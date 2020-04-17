Morgan Stanley: Well Positioned

Mr. Gorman and Morgan Stanley, the smallest of the large banks, are still planning to be among the best of the biggest and they seem set to carry this off.

Morgan Stanley's return on tangible common equity is among the highest of the largest banks and its capital position is outstanding.

James Gorman has done a remarkable job in restructuring Morgan Stanley and has the bank in a good position to weather the coming recession and financial crisis.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) experienced a drop in earnings in the first quarter of 2020, although not as severe as its major competitors, the five other largest banks in the United States.

Net income came in at $1.70 billion in the first quarter, down from $2.43 billion one year earlier, a 30% decline.

Net revenues were down by 7.8%, falling from $10.29 billion to $9.49 billion.

The provision for credit losses came in just under $700 million, far less than that taken by the other five large US banks.

Overall performance showed the bank earned a return on tangible common equity of 9.7%, which was down from the first quarter’s performance of 14.9% in 2019.

In terms of its capital position, Morgan Stanley posted a 15.3% for its CET1 capital ratio. The bank, at this stage, has evolved into a very strong financial position.

Morgan Stanley Leadership

Morgan Stanley, under the leadership of James Gorman, has made a remarkable recovery from the difficulties it experienced during the Great Recession. Mr. Gorman was made the CEO of the organization in January 2010 and, as I have recorded many times over the past 10 years, he has done a very good job in restructuring the bank and hitting his goals along the way.

Coming out of the Great Recession, Morgan Stanley was the first of the largest six banks in the country to bring on new leadership. Mr. Gorman moved, right from the start of his tenure, that Morgan Stanley needed a new business model. He started making changes early on.

Note that among the big six, five made leadership changes beginning in 2010. Brian Moynihan took over Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) in October 2010; Citigroup (NYSE:C) elevated Michael Corbat in October 2012; David Solomon took over the leadership of Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) in October 2018; and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) has seen several new CEOs in the past few years, a result of its internal leadership problems.

James Gorman, in my estimation, has done the best job of all these new leaders in bringing Morgan Stanley into the 21st century and I believe that he will provide the leadership needed during the coming economic downturn and financial crisis.

At the same time Morgan Stanley reported its first quarter earnings, the company also announced,

Our Chairman and CEO was diagnosed with the coronavirus in March, but has fully recovered. The rest of the Firm’s Operating Committee and Board of Directors remain healthy and are sheltering in place.

Bank Earnings

Both the wealth arm and the Wall Street businesses held up well for Morgan Stanley.

Trading contributed to Morgan Stanley’s performance in the first quarter, as it did for other rival banks. Revenue in the trading area rose 30% to $4.9 billion. These revenues came from fixed-income area and the stock-trading area, the latter area being where Morgan Stanley is the biggest player on Wall Street.

Investment banking reported $1.1 billion in fees, which was basically level with a year ago. In wealth management, where Morgan Stanley handles $2.4 trillion for more than 3.5 million households, revenue was steady at $4 billion.

The bank received about $30 billion of deposits during March, as clients dumped stocks for the safety of cash. Many of those deposits were redeployed into corporate loans, pushing Morgan Stanley’s balance sheet up by $50 billion since the end of December.

Its smallest business, asset management, reported $692 million in revenue, down 14% from a year ago. When companies get less valuable — as nearly every company in America has in recent weeks — funds like those Morgan Stanley runs must reflect those changes.

Pending Acquisition

Morgan Stanley still has a major acquisition pending, and is attempting to complete the deal with the discount broker E*Trade Financial Corp. The takeover was announced on Feb. 20, the day after what would prove to be the peak for the S&P 500 index.

Dividends and Stock Buybacks

The management of Morgan Stanley, like at its five major competitors, has stated that it will continue to pay dividends going forward. However, it and the other five large banks have opted to cease stock buybacks for the time being.

Forbearance

Like the other major banks, Morgan Stanley has opted to work with the Federal Reserve and the federal government to provide relief for individuals, businesses and community organizations during these tough times.

As reported in its shareholder release, the bank has

taken several direct steps to provide assistance. Our balance sheet has increased as we support market and client activity; take in increased deposits from our Wealth Management clients; extend credit to our institutional clients and retail clients to provide them with additional liquidity; and provide financing to support COVID-19 impacted clients across multiple sectors.

Conclusion

James Gorman and Morgan Stanley, I believe, have done an exceptional job over the past 10 years of changing the bank’s business model and attaining aggressive goals. I have personally been a real fan of Mr. Gorman.

I believe Morgan Stanley is positioned well to work through the coming recession and position itself for the following recovery. Mr. Gorman continues to set his sights high. He still retains the vision to get the bank’s return on tangible common equity up in the 17% to 18% range, challenging even the results of JPMorgan, Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Can he achieve this objective in the future? His performance over the past 10 years provides the information to realistic support of this goal, once the economy recovers. I think he can.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.