Buy Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) saw a steep sell-off during the coronavirus market panic, hitting a low of $3.51 a share. On 7APR2020, management issued a letter to shareholders that sparked a rally. Shares now trade for $5.86 as of this writing and represent an excellent value with steep discount to book value as well as a plump 16.98% annualized yield. I want to break down some selected statements from the management letter to highlight why NLY is such a great buy at today's price.

Portfolio composition. Our portfolio is well positioned with approximately 93% of our assets as of March 31, 2020 comprised of Agency MBS … As of March 31, 2020, our total portfolio 1 was approximately $99 billion, compared to $128.7 billion at December 31, 2019, and our repo balance was accordingly reduced to $72.6 billion from $101.7 billion at December 31, 2019.

The underlying assets are very safe. The vast majority of the mortgages on the book are guaranteed against default by the federal government. Recent actions by the Federal Reserve to prop up the MBS market ensure that strong pricing will be available in the event the company needs to liquidate part of the portfolio.

Economic leverage. We estimate that on a preliminary basis our economic leverage ratio was reduced to between 6.8:1 and 6.9:1 at March 31, 2020, compared to 7.2:1 at December 31, 2019, representing modest leverage relative to our historical levels as well as peers.

The company responded to market panic by de-risking its portfolio. The company is safer now than it has been historically and is well positioned relative to its peers. This is an important consideration in troubled times. There is a strong "flight to safety" at the moment with the benchmark 10 year Treasury arguably trading at negative real (after inflation) yield. While technically a "risk asset", NLY offers a lot of security along with a very attractive yield.

Liquidity position. We have maintained a strong liquidity position, with cash and unencumbered Agency MBS of $4.6 billion and total unencumbered assets of $7.2 billion, as of March 31, 2020. Additionally, our repo operations have been orderly with no collateral or margining issues.

Strong liquidity ensures the company is not forced to unload assets into a panic at fire-sale prices to meet margin requirements. The note about repos being safe is especially important as that market has completely locked up a few times in recent years requiring intervention by the Fed.

Book value per common share. We estimate that on a preliminary basis our book value per common share at March 31, 2020 was between $7.40 and $7.60 compared to $9.66 per common share at December 31, 2019.

Naturally, the book value of the mortgage portfolio has declined along with the broad market. But the market clearly over-reacted for a time when the shares were trading for 3.51 or less than half of liquidation value. This, for me, is the key takeaway from this management communication. Shares are trading at a substantial discount to their fair value. As of this writing, shares are at 5.86 or at least a 20% discount. This discount provides a strong margin of safety and an indicated yield of 16.98%.

Cash dividend. As previously announced on March 16, 2020, we declared the first quarter 2020 common stock cash dividend of $0.25 per common share. This dividend is payable April 30, 2020, to common shareholders of record on March 31, 2020.

As of quarter end, management did NOT cut the distribution. Many peer REITs such as AGNC have made substantial cuts to shareholder payments. Management appears confident it can maintain its distribution. Historically, any time NLY could be purchased for a 12% or better yield, it has rewarded shareholders well. Now looks like a great time to buy.

Repurchase program. Annaly has a $1.5 billion share repurchase program, which was authorized by our Board of Directors in June 2019.

Management has a really excellent opportunity to buy back shares while they are trading at a discount. This would be in shareholders' best interest and support a higher share price in the future.

Action To Take: Buy Annaly Capital Management up to $7.00 per share. Protect yourself with a 25% HARD stop loss. Risk no more than 5% of your capital on this trade.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NLY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Short NLY puts at 4.5 and 5 strikes.