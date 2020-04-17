Bears Beware: A Deus Ex Machina Is Coming For Market Bulls

A new study out of Stanford could be a game changer for how governments respond to this pandemic - pushing the stock market yet further.

But I've kept an open mind and continued to absorb new information.

I've been a bear on the market since this whole thing began.

I've been a bear on this market since the beginning and have taken opportunities to move into cash and increase my positions in gold and silver trusts (PSLV) (PHYS) and (CEF).

I've been the one pounding the pavement that, regardless of the outcome, people will be loathed to head back to their normal lives. The result would be more long-term pain for companies, more bankruptcies, and more bailouts.

That may all turn around very quickly.

New Research Out of Stanford Suggests We Are Looking At A Really Bad Flu Season

https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.04.14.20062463v1

I read a lot of papers in my day-to-day work as a machine learning researcher, which makes me reasonably qualified to read a paper and know enough to pretend I know what I'm talking about.

Jokes aside, this is a potential bombshell.

Stanford randomly collected over 3,300 participants to a trial to test for previous exposure to the COVID-19 and the results are shocking.

These prevalence estimates represent a range between 48,000 and 81,000 people infected in Santa Clara County by early April, 50-85-fold more than the number of confirmed cases. Conclusions The population prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in Santa Clara County implies that the infection is much more widespread than indicated by the number of confirmed cases. Population prevalence estimates can now be used to calibrate epidemic and mortality projections.

This puts the death rate of less than 0.5% (the authors even suggest a range between 0.12% and 0.2%). This is what you would expect from the seasonal flu.

Why Does It Seem So Much Worse?

It is far more viral than seasonal flu We have no previous immunity, and; None of the population has been vaccinated

What Does This Mean For Everyone?

Keep your PJs on, because it doesn't mean we're going right back to work Monday morning. This study was in a specific area and has yet to be peer-reviewed.

That being said, it does point to something that a lot of talking heads have spouted for a while - that the actual infection rate is much higher than statistics show. Who would have thought that those talking heads, who probably have never read a paper in their life, would be right? I guess the odds weren't too bad (let's say 75/25).

The crazy thing is that they are seeing infection rates 50-85x higher than official statistics. Surely this number is different in areas where testing has been more widespread - but one would expect this to hold up to varying degrees in every major city.

This doesn't mean that hospitals won't be overflowing. Having 250,000 infections of seasonal flu in six weeks is VERY different from having 250,000 infections over six months.

It does mean that when the lockdown is lifted in early May, we are likely to be in a situation where:

People don't have to worry about imminent death when they leave their houses to go to work or a bar. Massively changing my outlook for the recovery. We can maintain the medical system through intelligent contact tracing, deferral of non-life-saving surgery, triage centers, and other systems without worrying that a million people will die.

Time has yet to make the verdict, but I'm closing my bearish position. I'm still not buying as I think we have yet to see the contagion in markets really hit companies, but I think the bear argument is far weaker than it was even a week ago.

Markets have a way of staying irrational far longer than I can stay solvent. Buyer (or bear) beware.

