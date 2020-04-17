Huge Drop Could Be Providing Opportunity On Discover Financial Services

Analysts are more skeptical toward the stock than they are toward the average stock.

The financial sector was hit particularly hard during the market slide in February and March. From the high on February 19 through the low on March 23, the only main sector that performed worse than the financial sector was the energy sector. With the overall market turning higher over the last four weeks, many of the sectors have rallied sharply, but the financial sector has lagged during the rally as well. Since March 23, the only sector that has a smaller gain than the financial sector is the communication services sector.

One component of the sector that caught my eye was Discover Financial Services (DFS), and the company is set to report earnings after the market closes on Wednesday. For the first quarter of 2020, analysts expect the company to earn $1.05 per share and that is sharply lower than the $2.15 the company earned in the first quarter of 2019. Not only are earnings expected to drop 51% compared to last year, but the consensus EPS estimate has also been ratcheted down over the last 90 days. Three months ago, the EPS estimate was $2.30.

The expected lower results are a stark contrast to how Discover has performed over the last few years and in recent quarters. The company has averaged earnings growth of 20% per year over the last three years and they grew by 11% in the fourth quarter. The current estimate is for earnings to decline by 36% for 2020 as a whole.

Revenue is expected to come in at $2.89 billion for the fourth quarter and that is 4.8% higher than the revenue reported in Q4 of 2019. Over the last three years, Discover has seen revenue grow by 11% per year and it grew by 4% in the fourth quarter.

In addition to the strong earnings growth over the last three years, Discover has strong management efficiency measurements. The return on equity is at 25.7% and the profit margin is 27.4%.

After the price plunge and even with the earnings estimates being ratcheted down, the stock is trading at a trailing P/E of 3.98 and the forward P/E is 4.61. The current quarterly dividend is $0.44 and that is a yield of 5.55% at the current stock price. I wasn't able to find any discussions about Discover possibly cutting its dividend at this time, but that doesn't mean a cut is out of the question. The company did cut its dividend from $0.06 to $0.02 during the financial crisis back in 2009 but hasn't made a cut since then.

First Quarter Plunge Took the Stock Below Key Support

Discover's stock had been on a pretty impressive run over the last 10 years, but the selling in February and March caused the stock to drop below the $40 level. That was a pretty significant support level as it was the low on the most significant pullback the stock experienced since the financial crisis.

The weekly overbought/oversold indicators plunged during the pullback and the 10-week RSI dropped to its lowest level ever - the company went public in May 2005. The weekly stochastic indicators fell into oversold territory for the first time since the fourth quarter of 2018.

The good news, at least that is how I am looking at it, is that the low in March came at another key point on the chart. If we move out to a monthly chart, we see that the $23.25 low in March was an area that served as resistance in 2007 and again in 2011.

The monthly overbought/oversold indicators are reaching multiyear lows now and that could also be a good sign. The RSI is in oversold territory for the first time since the end of the financial crisis when the stock was trading around the $5 level. It went on to rally 1,500% over the next 10 years.

Long-term investors could be looking at a great opportunity with Discover, but the stock will face numerous layers of resistance on its way back up. Investors will need to be patient and will need to deal with dips along the way.

Analysts are Somewhat Skeptical toward Discover

Turning our attention to the sentiment indicators, we see that there are some sources of skepticism toward the stock. Analysts are more skeptical toward the stock than they are the average stock. There are 24 analysts covering the stock with 13 "buy" ratings, 10 "hold" ratings, and one "sell" rating. This gives us a buy percentage of 54.2% and that is below the average range of 65% to 75%.

Discover's short interest ratio is at 1.4 currently and that is below the normal average. I say the normal average because I am seeing a trend in short interest ratios since the big drop in the market. Very few stocks I am looking at these days have a short interest ratio over 3.0. I have looked at the short interest ratios for approximately 50 stocks in the past week and there were only four that had a ratio over 3.0. I believe the reasons for this development is because short sellers have taken profits and closed some of their short positions while average daily trading volumes for most stocks have jumped.

Option traders are somewhat neutral on the stock with 13,976 puts open and 15,571 calls open at this time. This puts the put/call ratio at 0.898 and that is in the average range. When Discover reported back on January 23, the put/call ratio was much higher at 1.52, but the ratio has been climbing in recent weeks. The ratio was down to 0.70 back on March 20.

My Take on Discover Financial Services

From a short-term trading perspective, I don't know that there is enough information for me to make a trade in either direction. The stock has gapped higher twice after the last four earnings reports and it has gapped lower once. The fourth time was a non-event as the stock changed very little after the earnings report last October.

The fundamentals have been strong over the last few years, but the earnings are expected to drop significantly this quarter. It's possible that the stock has moved too much lower with the adjusted earnings estimates and that the stock rallies afterward. The sentiment indicators are somewhat mixed with analysts skeptical, option traders neutral, and short sellers a little more optimistic than they are toward the average stock.

As a long-term investor with a time horizon of at least three or four years, we could be looking at an incredible buying opportunity on Discover. The company could go through a couple of rough quarters in 2020, but the management team seems to be a good one and that should help guide it through these troubling times.

With the stock being so oversold, especially on the monthly chart, this seems like a great time to buy the stock for a long-term investment. The P/E ratio is extremely low and the dividend yield is pretty high. Both of those facts make the stock more attractive.

I can see the stock getting back up to the $90 area in the next few years, but it isn't going to be a straight-line move. Investors will need to be patient and be willing to put up with some swings along the way. It would be a major concern should the stock drop below the $23.25 low in March.

