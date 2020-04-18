Slow And Steady Wins The Race

Not every hare is proud, not every tortoise wins. You need a combination of humility, understanding, and a business positioned to take advantage of current events.

In “The Tortoise and the Hare,” the hare has incredible capabilities on its side.

The long-eared, fast-paced, spring-footed character in Aesop’s fable about the tortoise and the hare gets a lot of bad press.

Like a lot of it. There’s never an evaluation where he (or she, depending on the version) doesn’t get reviled.

I get it, for the record. I’m not saying we should hold him up as a paragon of virtue or a role model of any kind.

Far from it.

It’s obvious how the hare was inexcusably arrogant. He thought there was absolutely no way he could lose.

Therefore, he didn’t have the right mindset.

Therefore he didn’t put the necessary effort into the race.

Therefore, he lost.

In other words, pride goes before a fall. And we shouldn’t get too big for our britches. We all know the sayings – and that those sayings exist for a reason.

Because they’re true.

Some might say there are plenty of individuals who live their entire lives getting away with being abhorrently proud. And I know that’s what it seems too often.

But do you really think that lifestyle leads to peace… or paranoia?

Do you think it ends in invigoration… or exhaustion?

Do you think it leads to an enjoyable retirement… or one filled with regrets?

In all three cases, I would argue the latter.

Fascinating Facts About Tortoises and Hares

In “The Tortoise and the Hare,” the hare has incredible capabilities on its side. It’s not arrogant to acknowledge that.

It’s just fact.

Some sources say that hares can run up to 44 miles an hour. And National Geographic (a much more trustworthy reference than “some sources”) says that arctic hares specifically “can bound at speeds of up to 40 miles an hour.”

Tortoises, according to Chicago’s Nature Museum, are a “slightly” different story:

“The Guinness Book of World Records maintains the record for fastest tortoise: The tortoise ran at an average speed of 0.63 miles per hour. Tortoises are notoriously slow, however, even for turtles.”

Incidentally – and completely off topic. A bunny trail, you might say – the same page goes on to note how turtles “have been launched into space” more than once “to test the effects of space on living things.” Which means that the fastest-moving turtles ever are actually:

“… two Russian tortoises that were launched aboard the Zond 5 spacecraft in 1968. This spacecraft traveled to the moon (it didn’t land, of course…) and returned safely to earth.”

But even those creatures can’t be completely prideful considering how they didn’t rely on their own abilities. If they had, they’d no doubt still be working on putting together the rocket today 52 years later.

My point in all this is not to get arrogant in picking and choosing your portfolio positions. Not now during the coronavirus crisis. Not ever.

Another point is that we don’t want to align ourselves with companies that are arrogant either. Not now during the coronavirus crisis.

Not ever.

But perhaps especially right now.

Not Every Hare Is Proud, Not Every Tortoise Wins

To be sure, there are plenty of struggling companies today that weren’t arrogant. They were just poorly placed through no fault of their own.

As I wrote in “I’ll Huff and I’ll Puff, and I’ll Blow Your REIT Down!” a few days ago:

“… the reason why (the Big Bad Wolf) was able to get to the first two pigs was because their houses were made of foolish materials haphazardly put together. The third pig, however, made his house of bricks – a very wise choice that couldn’t be destroyed by even the most powerful of wolves with the strongest of breaths. “That unfortunately isn’t the case with a tornado, as we were so tragically reminded of this week. When a tornado huffs and it puffs, it can take down brick, steel, concrete, or just about whatever else it wants to. Weak or strong, if something’s in its path, it’s going to be negatively affected. Perhaps even devastated. “In the same way, the coronavirus isn’t just targeting organizations that were haphazardly constructed.”

That’s why we don’t just want to avoid haughty hares. We also don’t want to back any old tortoise.

Again, in case you forgot, tortoises are slow. And we wouldn’t want to find ourselves stuck riding one for weeks, months, or years, only to find out that it’s going nowhere fast.

In short, I’m saying what I always say, coronavirus or not: Let’s look at the fundamentals. That’s exactly what I did with the five REITs below.

I can’t guarantee they’ll outpace the rabbits out there, arrogant or otherwise. But by all evaluations, they’re going to finish the race regardless.

Fortunately for us, the stock market is a competition that’s more than willing to hand out multiple prizes to those who participate.

So let’s start participating already.

A High-Quality Pick We’re Buying

A few weeks ago, we commenced a new REIT collection called the “Cash Is King” portfolio. Its purpose is to capitalize on quality REITs that are currently mispriced, with some of them being drastically undersold.

We recognize that COVID-19 has put pressure on many high-quality stocks and that iREIT is perfectly positioned to navigate the volatility by selectively filtering out the winners and the losers.

Of course, this means that we are staying clear of the higher-risk property sectors like lodging, gaming, and malls – insisting that the REITs with more durable sources of income will not only survive, but actually thrive. We’re confident that our long-term mindset will enable us to deliver superior results in these chaotic times.

One REIT we’ve recently added to the “Cash Is King” list is Realty Income (O). Recently, we interviewed its CEO, Sumit Roy, who explained:

“… we have constructed this portfolio, and we talk about it too, to basically handle all sorts of economic disruptions. We have created a very strong liquidity position by drawing $1.2 billion in cash on our balance sheet. And we still have approximately $2.2 billion available on our revolving credit facility… We are very well positioned to handle what we are going to be faced with and what we are facing currently today.”

To be clear, Realty Income is not immune to the COVID-19 risks. In fact, two of its categories are being impacted hard. The company has around 7% exposure to theaters and around 3% exposure to gyms. But Roy added that helping theaters:

“… survive is going to be a mutually beneficial outcome for both us as landlords and for these companies.”

We believe that Realty Income’s payout ratio – which is in the low 80s now – is adequate to handle the short-term shock to earnings. Essentially, we’d agree with Roy’s optimism when he said that, “We feel very good about our liquidity situation: our ability to continue to pay the dividend and grow the dividend.”

We recently bought shares below $50. And we believe this is an attractive entry point given the 5.43% dividend yield and its 15.4 price to funds from operations (P/FFO) multiple.

Risky exposure or not, we believe management is well positioned to continue grow its dividend. As such, we recently upgraded O to a Strong Buy, which means we believe the shares could return 25% annually.

Source: FAST Graphs

Another Strong Record Worth Buying Into

Our second high-quality REIT is W.P. Carey (WPC), another net lease REIT with a strong record of dividend growth.

Although the company has modest retail exposure, it does have risk related to Pendragon, a U.K. automotive dealership. And it recently acquired a Bass Pro-leased property in the U.S.

We’re monitoring the Pendragon situation closely. Yet we don’t expect any significant loss of income. There are long-term (10-year) leases involved, and the dealership has a healthy balance sheet.

In 2020, WPC was expected to generate total adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) of between $4.86 and $5.01 per share. And it assumed investment volume of between $750 million and $1.25 billion.

Given the latest COVID-19 risks, we suspect to see little to no growth in Q2-20 or Q3-20. And we only foresee modest growth in Q1-20 and Q4-20.

However, we see less rent relief (compared with Realty Income) being offered. And the company has adequate cushion for its dividend at an 82% payout ratio as of Q4-19.

We recently added shares to the “Cash Is King” portfolio at a price of $61 with a going-in yield of 6.8%.

Now that Carey has eliminated its non-traded REIT business, institutional investors have warmed up to it. So we believe that shares will move up from here as COVID-19 fears subside.

We see no long-lasting effects to the “physical distancing” policies in place now. And we’re maintaining a Buy (targeting annualized total return of 18% to 22%).

Source: FAST Graphs

Near, Dear, and Ready to Roll

My last high-quality pick hits home since my one daughter graduates from college in May and my one son graduates from high school. Due to COVID-19, my daughter moved out of her dorm a few weeks ago and should be getting a refund for that rent.

My son, meanwhile, is scheduled to begin college in August if South Carolina lifts its current policies in time.

This week, President Trump unveiled guidelines to help states loosen their social-distancing restrictions. He’s now saying it’s up to governors’ discretion, so campus housing REITs’ fate will be determined state by state.

American Campus Communities (ACC) is the only pure-play example of such, and it has impressive capital management practices.

As of March 24, the company boasted:

About $150 million in cash

Over $390 million available on its unsecured revolving credit facility

No remaining debt maturities in 2020

Around $230 million in planned development expenditures for the remainder of the year.

ACC does expect “slower leasing velocity until shelter-in-place orders are lifted.” And it’s offering a lot of leniency to its tenants, including waiving all late fees and making other calls on a case-by-case basis.

Given its focus on larger colleges and universities though, we see an overall modest impact. Like my son, many students will be very ready to leave mom and dad after being stuck with them so closely for so long.

That’s why we believe ACC is mispriced at $32.71 (with a 5.75% dividend yield) . Although it doesn’t have O and WPC’s impressive dividend histories, it’s never cut its dividend. In fact, it’s raised it for seven straight years.

We like its BBB rated balance sheet and well-covered, 77% payout ratio too. We now have a Strong Buy on shares and predict an annualized total return of 25%.

Source: FAST Graphs

The Moral of the Story

Before I end, I want to offer a word of caution for those chasing yield in the residential mortgage, lodging, and mall REIT sectors. I’m amazed to see the number of articles making that the primary focus.

Whenever I see double-digit yields, I’m reminded that most of the time, the underlying cash flows supporting them are extremely speculative.

As my college professor warned me, the odds improve when you do your homework. And, as a REIT analyst, that means paying close attention to profitability ratios, income ratios, and liquidity ratios.

As COVID-19 continues to punish sectors that rely heavily on social interaction, we’ve become most sensitive to stocks’ income drivers, asking whether they’re likely to suffer from lack of liquidity. In short, we’re constantly stress testing underlying business models in order to provide warnings well in advance.

We’re witnessing unprecedented dynamics in which wealth creation is shifting rapidly from speculative business models to the more durable revenue drivers. So we urge all investors to act like the proverbial tortoise for now, not the hare, and develop a bias toward quality over quantity.

Now is not the time to be the high-yield REIT investor… slow and steady wins the race!

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O, WPC, ACC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.