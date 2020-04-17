Answering How MPLX May Weather The Energy Crisis

We expect MPLX to cut its dividend by at least the amount it finally decides to spend on capital.

With energy demand disintegrating for all energy transportation companies in the past few weeks, we explore options for MPLX (MPLX) to manage the crisis. MPLX, a multi-facet energy transportation company, maintains assets in the northeast and southwest parts of the United States. Last year, the company purchased Andeavor Logistics through a stock buyout.

Picturing MPLX Goals & Financial Health

During the company's last report, it set out several goals. We understand that the timing for achieving its goals could be significantly delayed, with Americans being asked to stay at home to reduce the coronavirus impact. What seems important for us is that the goals aren't likely to change. We have included a couple of important milestones from the latest conference presentation below:

Reduced 2020 growth capital spending target to approximately $1.5 billion.

Targeting positive free cash flow, after capital investments and distributions, in 2021.

The company's latest presentation includes several slides. The first slide outlines its plan to reach positive cash flow.

In our view, MPLX's plans for reaching financial self-sufficiency sometime in the coming quarters will remain. We also noticed that the company already significantly lowered its capital needs for 2020, from its original estimate of $2.5 billion to $1.5 billion. With the negative drag from reduced crude and natural gas production, it could be much lower.

The following slide includes several critical financial metrics.

MPLX's leverage equals 4.1, a little on the high end, in our view. The DCF coverage for the 4th quarter was 1.42. Its total debt equals $20 billion, and the company spends $900 million a year in interest. Total revenue for 2019 equaled $9.0 billion. Cash expenses for the same year, minus an impairment charge, equaled $4.1 billion. Total cash expenses going forward equal $5.0 billion or 55% of total revenue. The company's financial health shows some ability to weather significant revenue turndowns.

The above slide summarizes the company's Logistics & Storage business, which generates 2/3 bps of the company's EBITDA.

MPLX's Gathering & Processing Segment generates the other third of the revenue. We included a company slide on Gathering & Processing.

During its last conference call, the company stated concerning Marcellus and other northeast properties,

"Despite the challenging macro environment for natural gas, we still expect continued growth in the Northeast as some of our largest customers are significantly hedged through 2021."

We aren't sure if that means through 2021 or up to 2021. We believe it is through 2021. Hedges include both time and volume. It isn't about just time. Those with hedges will attempt to use all of the hedged volume. In fact, during the call, management discussed price hedging for many areas. Of the energy companies that we follow, MPLX was the only one to discuss it.

Vision & Capital

The conference call questions focused almost exclusively on MPLX's positive cash flow vision. The analysts continually pestered the management with questions similar to Charlie Barker of J. P. Morgan,

"I guess on the free cash flow side, when you talk about leverage reductions and unit repurchases, can you talk about how you try to prioritize those two and what criteria you have in place to do that?"

Most of the call centered on those issues. The company made its vision clear with "slowing volume growth in the northeast will allow our portfolio of premier assets in the region to continue to deliver positive cash flow, which can be deployed to our other strategic investments especially in the Permian."

It views major Permian area projects critical. Projects include Wink-to-Webster joint venture with among others Plains All American (NYSE:PAA) and Capline reversal, yet another joint venture with Plains. Project completion for Wink is still expected in early 2021.

Of the Capline reversal project, the company commented,

"Once reversed, Capline will be capable of supplying discounted Mid-Continent and Canadian crude to St. James, Louisiana, which has a direct connection to MPC's Garyville refinery. We expect Capline to begin light crude service in mid-2021 and heavy crude service in 2022."

It should be operational by the end of the year.

The company's capital plan continues to support the long-term vision for exporting crude from South Texas, a vision held by many other pipeline companies. It is important to note that MPLX's business plans include both natural gas and crude oil. It views investing in the Gulf Coast Region as high return.

With the budget for capital expenses lowered to $1.5 billion and $1.0 billion for 2020 and 2021, respectively, and adjusted EBITDA near $5.0 billion, the company's financial health has some breathing room. The next graphic summarizes the capital expenditures. Of note, yearly maintenance capital requirements are $90 million a year. Capital expenditures won't likely be lowered below that amount.

The Energy War & Timing

Regardless of MPLX's plans, the daily changing energy war rages. Like all the other pipeline companies, it will experience significant challenges and headwinds. In the very best light, achieving goals will be delayed. From a Seeking Alpha article by Jennifer Warren,

"Saudi Arabia is expected to curb output from a current production level of 12 million barrels by 3.3 million barrels a day; Russia has agreed to cut 2 million barrels a day from its current production of 10.4 million barrels a day, notes The Wall Street Journal. Further, the attendees at the meeting will cut 10 million barrels per day in May and June, then 6 million thereafter to April 2022. While that seems like a fairly lengthy commitment, the signal is meant to give the market a longer-term outlook from which to assess the potential price."

Only a few days before, the world seemed completely clueless about OPEC's direction or resolve.

Recently, Seeking Alpha reported that Mexico plus the United States announced production cuts of 1.0 million barrels a day. An additional 5 million barrels a day are sought at least temporarily. As the war between nations on production continues, it is clear that a resolve to maintain crude oil pricing at some level above $20 is progressing with a real buy in. It will take some time.

During one of the more recent daily briefings, President Trump made it clear that if the world doesn't fix it, he will through tariffs. Even with this resolve, it is best for the US to work with the world. If our crude oil pricing through tariffs is much higher than others, our energy exports will suffer likely becoming price-uncompetitive. The likelihood of long-lasting significant volume deficits seems remote.

Our Investment Thinking

MPLX must make some decisions concerning its cash usage for the next 4-8 quarters that will be different than envisioned a few weeks ago. It seems highly committed to finishing a few projects in the Permian Basis region. It believes that these are too important to future growth.

The company seems to have some level of financial health with much of its gathering and production regions protected by hedges for at least the next year or two. Its DCF coverage of 1.4 shows significant cash cushions before changes in dividends would be forced. But it should also be noted that at the time of the call, it was unwilling to offer future financial guidance until it heard from the Midstream Committee on projections for 2020.

We noticed that the company moved its 1st quarter earnings date back 4 days to Monday the 4th of May. We suspect that management needed more time to access the damage from the virus energy shock.

In our view, MPLX with its hedges and strong cash flow will weather the war and storm. Trump will protect the United States from world dumping at a significant level, if needed. With the United States still importing 5 or more million barrels a day of foreign oil, the nation can handle the excesses at some level with fewer imports. We still expect MPLX to cut its dividend enough to pay for at least the 2020 capital expenditures. We could offer an amount, but we believe that capital expenses are back in review and therefore unknown. We view any dividend cut as temporary.

We will sit on our hands until we hear from the company about its plans and perceived financial health. But we expect MPLX to remain a valuable holding for those seeking dividends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MPLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We own a sizable position.