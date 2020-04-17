Tanger Factory Outlet Centers: Valuing Distressed Equity As An Option

Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT) has lost 85% of its value since peaking on July 29, 2016, less than four years ago. Short interest spiked into the double digits in the second quarter of 2017 and has remained persistently high, a constant warning to forward-looking investors. Short interest as a percentage of equity float peaked around 69% in early 2020 and is currently about 49% of equity float. The white line represents short interest as compared to the stock price (green line):

(Source: Bloomberg)

Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT) has the 9th highest short interest of 1,942 equities that trade on the NYSE

Fundamentals

Business fundamentals have certainly deteriorated over the years. We covered these declines in our last article Tanger Factory Outlet Centers: The Riskiest Dividend May Be The One That Was Just Raised. Management guidance for 2020 included:

Occupancy decline of 4-5%, to an all-time low

Same-store NOI decline of 6.75-8.25%

FFO per-share decline of 10-14%

In addition, 59% of Tanger's leases expire over the next five years (2020-2024).

Free Cash Flow Analysis

With Tanger losing 85% of equity value in less than four years you might expect to see significant cash flow deterioration. This is hardly the case. Remarkably, Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT) has had to issue very little new equity to fund the dividend.

Our cash flow analysis focuses on free cash flow to equity owners (FCFE). You will not need to understand an alphabet soup of REIT metrics to understand this. Over the past nine years (2011-2019) Tanger Factory Outlets has generate 1.9B in cash from operations, re-invested 1.2B in the business, and raised 266M in new debt. Free Cash Flow to Equity was $939M over the period and $961M was paid as dividends. The remainder was covered by small equity issuances, far less than most REITs use:

(Source: Author estimates)

To Managements credit, as cash from operations declined in 2019 the firm sold poorly performing properties, i.e., divested instead of invested, creating a cash inflow to support the repayment of debt and the dividend payment.

Will Tanger Survive

Short-Term

We are going to compare Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT) revenues with an estimate of run-rate expenses. We are ignoring percentage rent and other rental income, which are small and may not be realized in 2020. It is noteworthy that 30% of Tanger's revenue is 'expense recovery' from tenant 'property expense', highlighting potential vacancy risk if those expenses cannot be trimmed. Run-rate expenses are about 64% of revenue, including an estimate of interest expense:

(Source: Author estimates)

Most important is covering interest expenses to avoid default. Interest expenses are covered, even if there is a significant collapse in revenue over the year. Most likely, there will be a decrease in revenue, but there is some cushion with expenses clocking in at about 64% of revenue. However, looking further down there is little cushion to fund the dividend.

Long-Term

Tanger Factory Outlets just drew down its credit line. We are estimating that it drew $580M of cash. The credit line matures at the end of October 2021. Inclusive of the new debt, we are estimating that Tanger has $2.3B of debt and the weighted avg maturity is about 5 years. We are estimating the probability of default over the next five years using a bond valuation model. Note that there is a wide bid-ask spread on Tanger's publicly traded debt. We have used the mid-point of the spread to estimate a price. The inputs are:

Average price $95.2

Coupon rate 3.2%

Risk-free rate 0.35%

The probability of distress is 3.78% over the next year, and 17.5% over the next five years.

Explaining The Valuation Approach

We are valuing the business with information that we currently have. We will not know what rent was paid in April, or the number of tenants requesting rent deferral, until the company reports first quarter results on May 12. Price multiple (relative) valuation is of little use here with no clarity on the usual multiples like FFO or AFFO. A NAV based valuation is also of little use since we have little clarity on forward NOI (net operating income) and the private market is illiquid. In addition, nobody knows how long the CoVid-19 driven shutdown will last. Given the uncertainty surrounding the shut down, the relatively high estimate of medium-term distress, and the complete collapse of Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT) equity value, we are valuing Tanger equity as an option.

Valuation Model Inputs

The market is trading Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT) shares as distressed equity. For the valuation we need the following estimates:

Asset Value (liquidation) Standard Deviation of Asset Value Debt Estimate Dividend Yield

Asset Value - We are going to use the balance sheet for our estimate of asset value. Of course, real estate investors argue that depreciation is not a real expense, so we will remain flexible here and provide a sensitivity analysis. Accumulated depreciation at year end 2019 was $1B. In the base case we are using net total assets from the balance sheet. From that starting point we are adding back portions of accumulated depreciation, 50% and 100%, respectively. For reference, at the end of 2010 Tanger had $1.2B of total assets and invested $1.2B into the business since then. At year end 2019 total assets are close to the sum of those two numbers at $2.3B. Here are the estimates of "Adjusted Total Assets" that we will use in the option valuation model:

(Source: Author estimates)

Standard Deviation

We are using 20% given the current above average volatility in markets. A slight increase to a more normal level of approximately 15%. Higher volatility increases the value of the option

Debt Estimate

Our estimate of total debt inclusive of the revolver draw is $2.3B. This is the option strike price. The weighted average debt maturity of 5 years is the life of the option contract.

Dividend Yield

We need an estimated dividend yield for the life of the contract (5 years). Rather than using the current dividend yield, which is extraordinarily high, we are using a yield that is consistent with a 60% dividend cut. Note that dividends decrease the value of call options.

Option Valuation

The estimated value of Tanger shares as an option on the business is $6.53. Tanger Factor Outlets (SKT) is trading below $6 per-share, which is about 10% below our base case valuation. Adding back accumulated depreciation of 50% and 100% results in value estimates of $10.63 and $15.27, respectively:

(Source: Author estimates)

If your think that the capital Tanger has deployed over the years has not depreciated in accordance with the financial statements, then you may consider the valuation estimates that add back 50% or 100% to be closer to an estimate of fair value. However, given the decline in values across all mall REITs it may be worth seriously contemplating if depreciation is a real expense for this security (sector).

Conclusion

The risks are still there. Short interest remains persistently high, although off of its recent high of 69%. Fundamentals were poor entering 2020 and were forecast to deteriorate by management. That was before the CoVid-19 pandemic driven shutdown. The outlook has only gotten worse and management responded by drawing down the revolver. Importantly, Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT) appears to have plenty of cash to meet expenses in the short-term, supported by the recent draw on the revolver. We estimate a material chance of distress (17.5%) in the medium-term (5 years) using a bond pricing model. However, we note that this model is influenced by the prices of Tanger's publicly traded debt, which are currently illiquid as noted with a wide bid-ask spread. We are valuing Tanger shares during a time of extreme uncertainty and have chosen to value the distressed equity as an option. Our estimate of value is $6.53. If the properties have truly depreciated by $1B then the equity is slightly undervalued. If economic depreciation is less than $1B then Tanger shares are undervalued with significant upside. Business fundamentals are weak but that appears to be more than priced in, and we are bullish given the valuation. However, we would caution against chasing the yield. We expect the May dividend to be paid and then a substantial dividend cut.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note, this article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It is intended only to provide information to interested parties. This research is based on current public information that we consider reliable, but we do not represent it is accurate or complete, and it should not be relied on as such. This research is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would be illegal. It does not constitute a personal recommendation or consider the particular investment objectives, financial situations, or needs of individual clients. Individuals should consider whether any advice or recommendation in this research is suitable for their particular circumstances and, if appropriate, seek professional advice. The price and value of investments referred to in this research and the income from them may fluctuate. Past performance is not a guide to future performance, future returns are not guaranteed, and a loss of original capital may occur. All expressions of opinion reflect the judgment of the author, which does not assume any duty to update any of the information. Any positive comments made by others should not be construed as an endorsement of the author’s abilities to act as an investment advisor.