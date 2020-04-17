KeyCorp Wasn't Loved Before, And Now Reserves Are A New Worry

KeyCorp looks significantly undervalued on a long-term basis, and even though the bank will likely have to add to its reserves, the discount to tangible book seems too wide.

Underlying business trends were okay in the first quarter, with a modestly better than expected pre-provision operating profit on better NIM and loan growth.

Reserve adequacy has emerged as a new concern for KeyCorp, as the Street worries that the bank may be under-reserving for the expected surge in charge-offs.

I thought that KeyCorp (KEY), even with some legitimate concerns and criticisms was underappreciated earlier this year, but that was before Covid-19 started to work its way across the U.S. economy. Now on top of longer-standing issues/concerns like the company’s far-flung footprint, its operating efficiency, and its capabilities (or lack thereof) in digital, there are risks concerning the company’s reserves and capital adequacy.

I do think it is likely that KeyCorp will increase its reserves as the year goes on; most banks have already acknowledged that the second quarter is on a worse trajectory than Q1 reserving decisions anticipated, but I also think the company will come through this okay. This is basically a trade now on Street sentiment around reserves, and KeyCorp admittedly doesn’t have as thick of a capital cushion as I’d like. Still, more aggressive investors may want to consider Key, as it is a bank that is at least of “decent” quality and likely to remain profitable through this downturn currently trading below tangible book.

Some Good And Some Bad In Q1 Results

The large provisioning expenses that banks are reporting this quarter make comparability with sell-side estimates complicated, but KeyCorp’s results were interesting in that the company actually took a lower-than-expected provision. Core pre-provision profits were a few percentage points better than expected, but it seems like the Street is far more concerned about what it collectively views as insufficient reserving than the operating beat.

Revenue was basically as expected, with modestly better than expected net interest income offset a weaker core fee income performance. Revenue rose 2% yoy and declined 5% qoq on a core adjusted basis, with net interest income basically flat both yoy and qoq. Net interest margin was better than expected (a trend/theme this quarter), with a 3bp qoq improvement that exceeded expectations by about 6bp.

Core fee income was up 6% yoy and down 13% qoq, missing expectations by about 3%. Trust income was strong (up 16% yoy and 11% qoq) and better than expected, but investment banking income (down 36% qoq) was meaningfully weaker. Like most banks that have reported, management wasn’t particularly bullish on the near-term trajectory of fee income.

Expenses were better than expected, down 1% yoy and 3% qoq, and the efficiency ratio was more than a point better than the Street expected. Given how KeyCorp’s ability to drive better efficiencies (or not) is a key bull/bear debate point, I think this a development worth noting. Pre-provision profits rose 8% yoy and fell about 8% qoq on a core basis, beating expectations by a couple of percentage points. Tangible book value per share grew 12% yoy and 3% qoq in the quarter to nearly $13.

Reserves Are The Key Talking Point Now

With Covid-19 almost certain to spur a recession in the U.S., Street concerns on banks have shifted rapidly from how they will offset spread pressure and modest growth prospects to whether they have enough reserves to weather the expected surge in bad debts later this year and in 2021.

Key’s provisioning expense rose substantially this quarter (up almost 300% qoq); some of that was going to happen to matter what due to the new CECL rules, but Key reserved above and beyond that. While the Day 1 impact of CECL would have been to boost the reserve ratio from 0.95% to around 1.15%, Key exited the quarter with a reserve ratio of about 1.3%. At the same time, non-performing loans increased 10% sequentially, while charge-offs declined about 15%.

Key has now reserved to about one-quarter of its “severely adverse” loss scenario under the 2018 stress test (and that scenario contemplates a peak-to-trough drop of 8.5% in U.S. GDP). Looking at the banks that have reported so far (excluding Citizens (CFG) and Iberia (IBKC), which I haven’t looked at yet), the average reserving level so far has been a little more than one-third of that 2018 severely adverse loss ratio projection.

With that, the Street is now worried that the bank has under-reserved, and that’s on top of a disappointing drop in the CET1 ratio to below 9% this quarter. Cutting or suspending the dividend would likely take care of any capital adequacy issues (unless the U.S. economy goes into a severe and prolonged recession), but it would also likely inflame those worries about capital and reserve adequacy; a classic “no win” situation, in my opinion.

Time will tell how the next year or two compares to that severely adverse scenario and how actual loan losses compare to the projections. I think investors who claim that everything will be fine and there won’t be a meaningful rise in charge-offs will regret that assumption, but I don’t think the banks are looking at a wipeout either. Key management tried to highlight some of their particular exposures, labeling about 13% of the loan book as at risk (including loans tied to discretionary spending, tourism, and oil/gas), but there is still huge uncertainty in how the economy will fare over the next four to eight quarters.

Good Loan Growth, But Don’t Expect A “New Normal”

Like other banks, KeyCorp saw a surge in loans, driven in large part by commercial customers rushing to secure liquidity going into the downturn. With that, total end-of-period loans rose 9% on a qoq basis, pushing average loans up almost 3%. Consumer lending was also quite strong, with more than 6% growth in average mortgages and more than 8% growth in “other consumer”, including Laurel Road (a digital platform for student loan refinancings).

Not only did management talk down expectations of strong ongoing loan growth, management commented that they expect many of these loans to be paid down in the coming quarters as companies go to the public debt market to raise capital.

Looking at KeyCorp’s deposits, I was a little disappointed to see a year-over-year decline of 1% in non-interest-bearing deposits. It’s not a big deal, but it’s something to watch, particularly as it doesn’t seem as though Key got as much of a boost to its deposits from lending activity – banks like Bank of America (BAC) have noted that a lot of their commercial drawdowns have immediately come back to the bank as deposits.

The Outlook

KeyCorp is look at a challenging couple of years, as Covid-19 is likely to push the U.S. into a recession. My new outlook for 2020 is for core earnings to fall almost 50% from 2019 levels and it will probably take until 2023 to recapture 2019’s level of earnings. At this point I don’t believe Key will see a quarterly loss, but it could get close in the second and/or third quarter, especially if Key has to hike its provisioning even further. Likewise, there could be some sequential declines in tangible book value per share, but at this point, I don’t see this downturn doing meaningful value to that metric.

KeyCorp shares are meaningfully undervalued if a long-term core earnings growth rate of 3% to 4% is still viable, but bank stocks aren’t trading on their long-term earnings potential anymore. KeyCorp is likewise undervalued on my estimated 2021 ROTCE and the shares are trading at a roughly 15% discount to tangible book as of this writing.

The Bottom Line

Given that I don’t see much risk of a significant decline in tangible book, I think Key should trade for at least that much, but clearly the Street doesn’t agree now. I may well be discounting the risk of further additions to reserves, higher loan losses, and weaker overall business conditions (hurting demand for loans and so on), but as things sit today, KeyCorp looks too cheap and I think this is a name that more aggressive investors should consider at this point of elevated worry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.