Insiders Who Believe Their Stock Has Bottomed - Weekly Update (04/09/20 - 04/16/20)

Each week, I provide two insider purchasing lists based on highest market cap and value. These lists could be valuable to investors in their research to undervalued stocks.

The S&P 500 gained slightly last week as optimism about a V-shaped economic recovery increased. As written in my recent article, I'm skeptical about the recent market surge as I believe the economy could keep being weak for a longer period of time. However, I believe it could be interesting to cautiously start putting some of your cash at work in this unpredictable market. Insider purchasing activity is very interesting to follow up as this could implicate undervaluation. Much academic literature (as shown in the table below) has proven that insider purchases on average outperform the market significantly. My own empirical results indicate a 13.25% and 6.55% outperformance for respectively high FCF yield (free cash flow divided by market capitalisation) and operating margin stocks. To keep up investors up-to-date on valuable insider activity, I write weekly articles which includes lists of the ten highest insider purchases by market capitalisation and by value purchased. Moreover, as each week, I will discuss my favourite pick out of these lists.

(Source: Robbe Delaet based on included papers)

List of highest market cap insider purchases

In this section, I will provide a list of the 10 insider purchases with the highest market capitalisation:

JPMorgan's (JPM) director Stephen B. Burke bought a staggering $6.6 mln worth of shares last week. JPMorgan is one of the biggest banks worldwide. This purchase could imply that the director expects JPM to come out of the COVID-19 crisis stronger than other banks.

(JPM) director Stephen B. Burke bought a staggering $6.6 mln worth of shares last week. is one of the biggest banks worldwide. This purchase could imply that the director expects JPM to come out of the COVID-19 crisis stronger than other banks. Huntington Ingalls Industries' (HII) director Philip M. Bilden bought $600K worth of stock last week. Huntington is one of the leading American naval military construction groups. The company is attractively valued at a P/E of 9.5 and FCF yield of 5.88%. Also, the company has a steady growth trajectory, high returns on invested capital ("ROIC") and strong backlog. This stock could definitely be seen as a buy.

MGM resorts' (MGM) directors Atif Rafiq and Gregory M Spierkel bought $151K and $74K worth of shares, adding to the many purchases by other insiders over the past weeks. MGM resorts is a casino operator primarily active in the USA and China. The company could be hit severely by the COVID-19 crisis, which translated to a drop in its stock price of 57%. The compan y's leverage ratio of 3 is not too bad for this capital intensive industry and has ample liquidity to survive this crisis. It has decent returns on capital, margins and is attractively valued at a FCF yield of 14.34% based on last year's free cash flows.

leverage ratio of 3 is not too bad for this capital intensive industry and has ample liquidity to survive this crisis. It has decent returns on capital, margins and is attractively valued at a FCF yield of 14.34% based on last year's free cash flows. Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) is an owner of midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids, natural gas and refined products. Director Robert V. Sinnot bought $839K worth of shares last week. The firm will definitely suffer from the oil crisis, but is expected to stay profitable. I like that the company generates substantial cash flows and has a relatively health leverage ratio (2.9) compared to peers. Its dividend yield is expected to be 16.2% at current prices.

Williams-Sonoma (WSM) is a multi-channel specialty retailer of products for the home, operating thorugh retail and e-commerce. Director Adrian D. P. Bellamy bought $485K worth of shares last week. WSM is interestingly valued at a FCF yield of 12.42%, has a net-cash position and grew cash flows nicely over the past years. Its high ROIC shows that management is compounding invested capital very well.

Perspecta (PRSP) saw clustered insider purchases from directors Philip Nolan and Michael Earl Ventiling for respectively $97K and $81K. Perspecta provides end-to-end information technology services and mission solutions to government customers. The company is generating strong cash flows and is cheaply valued but has a high leverage ratio of 3.1 which makes me cautious about the stock.

Spirit Realty Capital's (SRC) President and CEO Jackson Hsieh and EVP Jay Young bought respectively $299K and $127K worth of shares last week. Spirit realty capital is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT").

(Source: Robbe Delaet)

List of highest value insider purchases

Next, I will provide a list of the highest insider purchases by value:

Mersana Therapeutics' (MRSN) director s Andrew A.F. Hack and David M Mott bought respectively $20.6 mln and $3 mln worth of shares last week. Mersana is a small biotech focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates.

A.F. Hack and David M Mott bought respectively $20.6 mln and $3 mln worth of shares last week. Mersana is a small biotech focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates. Stitch Fix's (SFIX) director and 10% shareholder William Gurley bought another $15.8 mln worth of shares last week. Stitch Fix is an online personalized styling service company. The company offers apparel, shoes and accessories across categories, brands, product types and price points. The company is growing its top-line strongly but has very thin operating margins which makes it high risk.

Keros Therapeutics (KROS) saw very strong insider buying activity this week as directors Ran Nussbaum, Kariv Tomer, Orbimed Advisors, Carl L Gordon and Alon Lazarus bought respectively $7 mln, $7 mln, $6 mln, $6 mln and $1.9 mln worth of shares last week. Keros is a small biotech company focused on hematological and musculoskeletal disorders.

Following last week's purchases, Total (TOT) bought another $2.9 mln worth of shares of Sunpower corp (SPWR). Sunpower delivers complete solar solutions to residential, commercial, and power plant customers. The company is not profitable yet.

(Source: Robbe Delaet)

Last favourites pick performances

To give an indication on the type of stocks that I prefer and their performance since my recommendation, I included a list of my favourite picks during the last weeks:

Company name Recommendation date % change vs. S&P500 Mastercard (MA) 03/26/20 -10.73% Baxter (BAX) 04/04/20 +1.70% Amazon (AMZN) 04/10/20 +13.03%

Favourite pick: Huntington Ingalls Industries

This week, it was a close call between Williams-Sonama and Huntington Ingalls Industries to choose a favourite pick. Both businesses generate strong free cash flow growth and have high returns on invested capital, which indicates that management operates very well. However, due to Williams-Sonama's declining margins and high operating leasing debt, I chose to go with Huntington.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) is America's premier military shipbuilder and one of the U.S. Navy's mission-critical partners. Also, it is a partner for the oil & gas and nuclear energy sectors. Its business is divided into three segments. Newport News Shipbuilding (58% of sales) builds nuclear aircraft carriers and submarines. Ingalls Shipbuilding (29% of sales) builds ships for the coast guard and builds navy surface combatants. Technical Solutions, its newest and highest growth segment, focuses on navy fleet support, intelligence analysis and software engineering and IT solutions.

(Picture: virginia class submarine from Huntington)

Financials and ratio's

HII is a well-managed company with strong cash flow generation and decent returns on capital employed. In fact, operating cash flow grew from $236 mln in 2013 to $896 mln in 2019. Over the last years, free cash flows have come under pressure as a consequence of high CAPEX investments for future growth. These expenses will decrease significantly in 2021. Its return on capital employed (EBIT/(total assets-current liabilities)) amounted 17.68%, 20.88% and 14.32% respectively in 2017, 2018 and 2019. The lower ROCE in 2019 was primarily impacted by new accounting standards impacting EBIT. A ROCE higher than 10% implies that management invests money efficiently in a profitable business.

(Source: Robbe Delaet based on company SEC filings; 2019 margins impacted by accounting standard and one-offs)

Why HII could be a good investment

I like Huntington Ingalls Industries a lot based on several factors: its great earnings visibility, strong shareholder returns and strong management team.

First, a very important part of this investment thesis is its future visibility. As a consequence of significant backlog growth in FY19 from $23 bln to $46 bln (approx. 5x annual sales), future revenues are grossly captured via contracts. In fact, over 85% of expected shipbuilding revenue (which I estimate to be around 80% of total revenues) is already under contract. As a consequence, risks for an economic downturn are very limited as it would not have a severe impact on revenues over the coming years. While this is great news, there is also significant upside in new contract awards such as 20 FFG 1-20 ships to be built starting at the end of 2021.

(Source: HII investor presentation)

Second, HII has provided very strong shareholder returns in the past. The stock is up 426% since its IPO in 2011 versus 123% for the S&P500. The company tends to be very shareholder friendly, paying out most amounts of its free cash flows to shareholders. In fact, over the past four years HII repurchased $1.5 bln of shares and increased its dividends by 20% annually, which is now yielding a solid 2.21%.

Third, HII has a very strong management team, which maintains a strong balance sheet (leverage ratio of 1), continuously looks for interesting M&A opportunities (such as its recent acquisition of Hydrogen) and substantially increases cash flows. This excellent performance is also represented in its outstanding ROCE.

Valuation

Due to the lower CAPEX investments, less pension-related payments and operating improvements, free cash flows are expected to grow substantially in the future. Importantly, these forecasts should be accurate given its high backlog and CAPEX visibility. Over the coming five years, HII expects to generate free cash flows of approx. $3 bln (or $600 mln annually) compared to $2 bln (or $500 mln annually) over the past 4 years. That's even more impressive when you take into account that 2020 will be another year with high CAPEX investments.

(Source: HII investor presentation)

Interestingly, these cash flow will be paid out 100% to investors in terms of dividends (10% annual increase anticipated) and share buybacks. This annualized free cash flow of $600 mln puts HII at an expected FCF yield of 7.7%. In fact, I believe that the company could earn the current market cap of $7.8 bln over the coming 10 years. That's a very cheap valuation indicating that there is much upside from this point ahead. Competitors like Northrop Grumman (NOC) and General Dynamics (GD) are valued at a significant premium compared to HII at FCF yields of 5%.

For the reasons stated above and its recent insider buying activity, I believe HII could be an interesting stock to buy at these levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.