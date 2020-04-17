Saudi Aramco May Cause A Bloodbath In Cushing

But a "super-contango" already has developed in WTI futures, and Cushing may experience a bloodbath as storage fills-up.

The Energy Department is negotiating to store 23 million barrels of crude in the SPR and has developed an idea of storing new SPR stocks in the ground (unproduced).

Inventories could take out the 70 million barrel high in three weeks at that rate.

Inventories in Cushing have been surging 5 million barrels a week even before the imports have landed.

Saudi Aramco raised its exports to the U.S. four-fold since February when it was in the oil price war with Russia.

Following the OPEC+ failure to achieve a deal to extend or deepen the oil production cuts on March 6, Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) soon raised crude oil exports to the United States where reporting of imports and inventories are the most timely and transparent. Data from TankerTrackers.com show how its exports to the U.S. have skyrocketed prior to the subsequent deal to cut production.

Because of a delay due to transit times, these exports have not yet landed and cleared U.S. customs. Imports from Saudi Arabia have not yet reflected the surge.

And yet, crude inventories in Cushing have surged by more than 5 million barrels per week in the past two weeks, rising to 55 million barrels in the week ending April 10.

The build-up has resulted from the collapse in refinery demand for crude oil…

…as product demand such as gasoline and jet fuel plummeted, and refinery margins disappeared.

As heightened crude imports from Saudi Arabia reach U.S. shores, the implication is that inventories in Cushing will continue to swell. Stocks reached 70 million barrels back in early 2017, and will be at that level in three weeks, given recent trends.

WTI crude futures have formed a "super-contango," as noted by OPEC. But when Saudi imports arrive, the spot contract is likely to dive further, given the scarcity to store the crude.

The U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve is negotiating to store about 23 million barrels of crude from small and medium domestic producers. Most of these deliveries would be received in May and June 2020, with possible early deliveries in April. Companies can schedule return of their oil through March 2021, minus a small amount of oil to cover the SPR’s storage costs. Instead of buying the oil, the SPR will earn money storing it.

U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette said,

“When producing oil you have two options – you either use it or you store it. With the impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we are seeing an enormous decrease in demand as our country works to contain the virus. This is why making storage capacity available in the SPR is so important. Providing our storage for these U.S. companies will help alleviate some of the stress on the American energy industry and its incredible workforce.”

The Trump Administration has reportedly developed an unprecedented idea of buying crude from producers for the SPR but having them store it in the ground, unproduced. Grace Jang, a spokeswoman for Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee Chairwoman Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), said,

“While we have not received a formal proposal from the Department of Energy, we look forward to fully reviewing the idea to purchase and store crude oil onsite in producing fields.”

Conclusions

The oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia did not last long but it's likely to cause a major problem in the U.S. when the surge in crude imports from Saudi Aramco hit. The bloodbath it may cause also may be unprecedented.

To guide investors who are interested in profiting from outstanding opportunities in the energy sector, I provide a service on Seeking Alpha’s Marketplace oriented toward individual investors, Boslego Risk Services. A long/short Model portfolio is continuously updated, along with on-going analysis of the oil market. I am now accepting new members to Boslego Risk Services and invite you to sign-up. There are monthly and annual pricing options as described here. You may also read reviews posted by members here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.