RH: Berkshire-Owned Upscale Furniture With Luxury Financial Engineering Is A Buy

The financial engineering makes RH more of a trade play based on buybacks rather than a long-term stable investment. It is an extremely cyclical business, a combination that often doesn’t do well with aggressive financial engineering.

If you invest in RH, you must move fast, as fast as the CEO that recently sold $115 million worth of shares.

Lower inventories, higher traffic, and margins increased cash flows. Consequently, those were used to do buybacks. Plus, convertible debt was issued to triple down on buybacks.

RH, formerly Restoration Hardware, (NYSE:RH) is a stock in the Berkshire (NYSE:BRK.A) portfolio, which makes it an interesting research prospect. Further, the stock was hit hard due to the current situation as shops are closed.

Let’s investigate what is the investing risk and reward so that RH’s investment proposition can be compared to other options in the current relatively favorable investment environment for value investors.

Restoration Hardware stock analysis – the business model

A business model that I really admire is IKEA. You are probably familiar with the Swedish, relatively cheap furniture brand, that has managed to scale globally and also get more than 15% of its revenue by selling food, even with $1 or free breakfasts.

What if a similar concept can be created where the food is luxurious and the furniture too? You are not competing with IKEA, you have a scalable business model, and people love to hang around great furniture. Well, that is the idea RH started developing a few years ago. They decided to go against the current and bet big on retail by creating beautiful stores. You can see the idea behind the business model in this video presenting the Chicago store:

RH Chicago - The Gallery at the Historic Three Arts Club

RH is an American upscale furnishing business. Demand for furnishing products depends on discretionary purchasing power, real estate activity, and thus, the general situation in the economy. The general situation in the economy is not a great one currently, plus the shops are closed, and therefore, the stock got hit severely. However, investing is about the long-term outlook.

To create an outlook for RH’s business, we have to estimate when will economic activity return to previous levels which is practically impossible to do. Therefore, it is better to look at fundamentals and see how long might RH be able to survive in different environments, can it take advantage of the situation by gaining market share, and consequently, what would be a fair price depending on various scenarios.

Restoration Hardware – The business – Source: RH

Restoration Hardware fundamental stock analysis

A look at fundamentals shows interesting things. Revenue has been growing fast over the last decade with earnings and free cash flows following. With a growth company, it is important that earnings grow too because earnings and cash flow growth indicates the quality of the business model and its scalability. Margins are high, which is logical on upscale furniture in a good economic environment. On a market cap of $2.36 billion and $2.6 billion in revenue, there is more room to scale.

RH stock fundamentals – Source: Morningstar

However, one part of the fundamental story is intriguing and has to be researched deeper. Liabilities are huge compared to the equity. This means that, no matter how wonderful the business might be, if there is a dry spell like the current situation definitely is, creditors might quickly want to take advantage and ownership.

There is practically no stockholder equity or, it is $18 million on 19 million shares outstanding. If we include the convertible notes and possible dilution, the number of stocks goes up to 24 million. On the other hand, there is more interesting information about sold warrants that are antidilutive etc. However, at current stock prices, it is unlikely the 2023 and 2024 bondholders will convert. They might all want their money back or even more dilutive shares. The 2020 bonds issued in 2015 have a strike price of $118, which is below the current level and will probably be converted. But don't be afraid of dilution as RH paid a conversion hedge in 2015 to prevent for dilution. More about that in a moment.

Source: RH investor relations

Restoration Hardware Stock Balance Sheet – Source: 10k – Investor relations

The book value simply isn’t there, but the value of a business is the “discounted present value of all the cash flows the business is going to deliver from today till judgement day” to quote Buffett on this holding of his.

RH Stock – cash flow – Source: RH investor relations

Cash flows, buybacks, and remarkable financial engineering

The current market capitalization is $2.36 billion. In the last 3 years, they have spent $1.5 billion in buybacks. In 2017, operating cash flows were $474 million, even if mostly thanks to depreciation and merchandise inventory. On top of that, they managed to spend $1 billion on buybacks in 2017 and lower the number of shares outstanding from 41 million to 27 million in just one year, a remarkable feat.

What they did over the last few years is inventory monetization that has brought $327 million. They have issued $685 million of convertible notes and made profits of $355 million. Sum that up and you come to $1.36 billion, which is close to the $1.5 billion spent. For a company with cumulative earnings of $353 million over the last 3 years, to spend $1.5 billion on buybacks is a remarkable feat of financial engineering in my book.

Now, are these guys smarter than the street or will the buybacks come back to haunt them in the future, as often is the case with those that try to be smarter than the street? Think of Bausch Health (NYSE:BHC), Boeing (NYSE:BA) etc.

Improving inventory days and making the business leaner is what every manager should do, and they really did a great job over the years. However, issuing convertible notes, buying expensive bond hedges and selling antidilutive warrants to buy back shares is something interesting and arguable. The good thing about the convertible bonds is that those are usually issued with a 0% coupon. So, the current cash flows are not burdened by the debt.

We have to see whether it is profitable to issue convertible stocks, buy bond hedges, issue antidilutive warrants and then buy back stocks. In what kind of scenario, it works and in what it doesn’t.

There is $290 million of convertible notes due this summer, another $266 and $266 million due in 2023 and 2024, respectively. It is important to note that the biggest risk from the bond is dilution as the bonds are convertible into cash, shares or a combination thereof, at RH’s election. This means creditors can’t come knocking on the door for cash – a good point. However, if RH doesn’t have the cash to repay, it might be highly dilutive as the company would have to issue shares at prices that would probably be lower than the buyback prices (even if most of the 2017 buybacks were made at a stock price of around $50). For now, RH has dodged the 2020 conversion bullet as the stock price is above the strike price.

RH antidilutive statement – Source: 8K September 2019

The 2024 notes have a conversion price of $211,4 with an expected dilution of 1,655,640 common stock shares at a conversion rate of 4.73 shares per $1,000.

To mitigate the effect of dilution, they have sold warrants for the above number of shares with a strike price of $338.4. A stock warrant gives the holder the right to buy shares at a certain price before the expiration. When a warrant is exercised, the company issues new shares, increasing the total number of shares outstanding.

Potential dilution from 2024 convertible note – Source: RH

However, to cover for the potential dilution between the strike price of the warrant $338.4 and the strike price of the bond of $211.4, the company entered into a bond hedge where it paid $91 million just to have that difference hedged.

Source: 10-K

It might be called a zero-coupon convertible bond, but paying $91 million for a hedge on a $264 million note, as it is the case for the 2024 convertible bond, is a pretty high interest rate.

The company also paid $73 million to hedge the 2019 convertible bond, another $68 million for the 2020 note and probably a similar amount to hedge the 2023 bond. So, the company is happy to pay $91.4 million, to hedge for a potential dilution of 1.7 million shares as it is the case with the 2024 bond. On 19 million shares, the dilution would be 9%.

It looks like the financial engineering was started when the market punished the stock in 2015 for changing business models and venturing even more into brick and mortar retail instead of focusing online.

Even if the company lowered its share count from 41 million in 2017 to 19 million, the market capitalization, the actual value of the business, didn’t go up much; actually, it declined.

In 2015, there were 41 million shares outstanding, and the stock price was $100. The market capitalization was $4.1 billion.

Currently, the market capitalization is $2.36 billion. Even a month ago, when the stock price was at $236, the market capitalization was still below the levels from 2015 due to the massive buybacks since (2015 - 41 million shares times $100, 2020 - 19 million shares times $105). If we compare the 2017 lows of $25 per share – the market capitalization was actually lower at $1 billion compared to the current one.

Given the above, one can argue whether there has been actual shareholder value creation. If you bought in 2015 and didn’t sell, you didn’t make much. However, those that bought in 2016 or 2017 must be very happy with what the management did. Logically, the management is also well incentivized to push the stock price higher.

In 2017, the CEO was granted a stock option plan where he could get up to a million additional shares at an exercise price of $50.

Source: RH proxy

The option plan was granted on the 2nd of May 2017, and the company announced a $700 million buyback plan just 2 days later.

From the last reporting, the CEO has 2,010,104 shares – source: Gurufocus

And he sold $115 million worth of stock in December 2019.

RH insider transactions – SEC form 4

One can always argue whether it is good or bad to have the CEO sell stocks, but it can be also for personal diversification reasons. Nevertheless, the management still has the same incentive to push the stock higher, or at least above $150 because then more options vest according to the previously mentioned option plan.

RH stock investment proposition

If I assume that one of management's targets is to push the stock higher, which is what they are incentivized to do given the option compensation scheme, it might create an interesting investment proposition for a good trade.

Index funds and small shareholders that follow the buy and hold method can't move fast and lower the float. Fidelity, BlackRock, and Vanguard are not investors that are going to sell when the stock goes up.

RH stock top fund holders – source: Gurufocus

However, if there are more buybacks, more good news, and the stock price goes higher, you can easily sell, make some money and never look back.

The business is of a cyclical nature, leaning towards the luxury side of things. This means that when there is plenty of money in the system, sales will be good, and the investments in new stores will look smart. However, at any economic contraction, sales will suffer, stores will be empty and fundamentals will look terrible. At the moment, the only thing holding the business up are cash flows. In a bad year, or two bad years, that will always come as demand depends on the strength of the economy but also on consumer preferences, cash flows might turn negative. When cash flows turn negative, and eventually they will, perhaps already in 2020, the company will have to pay the full price of the financial engineering transactions from the past. A normal company, without this much financial engineering, would have a buffer for bad times. RH doesn’t have it as there is practically no equity.

So, for an investment strategy, you have to watch the willingness Americans have to buy upscale furniture, and then try to estimate when will the company be able to borrow more and do more buybacks in order to push the stock price higher. The thing is that due to the small float and high short interest, they can push the stock up significantly without much money. Therefore, I would consider RH to be a speculative stock where you can make good money thanks to the company’s financial engineering. But, don’t forget, when you make you money, you have to sell. RH doesn’t have a safety buffer for bad times. And, trust me, bad times always come.

I wouldn't be surprised to see the company announce another convertible bond issue that would push the stock price much higher than current levels and probably back to where it was trading in December 2019.

From a business perspective, this company will make $200 million in profits and cash flows per year, perhaps $300 over the next decade alongside growth, and thus, at the current market cap, it gives a return of around 10%.

However, given the shop closures, and the fact that current liabilities amount to $982 million against $438 million of inventories they can’t sell at the moment, alongside $47.6 million in cash, tells me the only question here is whether RH will survive this crisis, and if it survives, how costly will it be for current shareholders. The risk is that the stock price suffers, that leads to more dilution if the convertible bonds have to be converted below the strike price.

In any case, an interesting business model and an interesting financial engineering strategy to maybe place a trade.

Here is the video version of the article, enjoy:

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.