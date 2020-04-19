Top BDC Pick For 2020: TPG Specialty Lending

Please see below for reasons to buy this BDC before it reports results in a few weeks.

The company recently exited its largest investment with realized gains and/or income of $0.09 per share and will help during Q2 when most BDCs will be struggling.

My last article was titled "Picking Winners And Losers In The 18% Yielding BDC Sector" and TSLX is definitely one of the winners.

As mentioned last week in "Picking Winners And Losers In The 18% Yielding BDC Sector," Business Development Companies ("BDCs") continue to trade at depressed values for many reasons including being considered small cap, financial sector, and high yield, all of which have been subject to indiscriminate selling over the last six weeks.

Also discussed was assessing which BDCs will outperform using Gladstone Investment (GAIN) as an example. This article discusses TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX) which purchased additional shares last month along with 13 other BDCs discussed at the end along with my overall strategy for 2020.

TSLX Insider Purchases

Management was previously purchasing shares at much higher prices.

Current BDC Yields

BDC pricing is directly correlated to yield expectations from the market for non-investment grade debt including BofA Merrill Lynch US Corporate B Index’ (Corp B) that I watch closely, typically making massive purchases as yields start to spike as they did last month:

Most BDCs are publicly traded with a highly transparent structure subject to oversight by the SEC, states and other regulators, providing investors with higher-than-average dividend yields (most between 10% and 30% annually). However, I'm expecting quite a few to cut or temporarily suspend dividends when they report results (see dates at the end).

Typically higher-quality BDCs have lower yields for reasons that I have discussed in previous articles and for TSLX I have included the recent special dividends that were reaffirmed by management last week. However, it should be noted that new investors are only eligible for the upcoming $0.25 per share special dividend paid in June 2020 and future $0.41 per share quarterly dividends.

Ferrellgas, L.P. Announces Add-On Offering of 10.000% Senior Secured First Lien Notes Due 2025

On April 13, 2020, Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP) announced the offering of $125 million of 10.000% senior secured first-lien notes due 2025 in addition to the previous $575 million notes on April 8, 2020:

The Issuers intend to use a portion of the net proceeds received from the offering of the Notes to repay all of the outstanding indebtedness under the Company’s existing senior secured credit facility, which will be terminated upon completion of the offering, and to cash collateralize all of the letters of credit outstanding under the existing senior secured credit facility, and the remainder for general corporate purposes.

As discussed in previous reports (and previous public article), Ferrellgas Partners remains its largest investment and is currently valued at almost $6 million over cost or $0.09 per share and will be used to support the previously discussed $0.50 per share of special cash dividends.

Keep in mind that most BDCs will be struggling in Q2 2020 and this repayment will provide additional capital and returns.

Source: SEC Filings & BDC Buzz

Source: TSLX News Release

Also, it should be noted that a $90 million repayment will result in further deleveraging as discussed below. Other large repayments included Sears and Forever 21 reducing retail ABL exposure:

Quarter over quarter, we have reduced our retail ABL exposure from 13.8% to 9.1% of the portfolio at fair value. This was due to the full repayment of our $75.8 million loan in Sears at a blended price of 101.3 and a partial $43.5 million repayment of our DIP term loan in Forever 21. We expect repayment on our remaining $6.2 million principal amount outstanding in Forever 21 prior to its maturity in July. Our retail ABL exposure at quarter end comprised of six portfolio companies, half of which, as represented by our investments in 99 Cents, Moran Foods (Save-a-Lot) and Staples, are generally deemed “essential” businesses given their focus on providing groceries, household items such as cleaning and home office supplies and are therefore, performing well in this environment.

TSLX Preliminary Results for Q1 2020 (provided by management on April 16, 2020)

Last week, TSLX provided excellent guidance on upcoming changes to book value, earnings, risk profile, dividend expectations, non-accruals, capital structure and liquidity, etc.

The full release provided by TSLX

provided by TSLX Net asset value ("NAV") per share at March 31, 2020 was approximately $15.57 per share compared to $16.77 at December 31, 2019 (which includes the impact of the $0.06 per share Q4 2019 supplemental dividend that was paid in Q1), representing a decline of 7.1% over the period

Estimated net investment income per share was approximately $0.51

Estimated net loss per share was approximately $0.80, primarily driven by unrealized losses related to the impact of spread widening on the valuation of our portfolio

Debt-to-equity at quarter-end was approximately 0.95x, and well below the regulatory threshold of 2.0x

Our debt funding mix at quarter-end was comprised of approximately 68% unsecured / 32% secured debt, and we had $1 billion of undrawn capacity under our revolving credit facility

All of our portfolio companies made their scheduled interest payments for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. We had one portfolio company on non-accrual status, Mississippi Resources (“MSR”), representing approximately 0.1% of our portfolio at fair value at quarter end (for the avoidance of doubt, MSR made its regularly scheduled cash interest payment during the quarter, which we have elected to apply to our loan principal instead of recognizing it as income).

Discussion of Changes to NAV Per Share

On April 16, 2020, management provided a net asset value ("NAV") bridge to update shareholders on changes to book value for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. NAV per share is expected to decline by $1.26 or 7.5% from $16.83 (12/31/19) to $15.57 (3/31/20) mostly due to $1.21 per share unrealized losses that could be partially reversed. Please note that TLSX's management is conservative in their valuations and we could see some improvement in Q2 2020 related to the tightening of yield spreads:

The following chart depicts the preliminary NAV bridge, which illustrates that the most prominent driver of this quarter’s NAV decline was $1.21 per share of unrealized losses from the impact of credit spread widening on the valuation of our portfolio. All things being equal, absent permanent credit losses related to these unrealized losses attributed to spread widening, you would expect to see a reversal of these unrealized losses over time (effectively pushing earnings into future periods). Post quarter end, the broader credit markets have rallied on the heels of unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimulus response from the central bank. Since March 31, LCD 1st lien and 2nd lien spreads have tightened approximately 92 and 50 basis points, respectively. Assuming this trend were to continue and holding all else equal, we would expect to see reversals of Q1 unrealized losses related to market spread widening in future periods.

Source: TSLX News Release

As mentioned earlier, all of TSLX's portfolio companies made their scheduled interest payments for Q1 2020 with only one portfolio company on non-accrual status, Mississippi Resources (“MSR”), representing only 0.1% of the portfolio.

MSR has been discussed in previous articles and was previously put on non-accrual even though the company was continuing to make payments. During Q1 2020, MSR made its regularly scheduled cash interest payment which was conservatively applied to the loan principal instead of recognizing it as income. It should be noted that the negative $0.11 impact from “Other Changes” in net realized and unrealized gains shown in the table above is mostly related to its investment in MSR.

TSLX Capitalization and Leverage

As discussed in the previous article, this market is putting our financial system to the test, not to mention small and mid-sized companies that are the heart of BDC investments. This means we need to take a close look at the capital structures to see what would happen during the worst-case scenarios. Companies around the world are raising cash to support the oncoming recession and a temporary lack of revenue coming in. BDC portfolio companies will be (or already have) drawing on their lines of credit which are listed as “unfunded commitments” in the SEC filings and discussed in previous articles. The following is from TSLX's “Liquidity, Funding Profile, and Capital” on April 16, 2020:

As of March 31, 2020, we had $1 billion of undrawn capacity on our revolving credit facility against only approximately $66 million of unfunded commitments available to be drawn based on contractual requirements in the underlying loan agreements. At quarter-end, we had meaningful cushions on all applicable financial covenant thresholds under our revolving credit facility, and as a result, expect to continue to be able to access our full revolver capacity.

The following table summarizes TSLX's estimated liquidity at March 31, 2020, compared to Dec. 31, 2019, including changes to unfunded commitments discussed later.

Source: TSLX News Release

BDCs use leverage (debt/borrowings) to increase returns to shareholders that can be classified into “senior” and “unsecured” or “subordinated”:

Senior Debt typically includes lower-cost credit facilities with banks and senior notes with various liquidity constraints and covenants.

typically includes lower-cost credit facilities with banks and senior notes with various liquidity constraints and covenants. Senior Debt from SBA debentures that as more flexible especially in this environment.

from SBA debentures that as more flexible especially in this environment. Unsecured Debt includes everything else including Baby Bonds, unsecured notes, and Preferred stock typically at higher rates but also more flexible.

On Feb. 5, 2020, TSLX issued $50 million of unsecured notes that mature on Nov. 1, 2024, at a price to the public of 102.075%. As of March 31, 2020, 68% of TSLX’s borrowings were unsecured:

Source: TSLX News Release

Market volatility can impact the valuations of portfolio companies which can be a problem for BDCs with large amounts of senior debt/borrowings for various reasons including liquidity constraints and covenants. BDCs with higher amounts of less flexible “Senior Debt” could have upcoming funding issues and might need to suspend their dividends and/or raise equity capital by issuing shares below NAV.

I'm expecting many BDCs to be raising debt and equity capital over the coming weeks including GBDC and BCSF that have announced “rights offerings” and SUNS which announced that it was issuing $85 million of unsecured notes at an amazing rate of 3.9%. I have identified the changes to GBDC and SUNS in the following table using (1) to identify the previous rankings and (2) to identify the Pro-forma new rankings for each.

TSLX management provided the following guidance on April 16, 2020:

Over the past three years, on an annual basis we have been granted approval by our shareholders to issue shares below NAV (subject to board approval at the time of issuance). As disciplined capital allocators, this is a responsibility that we take seriously. Based on the details shared throughout this letter, we have no anticipated need for additional liquidity or capital, and accordingly, we have no plans to issue equity under this authority and dilute our existing shareholders. We believe our risk management framework, both on the left and right-hand side of the balance sheet, has served our stakeholders well to-date.

Conclusion and Recommendations

TSLX is clearly one of the highest quality BDCs that actually performs well in distressed environments such as this. The management team is very skilled at finding value in the worst-case scenarios including previous retail and energy investments. TSLX often lends to companies with an exit strategy of being paid back through a bankruptcy/restructuring so they are very skilled at stress testing every investment with proper coverage and covenants. COVID-19 might be turning the world upside down but management has prepared for the worst as a general philosophy and historically used it to make superior returns.

You need to buy TSLX before the ex-dividend dates to qualify for the dividends including the upcoming special of $0.25 per share in June. Dividends paid by BDCs are reported using 1099-DIV and taxed as income which is why I suggest holding these investments in tax-free or tax-deferred accounts such as IRAs and 401Ks including Roth accounts as discussed last week in "Capitalizing On Recent Lows To Build A Tax-Free BDC Portfolio".

I would suggest at least starting position and then watching its relative strength index ("RSI") to drop closer to 30 to buy more. As shown below, the company reports results on May 5, 2020, after the markets close, but management has already provided us with quite a bit and is refreshing to have a transparent management team in an opaque sector. Clearly there will not be any surprises when this BDC reports but I will be on the call looking for indications of what is to come in 2020.

Included in the update from management last week was the following statement and is likely how most management teams are positioning their capital structure to take advantage of upcoming dislocations. My favorite part is "we believe the amount of capital destruction, given the economic decimation related to this pandemic, is being underestimated by market participants" which is why I'm expecting another meaningful pullback in 2020 before a sustained rally can occur. Please see my plan discussed next.

We are currently operating at the bottom of our target leverage range of 0.9x to 1.25x, which coupled with our liquidity profile, has preserved our reinvestment option to create attractive risk-adjusted returns for our stakeholders at the appropriate time. As we look ahead, we believe there will be a significant need for us to be a liquidity and capital provider to companies and management teams. As we continue to observe the rally in the markets, we believe the amount of capital destruction, given the economic decimation related to this pandemic, is being underestimated by market participants. Ultimately, we believe this will provide an opportunity to generate significantly high risk adjusted returns for those who are patient and have the capital to deploy at the appropriate time.

My Plan for 2020 and Upcoming Reporting Dates

My last two major purchases of BDC common stocks were March 12 and March 19 and included 14 higher-quality BDCs (including TSLX). I was lucky and bought at or very near the recent lows and now watching a rebound and collecting dividends. My average yield on cost for the last 28 purchases was 18.2% currently building cash waiting for another general market pullback that I am expecting in May or June of this year related to earnings expectations and economic news. BDC Notes and Baby Bonds account for around 25% of my investment portfolio and my last major purchases were at an average discount to par of 44% providing a yield-to-maturity of 20%. Please see the details for TSLX's tradable notes below. These have all seriously rebounded and now trading at 10% discount to par and I'm looking to sell before the next pullback investing some of the proceeds in common stocks once their prices have settled hoping for prices within 10% of the previous lows.

For now, I'm collecting dividends/distributions from these investments:

Waiting for BDCs to report Q1 results (see dates below),

Watching for preliminary result announcements ( similar to TSLX's ),

), Gathering information (portfolio and capital structure updates),

Updating projected changes to NAV and dividend coverage for each BDC ,

, And planning for future purchases.

TSLX Unsecured Notes

As discussed earlier, 67% of TSLX’s current outstanding debt is unsecured which provides significant financial flexibility during times of market volatility. I recently purchased a small amount of the 4.50% notes due Jan. 22, 2023, discussed next.

Source: TSLX News Release

You can trade these unsecured notes through your brokerage using the CUSIPs 87265KAE2 and 87265KAF9 but please be aware:

“Recent extreme market conditions have resulted in a lack of liquidity, wide spreads (the difference between the price a customer can buy and sell a bond), large swings in prices, and substantial increases in pressure on trading systems. This can make it very difficult to determine fair and reasonable pricing on bonds.”

Source: Fidelity

TSLX 4.50% Unsecured Notes due January 22, 2023 (CUSIP - 87265KAE2):

Source: Fidelity

