The Upcoming Events In The CLO CEF World

Note: This article was released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members on March 31, 2020. Since the time of original writing, ECC and EIC have both cut their distribution rates and posted their estimated March NAVs. Those amounts are mostly consistent with our expectations discussed below and give further indication as to the widespread effect this will have on all CLO CEFs once they report their NAVs. Moreover, ECC recently stated they could "opportunistically" repurchase the X and Y notes (just as we predicted they would do those first), but we don't think they will unless they have to. But that would be a quick way to boost NAV, similar to the way they issue common shares above NAV is accretive, paying down liabilities at less than their carrying value is also accretive. The article was written by Alpha Male and co-produced with Stanford Chemist.

Plotting the upcoming days/weeks/months in CLO-focused CEFs

It's been a wild and crazy few weeks; no doubt many people are seeing a lot of red in their portfolio right now and I'm no different in that regard. But what should we be doing right now? The urge to "put out the fire" and sell stocks so you don't "lose" any more money is such a natural inclination. But history has shown that it is the last thing you should do right now, if you can help it. What you'd be doing is selling at or near the bottom and be too slow to get back in and miss the rally recovery. For anyone with a time frame longer than ~3-5 years (and the answer that fits for me) is - do nothing. Right now, we'll focus on the following funds and do our best to analyze each one individually.

Eagle Point Credit Fund (ECC); Oxford Lane Capital Corp (OXLC); OFS Credit Fund (OCCI); and Eagle Point Income Company (EIC).

But first, let's talk leverage

One thing that happens to hedge funds and mutual funds during sharp drop-offs in the market are forced selling, both due to investors redeeming and funds receiving margin calls. Luckily, because closed-end funds are "closed", they won't experience redemptions from investors so they won't be forced to sell assets to pay investors. That's one of the best perks of closed-end funds out there. If you want to liquidate your shares in a closed-end fund, you have to find a willing buyer in the market.

But leverage is the great equalizer. Most closed-end funds these days utilize leverage to some degree and thus, can be subject to margin calls that can destroy value even quicker than a market selloff itself. You've no doubt heard some version of the saying "leverage can make the upswings quicker but be careful, they also make the downswings quicker, too." The below graph from Morningstar shows more than 2 out of every 3 closed-end funds use some form of leverage.

It's important to understand the two main categories of leverage that are subject to '40-Act regulations: Preferred Shares and Debt. With preferred shares a fund must maintain a 200% asset coverage ratio, meaning they need $2 of assets for each $1 of leverage taken on. It means through preferred shares a fund can achieve a maximum leverage ratio of 50%. With debt, the required asset coverage ratio increases to 300%, meaning a fund can achieve a maximum leverage ratio of 33.3%. Debt leverage also usually comes with stipulations from the loaning party for collateral which is why preferred stock, while more expensive, is nice to have during times like this.

Luckily, several of the CLO-focused closed-end funds utilize the best kind of leverage in the form of preferred stock (and something we delved into recently and highlighted the importance of in our review of OXLCP).

Eagle Point Credit Company (ECC)

As early as Wednesday, we could see the first domino fall in the CLO-focused CEF world. ECC typically declares three monthly distributions on the first day of each quarter which could see the fund cut their distribution rate in an effort to save cash and NAV. It's been my longstanding view that this fund's distribution should have been cut a long time ago but management has been hesitant to do so for fear the market price premium would evaporate if they did. Now they have the perfect excuse - blame it on the current turmoil in the market and people will just nod and accept it. I think they could cut the distribution in half, down to $0.10 per month, for the foreseeable future and if things recover in the future they could always increase again.

Next, ECC will typically post an estimated monthly NAV around the 10-12th day after month-end. That timeline is not required by any means so given the circumstances that could stretch out a few days if management needs more time but I would imagine we'd have it by April 15th, at the latest. I cannot emphasize just how big this will be and here's why:

First and most simply, people want to know the performance. That's easy enough to understand and they want to know how deeply this COVID-19 is affecting the leveraged loan and CLO market.

Second, and more importantly, it will give an indication of how close the fund is to breaching their leverage limits. Breaching these limits would require the fund to immediately paydown a portion of their leverage to get back "onside". For ECC, they have two types of leverage with each subject to different limits, I'll explain.

Eagle Point utilizes both unsecured debt and preferred stock to gain their leverage. In recent conference calls the fund has told us they intend to maintain a leverage ratio of 25-30%, far below the allowable levels. In this kind of environment, this is a good thing as it left them with room to operate and not be in a pinch at the slightest downturn.

Looking back at the fund's 12/31/19 Annual Report we saw the below asset coverage %s. I've walked those forward with a reasonable amount of accuracy to 2/28 and 3/31, though exact numbers aren't known until the fund's quarterly 3/31/20 report comes out.

The 3/31 amounts below include an estimated 40% drop in NAV since prior month

This would tell us that the monthly NAV could go as low as ~$5.00 before the fund would breach any of their leverage limits. Also, keep in mind, it wouldn't be an "all or nothing" scenario. If they did breach one of their leverage tests they would only be required to paydown the amount needed to get the test back passing again. That number could be as small as $5,000,000 of their Unsecured Notes (ECCX and ECCY). If you were a holder of those you would get paid down, at $25 par + declared and unpaid distributions, in a pro-rata amount across the entire facility.

As it stands right now ECC is in good shape in regards to their leverage and should not be forced sellers at this time. With that in mind, though they are a lot closer than they'd probably like to be so if they were to declare the usual $0.20 monthly distributions again for the next three months that's a guaranteed $0.60 hit to the NAV over that time that they may not want to be subject to, in case things get tighter. This is why I believe they will cut the distribution and would be prudent to do so right now.

Furthermore, playing the preferreds right now could be a wise move as those represent a safer place to put your cash right now and the monthly payments are quite lucrative. ECCB is a 7.75% coupon, currently yielding ~9.5%!! ECCB is currently trading at ~$20 and historically traded around $26, meaning you could collect a safer distribution and possibly be ready to collect a 25% capital gain upside as well. It's also my view that ECC will look to paydown the Series-B as soon as they can, in October 2021, given they could probably save some interest costs and issue a new facility, similar to OXLC's 6.25% Series-P (OTC:OXLCP). At the least, they will get paid-down at par ($25) so you could collect that upside, even if it doesn't return to trading above par.

Eagle Point Income Company (EIC)

EIC shares some of the same timeline above as ECC, they should be reporting a monthly estimated NAV on or around April 15th and declaring 3-months of distributions on April 1st. I wouldn't expect EIC's distributions to change at all, especially given the fact that they under-distributed in prior year and will be making additional special distributions during 2020.

In regards to the upcoming monthly NAV we may be able to use the Palmer Square CLO A/BBB/BB Debt Index (CLODI) as a proxy that might be posted sooner than EIC's NAV to get an idea of where it might be; either way, I don't foresee EIC's NAV being down at the same level as those of the CLO Equity-focused vehicles. I don't know the exact levels but if ECC is down ~30% this month I would bet EIC would be down ~10-15%. Again, this is when it pays to be higher-up in the capital stack of a CLO. [Update: EIC's NAV dropped much more than we expected. This could be due to the fact that CLO debt are level 2 securities and are marked using quoted prices in inactive markets or observable inputs, while CLO equity is a level 3 asset and is marked internally by ECC using their own models]

Looking at the above chart you can see where EIC operates - in the BB-rated Debt tranches. It means if the CLO experiences cash flow issues, which it probably will for 1 or 2 quarters, the Unrated Equity tranche will feel it first. The CLO Equity holders typically receive a ~15-20% cash payment each quarter during normal times, the shortfall would have to equal more than that for the BB-rated debt tranches to feel it. Furthermore, and what's probably most important for people to know, the BB-rated debt tranches' quarterly payments are contractual in nature and accrue, regardless of whether the cash payment is made. It means if there isn't enough cash to pay the BB's this quarter then they get an "I-O-U" for the future and the CLO Equity cannot receive a dime until the BB's get all their current and past-due payments.

Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC)

OXLC will be slower than ECC to report as they tend to wait until ~45 days after quarter-end to report quarterly results at the same time as the updated NAV and declaring the next three monthly distributions. This timing could take longer as this is the fund's fiscal year-end so they will have to take additional steps to go through the audit steps.

Similar to above we'll break-down OXLC's leverage situation to see how much room they have before they would be forced into paying down some of their outstanding leverage. With the activity OXLC undertook during Q4 they effectively issued $100mm of new preferred shares (the Series P, ticker: OTC:OXLCP) and paid-down $30mm in older, higher-rate preferred shares (the Series O, ticker: OXLCO). All else the same they still have lots of room on their leverage test thresholds; looking to 3/31/20 it would take a ~50% drop in NAV, down to $3.40, before the fund would potentially be forced into paying down any of those outstanding facilities.

With that in mind the recently issued Series P (OTC:OXLCP) remains one of my favorite buys right now in the market and a position that has a sizable chunk of my portfolio currently. Currently trading in the $16-17 range and with a coupon of 6.25% this security is currently yielding 9.5%. This $25-par preferred share, I believe, in normal times should trade above par, around $25.75. That leaves the holder open to a potential 50%+ gain at some point in the future while collecting a nearly 10% yield. Once again, these preferred shares are a way to "grab a lifejacket" amidst the storms - these pref shares have so many security features built into them. They have the protection of the common OXLC shares, meaning the OXLC shares could go to $0 to ensure the preferred shares get repaid, if that's what it came down to. Also, their interest payments are also contractual in nature so any suspension in cash interest would just accrue to be paid out at some point in the future.

OFS Credit Company (OCCI)

OCCI has a bit of a different fiscal year, running from 11/1 - 10/31; this means their 1Q results as of 1/31/20 came out recently, before all the COVID-19 related events began to unfold, and it means we won't get our next look at an updated NAV until mid-June when they release their 2Q results as of 4/30/20. Having plenty of room on their asset coverage test as well OCCI is in a good position to bear any downturn in NAV without having to paydown leverage to remain onside.

They have already declared distributions through April and could be announcing their next three months of distributions sometime in April as well. Seeing as they have increased their distribution twice in the last year I don't think they'll move for a cut right now, but I wouldn't rule it out.

I also want to touch on something people have pointed out recently regarding OCCI compared to ECC and OXLC - why isn't it trading more closely with those funds and why is it depressed more? My answer is probably that this is a smaller fund, with less liquid shares in the market - meaning one or two trades a day can distort the market pricing. This fund is also younger, relatively to those other two, and less well-known. All that to say I hold their actual performance up against those other two any day - and I see the mispricing of the market as a buying opportunity of this fund, relative to those others.

I also like the preferred shares from OCCI, trading under the ticker (OCCIP). This relatively small offering has a par value of $25, a coupon rate of 6.875% and is currently trading in the $17-18 range, meaning it is also yielding 9.5% currently and also has potential for sizable capital appreciation in the future. OCCIP and OXLCP both make up a large chunk of my preferred share exposure right now for the reasons already mentioned.

The credit markets

The lifeblood of a CLO is a pool of 100+ individual senior secured loans, which are considered "junk" status. It's unfortunate the credit markets have never come up with a third bucket instead of just the two that exist - Investment Grade and Junk - as it paints these lower-tier loans in a very negative light to people not as familiar with the credit markets. It is a high honor to be considered an Investment Grade company but there are many, many fine companies who do not qualify for that rating for whatever reason and thus, they are considered in the "junk" category. It means they pay a little more interest on their loans and may have a unique story, such as a restructuring, a startup with a heavy debt load, or just a small balance sheet that wouldn't qualify them for Investment Grade. Either way, these "junk" loans are the ones snapped up and placed into CLO's to create a diversified pool of loans that in normal times produce steady cash flows for the CLO to then slice and dice to their Debt and Equity holders.

A few examples of companies that are deemed "junk" and whose senior secured loans are commonly held in CLO's and bank-loan ETF's alike: Burger King, Dell International, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Charter Communication, Envision Healthcare, Caesars Resorts, PetSmart, Bass Pro Shops, McAfee, Quickrete, and Avaya. All companies and brands we know and might even assume their credit rating is higher than "junk" but it's not. All that to say these are companies that operate well and in normal times can be relied on to be the bedrock of the CLOs we invest in. But what happens when people are mandated to stay at home? Some industries, namely retail and restaurants, suffer the most.

Current state of CLOs

So what's going on with these loans and what could it mean to CLO Debt and CLO Equity holders? They will definitely be tested in the coming months to a level that has not happened before. Not even during 2007-2009, CLOs were sort of just bystanders during that crisis. But since this pandemic is ripping through small, medium, and large businesses alike, instantly turning profits into losses and making cash flows vanish overnight, this will be felt by all.

CLOs typically make their payments out to their Debt and Equity holders on the first day of February, May, August, and November. That means for a fund like ECC or OXLC or EIC with a 3/31 quarter-end they have probably already received this quarter's cash flows from their CLO holdings on February 1st. Those cash flows from the underlying loans were probably made from the individual companies, to the CLOs, in January. Those payments were made before any of this started and will largely be unaffected. But what about the May payment cycle? Let's say those businesses owe those payments in April, do you think the last 2-4 weeks have been kind to those companies? Chances are there a large amount of them who are unable to make payments in full, if anything at all. I would say the May interest collected by the CLO structures will be down, but not drastically. So what does that mean for CLO Debt and Equity holders? I think CLO Equity holders should be prepared to get a fraction of their typical payment in May and possibly as little as zero on many of the deals. I think the CLOs themselves will be forced to buy additional loans to satisfy the OC tests ("Overcollateralization Tests") and will divert any money owed to the Equity holders to doing that or possibly even paying down the AAA's. I think the CLO Debt holders, namely the BB-rated debt that some funds hold, including EIC, will still get their payments in full for May.

August is another story, though. Depending on how long this pandemic lasts and how much pain it causes in the business community I think the CLO Equity holders should expect to receive little or no payments for May and August. By August many CLOs may have already called the deals or tried to refi the notes altogether and try to start over with fresh money and new terms. What does that mean for ECC, OXLC, and OCCI? I don't mean to scare anyone, but it could get a lot worse from here. CLO Equity itself could go lower and with that it will drag these CEFs that hold them lower as well. Effective Yield calc's will go to zero for many of the deals and the Weighted-Average Effective Yield of these fund's portfolios will probably be cut in half at 3/31, at least. The below were the Effective Yields of the respective funds at the most recently issued quarter:

ECC - 12/31/19 - 10.36%

OXLC - 12/31/19 - 16.4%

OCCI - 1/31/20 - 14.33%

Conclusion

In the coming weeks/months there will be better deals on these closed-end funds if you'd like to continue to average down your existing position and hope for the best. I know these managers are very good at navigating in the CLO world and will be fighting like hell to scrounge every last bit out of these deals they can. But a lot of it is out of their hands, unfortunately. The high-yield debt world will take most of this impact on the chin and most of it hasn't actually been felt yet, just bracing for the incoming punch.

Picking up some of the Preferred Shares mentioned above would be a safer move in these times as they are yielding 10%+ and offer a lot of protections that the common shares do not.

Disclosure: I am/we are long THE STOCKS IN THE PREMIUM PORTFOLIOS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.