousness and chronic uncertainty. It is also not the stuff that brings corporate earnings and stock valuations back to peak levels.

But let's just assume for arguments sake. Just because I worry about recurring COVID-19 cases in the coming months does not mean that I am right. After all, it is still possible that, among other scenarios, warm weather mutes the virus, that it does not mutate from its current form, and COVID-19 is largely eradicated by the late summer. One can only hope.

But even if this optimistic outcome were to come to pass, this does not mean that people are suddenly going to emerge from their homes and quickly dive back into their pre-coronavirus activities. After a couple of months and counting of COVID-19 lockdown, millions of Americans have lost their jobs. Unfortunately, not all of them will get their jobs back and may struggle to find a new one. For those that are still maintaining their jobs, any near-term pay increases are likely to be slashed and many are facing pay reductions. And when venturing back out from our homes, we are likely to tentatively return to a world that is suddenly very different from the one that we departed from just over a month ago now. Bustling marketplaces, packed restaurants, and raucous sports/concert venues will be replaced by shoppers wearing masks as they consciously keep their distance from others while forgoing a strange new restaurant dining experience as they drive past the still empty arenas and seek to return to the safety and security of their homes. Will we do this forever? No, as COVID-19 will eventually come under control. But we will do it likely long enough that it will have an adverse and sustained dampening effect on consumer and business spending activity for at least the next several quarters ahead.

Overall, while I've been hearing on the news lately that stocks have been rising due to optimism that stay-at-home orders will soon be lifted across the U.S. (this is not why stocks have been rising, but it makes for a much easier explanation for people to get their mind around instead of the far more technical actual reasons), we should not assume even under the best case scenario that corporate earnings will simply pick up where they left off. Instead, corporate earnings returning sustainably to 70% to 80% of pre-coronavirus peaks is an arguably a best case outcome that investors should be preparing for in the quarters ahead.

When too much is not enough. The pity of this situation is that despite all that Fed policy makers have done and all that they are likely to do, it simply still may not be enough to get the U.S. economy up and going at full speed again. For while the Fed can go ahead and print all of the money in the world if it so desires, it still does not mean that consumers are going to spend it when (or should I say "if") they get their hands on it. It still does not mean that corporations are going to use it to engage in productive activities like capital expenditures and fixed investment (they weren't using effectively free Fed money for this prior to COVID-19 when all seemed well, so why would they do this now). And it still does not mean that corporations are even going to use it for buybacks anymore, as many companies have this pesky little thing called "staving off bankruptcy" that they now have to deal with that may induce them to cling on to their cash instead of whizzing it away to shareholders (this alone is likely to be particularly negative for stock prices going forward). Somewhere along the way we forgot about the Fed pushing on a string, but such is the dilemma they continue to face today.

Unfortunately, by opting to throw arguably too much at a problem they cannot solve, the Fed may ultimately spark conditions that lead to sustainably rising inflation. With a potential shift toward deglobalization coupled with supply chains potentially chronically disrupted causing goods to become more scarce, the fact that the Fed has pumped so much money into the system may eventually lead to a stagflation if not a "recessation" scenario taking hold beyond the current predicament. This will be worth monitoring for any such developments going forward, for if we have the onset of sustained high inflation pressures, the Fed would eventually be forced to hit the brakes on monetary policy. And if you thought stock prices were falling before, such an outcome would cause a long-term rerating of stock valuations to lower levels that we have not seen in decades.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal.

