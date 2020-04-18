Kansas City Southern: Truly One Of The Best

I continue to be convinced that Kansas City Southern is one of the best in its class and expect the company to quickly recover as soon as economic growth returns.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) just reported its first-quarter earnings. The company has been on my radar for many years, and I even turned bullish at the start of the year. Everything went according to plan until COVID-19 crushed the economy and stock market. In this article, I am going to show you how the company performed in its first quarter and why the stock is a must-have on your watchlist to buy as soon as things settle down.

Source: Kansas City Southern

Q1/2020 Was A Huge Success - Unfortunately, It Doesn't Matter

Earnings season just started, and I have to say it's the worst earnings season I have ever covered. Not because the economy is weak, but because of the unique situation. As some of my readers might know, I discussed growth acceleration at the start of the year and turned bullish on a number of cyclical stocks. I turned out to be right as growth accelerated into March. However, as everyone knows by now, a global economic shutdown as a countermeasure to fight COVID-19 crushed everything in its path. As a result, we are now getting a ton of great first-quarter results and comments regarding an uncertain future. Just like many companies, Kansas City Southern has withdrawn its outlook, including sales, earnings, and operating efficiency.

While I could just end the article right here and tell you to buy once the economy bottoms, I am going to use as much data as possible to make a case why Kansas City Southern should be bought in the future instead of just making the case that the future tide will lift all boats.

As you can see below, actual earnings as displayed by the green line easily beat expectations (dotted black line). Earnings per share rose to $1.96 versus expectations of $1.78. This is the fifth consecutive time the company has managed to beat earnings and the third consecutive time management succeeded to grow earnings per share by double digits. In this case, year-on-year growth reached 27%.

Source: Estimize

All of this was possible thanks to rapidly growing shipments and rising prices. It really hurts to say this after everything that has happened due to COVID-19, but Kansas City has been one of the strongest players in the first quarter, thanks to stronger economic growth. As you can see below, volumes went up 3.9%. This is the highest growth rate since the end of 2017 and was able to push sales up 8.4% - as the company was also able to raise prices again.

Source: Author's Spreadsheets (Raw Data: Kansas City Southern)

Especially, chemicals hit the ball out of the park with 14.5% higher volumes, while automotive was already down 12% after being down 6.4% in the fourth quarter of 2019. One of the reasons why volumes were strong throughout the quarter is the fact that major categories are less cyclical. 19% of the company's sales come from agricultural shipments. 27% are being provided by chemicals and petroleum. These are the company's two least cyclical segments. Automotive accounts for only 9% of sales. Intermodal only accounts for 14% of sales. This is good in the current situation and will provide the company with somewhat better shipments compared to more cyclical peers in the United States.

Unfortunately, I cannot tell you what the company expects in terms of full-year 2020 shipments and earnings. Uncertainty is too high. We could see a recovery in Q3, but we also technically could enter a very long recession until the end of 2021. As a result, Kansas City Southern is prepared to adjust operations to volumes and keep close coordination with clients. This includes further working on long-term opportunities like efficiency enhancements (lowering the operating ratio).

Let me give you an example of such a measure. The slide below shows an overview of the company's PSR measures (Precision Scheduled Railroading). This has resulted in imploding train starts and rapidly rising length and tonnage per trains. Fewer train starts will be an ongoing trend as long as the economy is weakening. However, I can say that total train starts will remain subdued as PSR measures are showing promising results.

Source: Kansas City Southern Q1/2020 Earnings Presentation

On a full-year basis, management expects to save $61 million with these measures. When adding $58 million in savings in 2019, the total result ends up at $125 million. Especially, lower fuel costs and compensation & benefits are supporting total savings.

Game Plan

While I am writing this, the S&P 500 is down slightly more than 13% year to date. But guess what, the cyclical railroad company Kansas City Southern is outperforming the market by 200 basis points. This shows the true power of the company. I am impressed by the way management is utilizing its business segments to boost volumes and pricing while implementing plans that will almost certainly lower operating costs for years to come. Unfortunately, I cannot tell you how volumes are expected to change, and I do not know when the economy is about to bottom. Not even my leading indicators are working as these are just the result of government policies to fight COVID-19.

Source: FINVIZ

What I do know is that Kansas City Southern is one of the best stocks to own. If you are looking for cyclical transportation exposure, look no further. However, make sure you buy only a small amount. Don't go all-in right away as the economy is still facing too much uncertainty. I will pass for now as I already own a significant amount of stocks and will not add additional exposure at current levels. But this has nothing to do with Kansas City Southern.

