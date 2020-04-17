Netflix Earnings Preview: A Shelter-In-Place Beneficiary Not Without Warts

Management guided 2020 free cash flow to -$2.5 billion on the January '20 call, another year of negative FCF.

Despite the sudden shock to the U.S. economic activity, the forward estimates for NFLX have declined little, usually a positive sign.

The stock is up 35% YTD vs. the S&P 500's -12.75% return as of 4/16/20.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) reports Tuesday night April 21, 2020, after the market's close (per Briefing.com) with Street consensus expecting $1.64 in earnings per share on $5.74 billion in revenue for expected y/y growth of 160% on 27% revenue growth.

Clients are long the stock, but it's not a big position (nowhere close to Top 10), and technicians think it is a bit stretched after the healthy run it has had in the last week (per Morningstar) with the stock up.

Undoubtedly, Netflix has benefited from the stay-at-home, shelter-in-place directive as well as America's obsession with Joe Exotic and the Tiger King documentary. I got about halfway through the Tiger King and couldn't watch anymore, not because I'm a prude, but more because - as one of my favorite Chicago Tribune columnists noted, "the show represents the worst of America".

EPS and estimate revisions for NFLX

Source: internal valuation spreadsheet

Readers can quickly see the progression of 2020, 2021, and 2022 EPS estimates for Netflix over the last 7 quarters.

With the advent of the Disney (NYSE:DIS) streaming service and their existing subscribers, the trend in estimates has held in better than I thought given the degree of competition that continues to hit the market.

The estimates under "3/20 Q1 - est" are the current EPS consensus as detailed by IBES by Refinitiv as of 4/17/20.

Here are the respective expected growth rates attached to the EPS numbers above:

Revenue estimates:

Readers can see the progression of revenue estimates that have been remained relatively constant.

Revenue growth rates above 20% are hard to find. Let's see if the out years remain robust given the competition coming down the pike.

The worry over Netflix: Free cash flow

Here is the statement of cash flow we keep for Netflix.

The last time I saw a cash flow statement that looked like this, it was Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) (NYSE:UA) during the halcyon days of its growth and that didn't end well; however, Netflix is not Under Armour, selling T-shirts and pullovers.

Netflix's dearth of free cash flow is really a function of it dramatically ramping "capex" to meet the increasing competition it was going to face a few years ago.

I do worry about the lack of cash flow from operations, which is rare to find with the vast majority of companies; however, it could have something to do with the accounting of subscription streaming companies, where there are such large production costs upfront, recovered from subscription revenue down the road.

Netflix has added roughly $4 billion in long-term debt in the last three years, which has undoubtedly supported its production capital needs.

S&P and Moody's, currently, rate Netflix's senior unsecured debt BB- and Ba3 per Thomson Eikon.

On the last conference call reporting Q4 '19 financial results, Netflix management guided to another year of negative free cash flow to the tune of $2.5 billion in 2020.

Valuation:

With expected EPS and revenue growth of 51% and 21% respectively this year, the valuation metrics look sky high, as they always do with growth stocks.

NFLX is, currently, trading at 70x 2020 EPS with no cash flow at all.

Coming into 2020 (pre-coronavirus), the worry was that US growth would slow from the onset of significant competition from Disney, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and a host of others (I haven't had a chance to read a Michael Porter-like in-depth analysis of the competitive dynamics of the streaming business), but my guess is the upfront production costs are formidable, limiting entry to deeper pockets like we have seen the last few years.

Given the low monthly cost of the subscription, buyers or consumers seem to be the big winner as all the production devoted to content is resulting in winning shows like the Tiger King (OK, maybe not for all of us), but as a subscriber to Netflix, I loved Narcos and The Punisher and a host of other shows over the last few years and wind up watching each many times.

Conclusion/Summary:

For a disruptive tech company like Netflix, with a first-mover advantage, the market share and "mind share" can be formidable, and the valuation ever looks reasonable.

For years, the Street hated Amazon's valuation and Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) valuation, and now, Netflix is similar but Netflix is now facing its heaviest slate of competitors over the next few years.

Disney is deemed to be the biggest threat, which is why late in 2019, sell-side analysts started to focus on international subscribers for Netflix as the domestic US was expected to slow.

Has some of the glow come off Disney's streaming service and expected world dominance? Did the recent executive change at WarnerMedia (AT&T (NYSE:T)) indicate a problem at that streaming service?

For larger clients, Netflix is owned as a smaller position in larger accounts to let the stock percolate and walk-up its market cap as Amazon did for years.

On Tuesday night, I'll be listening for growth in domestic and international subscribers, expected blockbuster hits coming down the pike later in 2020 and whether management changes its commentary around cash flow and free cash flow. Also, any management commentary on the developing competitive front would be helpful.

The recent breakout of the stock to an all-time high after an 18-month consolidation is positive for the technically-inclined, but I tend not to buy growth stocks in front of earnings releases for obvious reasons.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NFLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.