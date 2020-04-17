Snap: The Writing Is On The Wall, Get Out Before Earnings

Overview

Snap, Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) is one of the worst positioned stocks heading into a pullback in corporate ad spending across the board. Increased user engagement is being reported at competing firms, but despite these massive spikes, these companies are guiding down expectations on revenues in the same breath, meaning Snap is not likely to benefit from spiking user engagement. Given its rich valuation and dependence on ARPU expansion in its sales growth strategy, investors in this firm are exposed to the greatest degree of downside risk. In my view, these drags on sales growth will prove to be lingering headwinds as the company is forced to increase opex to regain trial budgets, which should have been low-cost renewals, during the subsequent period of recovery.

The Ad Industry On A Macro Level

The New York Times ran a piece stating that the ad industry was in trouble, and that of the group, only Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) were somewhat safe. This, of course, was not news to my followers as I wrote about this exact dynamic with the same conclusions over a week ago. I encourage you to read this article for a more detailed view of my thoughts, but I will briefly summarize my thoughts on the industry.

Periods of reduced business are not the times companies expand their marketing efforts. Businesses today are operating with an objective of business continuity, and it is fear for survival that has led half a trillion dollars' worth of SBA funding to be depleted since this crisis began. It is this sense of crisis that has led an over 22 million new unemployment claims with the latest round extending to white-collar jobs.

In these times, their objective is meet fixed costs while breaking as few eggs as possible, and when the strain has escalated to the point of necessitating layoffs, then advertising is often out of the question. Additionally, with sporting events like March Madness (and all spring college athletics) canceled, new leagues like the XFL dead-on-arrival, and major events such as the Stanley Cup, the beginning of the MLB season, potentially, the NBA play-offs, and The Olympics being delayed, businesses are losing additional anticipated event-specific sales. If you are still skeptical of my take, take a look at what Barry Diller of IAC had to say when he markets with his warnings this morning on CNBC.

The key takeaway is that now is the time to invest in strength, not speculation. Given that Snap is not an established advertising platform, it is not likely to fare well in the extended advertising drought we are seeing unfold.

Snap Is Dependent On ARPU Expansion, In A Time Where Low-Cost Impressions Will Be Favored

Sales are critical for a company like SNAP and, as we've seen with events such as Facebook's 2Q18 miss in revenue and guidance, stocks with lofty sales expectations that fall short and guide that they will continue to are met with a harsh response. Snap is a company that posts approximately 50% y/y sales growth and dismal margins at every level. Needless to say, the expectations for the stock to perform are high. However, the way the company has historically met these levels of growth may not be feasible in this time of crisis.

The revenues reported by Snap are the product of daily active users "DAUs" and average revenue per user "ARPU". These sales are paid out by companies running advertisements on Snap's platform, who are paying the company for each click or "impression" delivered. One way to scale rapid growth is through price expansion in which the company increases the cost-per-click of their advertisements. Given the trends seen in the ARPU chart, seen above, and the DAUs chart, seen below, it appears this would be a critical component of how Snap has been achieving such lofty growth.

The macroeconomic environment in which we find ourselves today is not ideal for premium valuations or customers accepting a surcharge. Given that Snap often exists within trial ad allocations, or "test run" ad campaigns, it is not likely that this pricing power will remain, and the results for revenue could be disastrous - perhaps not in Q1, but, as previously stated, guidance is critical, especially given the valuations at which shares are trading today.

Super-Premium Valuation Hinges on Growth and Margin Expansion

Data by YCharts

The biggest issue with Snap since its IPO has been its premium valuation when compared to its fellow cohort members. Snap does not turn a positive net income or EBITDA, which isn't a huge issue. Several of these companies do not, but it means that the valuation hinges on revenue growth. From this perspective, the company is grossly overvalued at 10.53x EV/REV vs the peer group, which is trading at an average of 6.7x. In general, I am in favor of companies with higher growth rates at a lower rung of the curve being rewarded with a premium multiple, but Snap's position is not unique, nor is even top of the peer group.

Data by YCharts

The graphic above illustrates how Snap's operational performance stands against that of its closest comparable company, Pinterest (PINS). Both entities are growing sales a similar rate y/y with Snap only coming in 3% short, but what is really staggering is the fact that Pinterest has been able to achieve these results while capturing greater margins. Pinterest posts an impressive 75.93% gross margin, while Snap is only retaining about $0.55 on every dollar it earns before operating costs are considered. On an EBITDA basis, neither firm is posting a positive result. However, Pinterest is only 6.69% shy of the black, while Snap is nearly 37% in red with little sign of positive progression. This backdrop shades the inequity in premium allowance between the two entities in skepticism. It could be that Pinterest is simply being given too low a premium at 7.1x sales, but I imagine the truth is both firms' valuation should converge somewhere closer to the center.

Might Be Worth Revisiting After Earnings, But Not Until It Corrects

Snap is just too poorly positioned for this type of a crisis for me to consider investible. The company could experience lingering damage to their operating results, and regression in what little margin expansion they'd achieved in the aftermath of this crisis, and even after the drop from recent highs, it just is not safe to buy. Although it is not at risk of bankruptcy, when combined with a balance sheet that posts over $1 billion in convertible debt, the stock is even less attractive. In my view, Pinterest is a much better alternative investment that offers a similar growth profile with a better balance sheet, better margins, and similar operating growth (though I also don't think it is wise to long that company either prior to earnings and guidance). Depending on what happens to share prices after the report, it might be worth considering a long position (I will be watching under $10), but right now, it just isn't the right time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.