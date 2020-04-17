Entergy: Growth Remains Intact With Its 3-Year $12 Billion Capital Projects

Entergy pays a growing 3.8%-yielding dividend and has the potential to deliver a return of 22.3% by the end of 2021.

The company has a rich development pipeline that should help support its EPS growth of 5-7% annually through 2022.

Investment Thesis

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) delivered a good Q4 2019 with high single-digit earnings growth. Looking forward, the company’s 3-year $12 billion capital projects should continue to drive its EPS growth by about 5-7% annually through 2022. The company also has a solid balance sheet to support its growth. Entergy currently pays a 3.8%-yielding dividend and has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. We believe the company should be able to deliver a return of 22.3% by the end of 2021. Therefore, this is a good stock to own for dividend growth investors.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q4 2019 Highlights

Entergy delivered a good Q4 2019 as the company saw its adjusted earnings increased by $9 million to $137 million. For the whole year, its adjusted earnings increased to $1.064 billion from $970 million in 2018. This represented a growth rate of 9.7% year over year.

Source: Q4 2019 Earnings

Earnings and Growth Analysis

$12 billion projects through 2022 to support its growth

Entergy currently has a 3-year $12 billion capital projects to support its EPS growth. These projects include a combination of conventional power generation projects and renewable projects. As can be seen from the table below, Entergy has a list of conventional power generation projects. These projects will add a total of 2,476MW of capacity to its portfolio.

Source: Q4 2019 Presentation

Entergy also has a robust development pipeline of renewable generation projects. As can be seen from the table below, the company has about 275MW of renewable projects currently in development, 200MW of projects that are pending regulatory approval, and 400MW of projects that are currently in the status of request for proposals.

Source: Q4 2019 Presentation

These conventional and renewable generation projects should help support Entergy’s EPS growth by 5-7% annually through 2023 (see table below).

Source: Q4 2019 Presentation

A solid balance sheet

Entergy has an investment grade balance sheet with credit ratings of Baa2 stable (Moody’s) and BBB+ stable (S&P). It has a funds from operations to debt ratio of 16.8% excluding a $300 million give-back and certain items related to its exit of EWC (its nuclear business) segment. Entergy’s investment grade balance sheet should help support its development projects and grow its earnings and dividends. In fact, management does not project the need to issue any equity in 2020 to fund its capital projects. The company expects to fund its projects in 2020 through a combination of debt issuance, and funds from operations.

Source: Q4 2019 Presentation

Valuation Analysis

While Entergy’s EPS may be impacted negatively in 2020 due to COVID-19, we think growth will return in 2021. Entergy projects to earn $5.80-6.10 per share in 2021. We noted that many of its peers such as WEC Energy (WEC) and DTE Energy (DTE) are trading at P/E ratios above 20x. Therefore, using the midpoint of Entergy’s guidance and a P/E ratio of 20x, we derive our target price of $119 per share by the end of 2021. This represents a return of 22.3%.

A growing 3.8%-yielding dividend

Entergy has increased its dividend every year for 5 consecutive years. It currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.93 per share. This dividend is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 3.8%. Entergy’s dividend is safe and sustainable with a dividend payout ratio of 68.3% (based on the low end of management’s estimated 2020 EPS guidance).

Data by YCharts

Risks and Challenges

Regulatory risk

Entergy faces regulatory and legislative risks that might result in lower allowed returns in its regulated business.

Weather and natural disaster

Unfavorable weather conditions may result in lower revenues. In addition, natural disasters such as hurricanes may have the potential to destroy power lines. Entergy may have to invest heavily to repair its network and the company may not be able to recover all of its costs through rate increases.

Investor Takeaway

Despite near-term headwind caused by COVID-19 which may cause lower electricity consumption for its industrial customers, we expect Entergy’s revenue to normalize in 2021. Its continual investment should drive healthy EPS growth in 2021 and 2022. The company also pays a growing 3.8%-yielding dividend. Therefore, we think this is a good stock to own for investors seeking both capital appreciation and dividend growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.