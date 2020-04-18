Upside In A Down Market: Northeast Gas Dynamics To Advantage Regional Midstream Companies

For investors familiar with the oil and gas sector, it seems logical that a shift in drilling for oil reduces natural gas supply as well. However, getting comfortable with the rest of the logic around demand shifts, balancing wet basin losses with dry basin increases and ultimately delineating impact to midstream companies makes quantifying the impact much harder. When we crunch the numbers through our commodity models and company financial models, the story that plays out is that the drop in oil production creates a shift to an undersupplied gas market that will cause the natural gas forward strip to move up to increase supply, resulting in upside for Northeast midstream companies like Williams (WMB). To understand this, we can look at four areas: demand, associated gas supply, dry gas supply, and company impact.

Demand

To understand what happens if billions of cubic feet of associated gas (natural gas produced as a byproduct of oil drilling) stay home, we first need to dig into the potential impact to demand. Ultimately, demand is the lynchpin. As shown in Figure 1, our expectation is that natural gas demand is largely inelastic, and while some virus-related reductions can be expected, steadily increasing gas demand for electric power production, Mexico exports, and liquefied natural gas exports will drive the U.S. market to be undersupplied.

Figure 1 - Natural Gas Demand Outlook

To start off, just a bit of perspective to remember is that natural gas demand has grown a dramatic 23% in the last five years at prices that have largely hovered around $3.00 MMBtu. It is only in the last year that the prices have dipped closer to $2.50 with the flood of associated gas into the market. A look at the traditional demand buckets and their projected growth trends shows the power sector has to lead the way at 17.5% growth and is expected to grow its consumption of natural gas from 30.9 Bcf/d in 2019 to 33.5 Bcf/d this year followed by the addition of at least 1 Bcf/d of gas demand every year through 2024. This sector really should not be significantly impacted as it is still expected to continue to see growth from the tailwinds of nuclear retirements and coal replacement. So far this year, power demand is already up 2.5 Bcf/d Y-o-Y with peak summer season yet to come.

The other critical sector is LNG (liquefied natural gas) exports. As we speak, new export facilities are being constructed under long-term contractual commitments which will increase demand from an expected 8.2 Bcf/d this year to 9.2 Bcf/d in 2021, 10.0 Bcf/d in 2022, 11.2 Bcf/d in 2023 and 12.3 Bcf/d in 2024. While the LNG market has been soft in the last year, largely due to the glut of supply created by a warm winter, other countries will continue to leverage natural gas in the form of LNG as a fuel of choice for the future. Thus, even if there are short-term impacts from the current environment, they are not expected to drive the longer-term needs.

The residential/commercial sector will see a decline in demand of 2.4 Bcf/d this year resulting from the economic downturn and the warmer winter with a smaller decline in the industrial demand sector showing by the end of the year. Other sectors, including direct exports to Mexico and Canada, and lease and pipeline commitments will see gas demand levels flat to slightly up.

When the buckets are combined, domestic natural gas demand rises from 97.8 Bcf/d in 2019 to 103.3 Bcf/d this year, to 106.1 Bcf/d in 2021, 108.7 Bcf/d in 2022, and 111.8 Bcf/d in 2023.

Interestingly, the current events are hitting the gas market at one of its lowest seasonal levels mitigating the near-term downside. In the mid-term, sub-$3.00 MMbtu natural gas will support strong demand during the coming cooling season. There are certainly possibilities that the demand forecasts could see some downside from utility fuel switching as prices rise and the uncertain impact of the recession on international demand, but largely the story is expected to remain intact. In reality, the weather would likely have a far greater impact on demand levels and thus prices and production levels.

Less Gas from Oil Basins

The shock of crude oil demand destruction will be felt for years. After falling by nearly half since February, the forward strip shows crude prices remaining below $50 through 2024, at least. The gloomy outlook is causing the larger independents, such as Continental (NYSE:CLR), to ratchet down CAPEX guidance and production outlooks. Oil production from the primary shale basins will start showing significant declines by the end of the first half this year.

Figure 2 - Revised Gas Production Forecast by Basin

With the market's attention focused on rapidly declining demand for oil and the coming drop in domestic oil production, what has gone largely unnoticed is the decline in associated gas that will push supplies into an under balance. The drop in oil production from the shale basins will see a corresponding decline in associated gas. Figure 2 shows East Daley's gas supply changes for associated gas basins when comparing our February production models (~$50-$55 oil curve) to March ($25-$40 oil curve) models. As shown, forecasted production changes of 6,849 MMcf/d in 2021 and 8,716 MMcf/d in 2022 are significant and will require supply shifts from other areas to rebalance the market.

Flip Side

The forecasted U.S. supply is balanced with expected demand so if the associated gas supply declines by 1.5 Bcf/d this year and 8.6 Bcf/d next year, but demand levels remain largely intact, where does the additional supply come from? Dry natural gas drilling occurs across the country, but the most economical and highly responsive areas are in the Northeast (Marcellus and Utica Shale) and Louisiana (Haynesville). Northeast natural gas producers have demonstrated an unwillingness to stand up additional drilling rigs with the forward strip pointing to anything less than $3/MMbtu, so we do not expect to see significant increases in new development until that happens. Likewise, for producers in the Haynesville.

When EDC called out the flaws in projections showing Northeast gas growing by 15% CAGR in 2017 and 2018, we were called "permabears" for our insistence that prices had to go lower. Our concerns were for the rapid influx of billions of cubic feet of new gas from the oil basins. Despite announcements of several shiny new processing and export projects, there simply would not be enough demand growth to keep markets from tipping into oversupply.

Looking ahead now that oil prices have adjusted, we see the opposite condition shaping up in gas markets. Between the disappearance of associated gas from the oil basins and the high concentration of highly economic and highly scalable supply in the Northeast and Haynesville, there is a lot of supply that can come online quickly without a huge uptick in prices. While there are other basins in the Rockies and elsewhere that will also benefit, at a macro-level much of the response will come from those two areas.

As we start to run different price scenarios through our production models, we can begin to balance the natural gas markets. Closing in on $3.00 is where markets begin to come into balance. At these levels, we start to see an uptick in the Northeast and Haynesville supply that is sufficient enough (along with small increases in other basins) to offset the associated gas declines shown in table 2.

This exercise is completed; it's now time to ask the question of what it means for producers and midstream companies operating in those areas. For some companies, the addition of a single rig can become an extra $100MM in EBITDA for a midstream operator as the rig drills a number of new wells that produce supply that trickles down through the midstream value chain from gathering to processing to pipeline to export facility. With Northeast gas production expected to increase from 31 Bcf/d in 2019 to 32 Bcf/d this year and much higher in 2021, producers and midstream companies will benefit.

Williams' Counterbalance

The model we run for Williams is very detailed with volume forecast and rates for each of the assets it owns across the country. So, without going into that and staying a bit higher level, Williams has seen its market value hammered just like most of its peers.

As large as Williams is, it certainly has assets that face downside in this environment and create a mixed bag of impacts, which as I mentioned in the intro, makes it difficult to quantify the impact. However, Williams is largely a natural gas company with over 90% of its EBITDA linked to natural gas. It has been diversifying into other commodities (and now is not a bad time to do so), but that is for another write-up. Two of its largest assets that contribute 38% to earnings are highly regulated natural gas pipelines with long-term contractual obligations.

As the natural gas undersupply story plays out, we see a significant upside for the established producers and their processing and transport partners in the Northeast, like Williams. In fact, we have rerun our models for Williams and the cumulative impact from February to April was only a 3% decline in 2020 EBITDA and a 5% decline in 2021 EBITDA. For some perspective, companies we cover that have higher weighting toward oil and NGL infrastructure saw declines of 10-30%. There are other companies like MPLX that will also feel the upside from this counteracting force and might be worth looking at if you believe in the thesis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. Business relationship disclosure: East Daley Capital (the “Company”) is not an investment advisor. The company does not provide investment, financial, tax, or other advice, nor does the company operate as a broker-dealer. The company does not recommend the purchase or sale of any particular securities Terms of use: This report is intended solely for the information and use of clients of East Daley Capital advisors and is not intended to be and should not be used by or disclosed in any manner to anyone other than the specified parties. Disclosure or redistribution of data, information or reports provided by East Daley Capital Advisors, in whole or in part, to any person or entity other than an affiliate specifically designated as a permitted user in the agreement is strictly prohibited without the expressed written consent of East Daley Capital Advisors. Disclaimer: This report is furnished on an “as is” basis. East Daley Capital Advisors does not warrant the accuracy or correctness of the report or the information contained therein. East Daley Capital Advisors makes no warranty, express or implied, as to the use of any information contained in this report in connection with the rating of commodities, equities, futures, options or any other use. East Daley Capital Advisors makes no express or implied warranties and expressly disclaims all warranties, including but not limited to, merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose. This report and the information and analysis included herein do not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to enter into any securities transaction. Each customer must make its own determination as to whether an investment is appropriate for that customer based upon its own investment objectives, risk tolerance, financial situation and other individual facts and circumstances. East Daley Capital is not recommending or endorsing any specific security or investment strategy. Each customer should conduct research and perform a thorough investigation as to the characteristics of any securities that it intends to purchase. Release and limitation of liability: In no event shall East Daley Capital Advisors be liable for any direct, indirect, special, incidental, or consequential damages (including loss of profit) arising out of or related to the accuracy or correctness of this report or the information contained therein, either based on warranty, contract, tort or any other legal theory.