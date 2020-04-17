Dyadic International: The Pandemic Changes Everything

The devastating effects of Covid-19 demands adoption of new technologies to produce drugs to combat the disease, for which there is now an all-out effort to do so.

At this writing there have been over 2.1 million reported cases and 145,000 deaths due to Covid-19, including about 676,000 and 34,000 respectively in the U.S. In addition, the economic costs are already in trillions of dollars as the disease inflicts a drastic impact on the lives of everyone on the planet.

Multiple vaccine and treatment candidates are being developed for the virus, however, alternative production methods will be required to produce ample quantities at scale for the worldwide population. While drug development has progressed at a phenomenal rate in recent years, production methods have changed little over the last 50 years. For example, over 80% of influenza vaccines utilize chicken eggs to incubate viruses which ultimately produce vaccines, which process cannot be utilized for Covid-19. Furthermore, as has been pointed out in a previous SA article, most biologic drugs utilize the CHO (Chinese hamster ovary) process for drug production which, like chicken eggs, entails an inefficient process that is long overdue for improvement. Interestingly, the CHO system of production was originally developed by a researcher who smuggled 20 hamsters out of China in 1948. In view of the foregoing, even though effective vaccines may be developed to combat Covid-19, the ultimate effectiveness would be limited globally in the absence of high-performance production.

Acknowledgement of the current situation was provided by former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb in an article published by the Wall Street Journal April 5 in which he stated (in regard to antibodies) " Biotech companies would manufacture them in large quantities using recombinant technology, the same approach behind highly effective drugs that target and prevent Ebola, respiratory syncytial virus and other infections." What should be kept in mind, however, is that there were approximately 29000 worldwide cases of Ebola and 11000 deaths reported in the 2014-2016 occurrence compared to over 2 million cases and over 145,000 deaths for Covid-19 so far.

Even before the current challenges with Covid-19, the U.S. government had been pushing for modernization of vaccine production, which was boosted by an Executive Order issued by President Trump on September 19, 2019. Coupled with the devastating effects of the coronavirus, it is apparent that changes in vaccine and drug production is a high priority which will occur.

Dyadic International ( DYAI) continues to advance the science associated with the company's C1 platform in drug development and production and to add new collaborations at a robust pace, as documented in a recent presentation. As noted, the company continues to expand collaborations in both human and animal health. Sanofi-Aventis, which is the third largest global supplier of vaccines, recently completed a study program to evaluate the Dyadic C1 expression system of 7 therapeutic proteins and vaccines. While all seven were expressed in the feasibility study, more than half met or exceeded production levels targeted by Sanofi. Sanofi is now evaluating if and how to proceed with the C1 platform. It should be mentioned that Sanofi acquired Protein Sciences in 2017 for $750 million, which included Flublok, a recombinant protein-based influenza vaccine, and the technology utilized in the production of the vaccine.

While Dyadic continues to expand collaborations, the advent of the Covid-19 has accelerated interest in the C1 platform. Recently the company posted an update on current collaborations to address the coronavirus pandemic, which are summarized in the graphic below.

(Source: Company presentation, used by permission)

Since the publication of the presentation, Dyadic announced the issuance of a new research license agreement with WuXi Biologics. WuXi Biologics is a global supplier in the development and production of biologics and, as can be noted on the company's website, supplies s a comprehensive range of products and services in biologic drug development and production which has the potential go provide wide access the C1 platform to pharma suppliers that source production through WuXi. Interestingly, the company currently employs the CHO (Chinese hamster ovary) method of development and production.

The race to develop vaccines and therapies to address the coronavirus is intensifying with more than 30 companies working on about 160 candidates for vaccines and therapies. Not discussed as much, however, is how vaccines will be produced to accommodate the global population of 7.5 billion. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, is planning to build 7 factories in advance to produce vaccines that prove effective, which acknowledges the gargantuan task that will be needed in the production stage.

Certain biopharma companies have developed expression systems that utilize recombinant technologies to produce drugs, but it is unlikely that current systems in place would compare to the robust C1 platform in terms of productivity and speed. As Mr. Scott Gottlieb pointed out in the article linked above, Regeneron utilized recombinant technology along with the company's antibody technology to supply the Ebola vaccine, however, the Ebola epidemic was tiny compared to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Only scant information is available on expression systems currently employed by biopharma companies , which appear to be closely guarded trade secrets. However, according to a 2018 e-book titled "The Commercial Expressions Systems Market" by Ronald A. Rader, about 70% of biologic drugs continue to be produced using CHO which, according to Mr. Rader, has undergone some improvements but remains an outdated technology. The foregoing suggests few viable alternatives are being employed in drug production. Mr. Rader, who has been a recognized authority on expression systems for decades, pointed out that a major stumbling block to adoption of newer, improved expression systems is that regulatory authorities are familiar with existing systems like CHO, which simplifies the process of getting drugs approved.

Slower, more expensive drug production systems may work okay for more limited, expensive biologic drugs, however, vaccines to be administered to the global population is an entirely different situation. Interestingly, as noted above, Bill Gates plans to build 7 factories then choose 1 or 2 to produce vaccines. Funds expended to build factories not used would be wasted. It is ironic that Mr. Gates, who was hugely successful in building technology, plans to build brick and mortar solutions to address the vaccine crisis.

In contrast, the Dyadic C1 solution entails lower costs to produce much greater volume of production when compared to alternatives. The graphic below illustrates that C1 can produce 10,000 K doses with 200L of input verses 7,000L to 20,000L for E.Coli and Baculorvirus, with C1 yielding 35 to 100 times greater output than the alternatives.

(Source: Company presentation, used by permission)

While Sanofi is partnering with GlaxoSmithCline (GSK) to produce a Covid-19 vaccine, it appears likely that Sanofi would choose to utilize its own technology purchased from Protein Sciences in 2017 (referenced earlier) that included an expression system employed in the production of the influenza vaccine Flublok. Sanofi was an early collaborator in testing the C1 platform, however, the company is currently evaluating potential adoption of C1 which could take some time.

With so many potential Covid-19 vaccines in development, it is difficult to determine who will ultimately win the race. Accordingly, it would be even more difficult to speculate on what type of recombinant technology will be utilized to produce vaccines. However, it is a near certainty that both the U.S. government and the biopharma industry will be much better prepared for future pandemics after being unprepared for the current situation. There may not be a high level of motivation to streamline production systems of expensive biologic drugs, but producing a global vaccine for a pandemic changes the dynamic.

Another facet of the pandemic is that the FDA is modifying its protocol in the drug approval process to accelerate development of a vaccine. Accordingly, it appears more likely that a streamlined, alternative production processes could receive better reception at the FDA.

Risks

While Dyadic International is relatively well-funded with a strong balance sheet, limited cash-burn, and excellent future prospects, it remains a very small company that can entail greater risks, including uneven financial results and stock price volatility. Even though recognition of the merits of the C1 platform is accelerating, there remains risk in the execution of the company's business plan in the absence of significant revenue and profits. The Covid-19 pandemic will likely speed adoption of improved drug development and production methods long term, however, short-term risks should not be ignored. Readers should not invest in the company based solely on the content of this article and do so only after consideration of risks outlined in Form 10K beginning on page 13.

Conclusion

While the biopharma industry has made continual progress in developing drugs to combat a growing list of diseases, Covid-19 caught the industry unprepared to produce a timely solution to the pandemic. As has always been the case, disasters spur action to improve futures outcomes. Based on the huge response from government and the biopharma industry, it appears that changes will be embraced to the benefit of the global population. The gargantuan human and economic costs of the Covid-19 pandemic are inflicting hardships to millions across the globe, which should be met with extraordinary actions.

The race to speed development of a vaccine to combat Covid-19 is playing out in news feeds across the globe, with coverage not seen since the first landing on the moon in 1969. Whatever the outcome in the pursuit of a vaccine for Covid-19, it appears highly likely that the biopharma industry and regulators will be much more receptive to innovation in drug development and production. Accordingly, it is also likely that the Dyadic C1 platform will gain greater recognition in biopharma as a potential alternative to current outdated processes.

In view of the foregoing, it is a sure bet that the pandemic will not be soon forgotten and that future progress will skew to the upside in developing solutions to combat future pandemics. Disasters have always spurred innovation in attempts to avoid those in the future. Accordingly, it is likely that faster, more productive, and lower cost drug production systems will be adopted, which bodes well for innovation exemplified in the Dyadic model. A pandemic changes everything.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DYAI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.