Ingevity: Carbon Future At A Record Discount

Ingevity Corporation (NGVT), a performance chemicals company, has seen its share price incessantly sliding since April 2019. Amid the recent coronavirus pandemic-induced sell-off, the stock price plunged close to the 2016 spin-off level.

Data by YCharts

Meanwhile, the stock price slump by no means signifies the deep merits of this carbon market player are no longer relevant. With ~6.9x EV/2020 EBITDA, I believe the stock is cheap and might be worth considering by the GARP-oriented long-term investors even despite bleak 2020 prospects hamstrung by the global economic crisis. Also, consistent insider buying in March hints the company's executives consider the stock is oversold.

The top line

NGVT is an established and gradually growing specialty chemicals industry player with a leading position in a few end-markets like the automotive. Its versatile and complex portfolio encompasses the Performance Chemicals (Pavement Technologies, Oilfield Technologies, Industrial Specialties, and recently established Engineered Polymers) and Performance Materials (Automotive Technologies, Process Purification) segments. One of the company's key sources of revenue is hardwood-based carbon products (e.g., granular and pellet activated carbons).

The PC segment is the principal contributor to the top line with $802 million in 2019 revenue, which is more than 1.6x higher than $490.6 million brought by Performance Materials. A remark worth making is that both segments heavily depend on North American customers. For instance, the PC segment generated 67.3% of 2019 sales in the region, while the PM division's revenue in North America was 52.1% of the total. Put another way, an after-pandemic sales rebound depends more on the pace of economic recovery in the U.S. than on the recuperation of the Asia-Pacific and European economies.

One of the principal revenue growth drivers of Ingevity's carbon business is tighter regulatory emission standards, which spur demand for complex gasoline vapor emission control systems and, in turn, demand for carbon products. According to the company's data (see page 8 of the presentation), around 45% of gasoline vehicles across the globe still use the 1970s' evaporative emissions technology and devices, which require lower carbon content than the modern ones. So, a gradual switch to "Near Zero" advanced solutions (that are now in use only in the U.S. and Canada) in China and Euro 6 in India expected by around the mid-2020s can catapult NGVT's revenue from carbon. I anticipate that to remain one of the primary equity value drivers of the company in the long term.

2019 overshadowed by softness in the key end-markets

In 2019, NGVT failed to materialize its own revenue and free cash flow plans. While the company estimated its sales to hit $1.3 billion-$1.36 billion for the year, it delivered only $1.29 billion. Still, sales rose by over 14% thanks to the consolidation of the Capa™ caprolactone division of Perstorp Holding AB acquired last year. I would not say the acquisition was a misstep, as it bolstered the 2019 sales and added a precious business to Ingevity's portfolio, but these benefits came with side-effects, e.g., boosted total debt and a spike in accrued interest. Its leverage (Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA) rose to 2.84x; 2019 interest expense edged to $54.6 million compared to $33.2 million in 2018.

Among the culprits of weaker sales were pronounced softness in the Oilfield Technologies end-market and a sharp drop in the Industrial Specialties' revenue, which, in turn, were hammered by the U.S.-China trade confrontation and its ripple effects. Because of these issues, the company had been consistently missing on quarterly revenue in 2019.

FCF (net operating cash flow minus capex) also fell short of expectations and added up to $160.9 million, $19 million below the low end of guidance, even despite some capex savings. This figure does not factor in cash outflows related to acquisitions, which required $538 million and were mostly financed via debt.

One of Ingevity's merits that surely deserves investor attention is its ability to generate superb returns on total capital. An over 20% Cash Return on Total Capital achieved in 2019 even despite the jumped debt burden because of consolidation of Capa's liabilities and assets deserves high praise.

2020 prospects hamstrung

Though NGVT has perfect CROTC and solid FCF, it still has one substantial issue: short-term growth deceleration. Analysts anticipate 2020 revenue to contract by 2.4%, which is fully explainable given the historical global economic downswing the coronavirus caused. To rewind, as of February 3, Ingevity anticipated 2020 to be a year of "little to no macroeconomic recovery," while it also expected "limited impacts from coronavirus in China;" it forecasted revenue to climb 4.4% in the best-case scenario. When its 2020 guidance was presented, the coronavirus raged primarily in the Hubei province, while the number of infections across the globe looked insignificant, and the expert community remained relatively confident the world would emerge unscathed. Of course, since then everything has changed dramatically. I believe there is no doubt that even lower end of 2020 revenue guidance ($1.3 billion) is not achievable. Also, given the headwinds that the automotive industry face, like plummeting car sales in the EU, its ambition to deliver Performance Materials' 2020 revenue 2x higher than 2015 is under question.

Among the assumptions it factored in was "flat to slightly down" auto production in the U.S. and China. But the 2020 recovery prospects of the global automotive industry were battered by the coronavirus. There is a high possibility its recuperation will take time. One of the Performance Materials segment's customers the company decided to highlight in the earnings presentation is Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH). Analysts anticipate its 2020 revenue to tumble 18%. Its bearishness is a consequence of a somber outlook on global car sales in 2020. Lower demand for cars translates into curtailed manufacturing plans, which, in turn, will lead to plummeting demand for auto parts, and, finally, for activated carbon Ingevity produces. Fitch's recent downgrade of Daimler AG's long-term issuer default rating to "BBB+" due to deteriorating sales outlook amid global economic coronavirus-induced downturn is another indicator that the automotive industry faces much gloomier times than already abated trade war.

Oilfield Technologies that produces well service additives and corrosion inhibitors is the company's another Achilles' heel, as given the abysmal state of the oil market amid cyclopean oversupply, oil producers have scaled back their capital budgets, which, in turn, exacerbated the position of the OFSE companies that had already suffered from unfavorable oil price in 2019 (also, NGVT's revenue from OT dropped 2.5% to $111 million) and now have to take emergency measures to stay afloat and not face a cash crunch. Surely, oil companies secure some capital spending (e.g., limited investments in drilling to buttress production), but there is no doubt that growth spending is on pause for at least a few quarters, and drilling activity, especially in the U.S. shale patch, is clobbered. In sum, all that means revenue from the OT can easily contract by double digits.

Financial position

Though the total debt has been in gradual decline since the first quarter of 2019, NGVT's capital structure still does not look perfect, as a 221% Debt/Equity is too high. Also, $414.6 million in debt are to be repaid in 2021-2022 (see page 56 of the Form 10-K). The company's cash balance as of December 2019 was only $56.9 million.

On March 2, NGVT announced the board had authorized a $500 million share repurchase program. It also clarified it intends to pour $250 million in buyback in the next 12 to 18 months. I do not think it's the most reasonable step, as near-term maturities are higher than the 2020 operating cash flow of $299 million I expect, and it is worth using 2020 FCF for debt repayment than for a buyback.

Final thoughts

Let me put it clearly: investors must act with caution and remain vigilant, especially pondering investments in companies dependent on the automotive and oil & gas industries. However, I believe NGVT can deliver low-single-digit revenue growth and double-digit improvement in earnings in 2021-2022. Since April 2019, the EV/EBITDA ratio has more than halved. Even considering an EBITDA decline in-line with sales weakness, the EV/2020 EBITDA multiple is only around 6.9x. Consistent insider buying in March buttresses the hypothesis that the stock is too cheap and might be worth considering for investors who look for double-digit medium-term earnings growth and some margin of safety. I believe the stock is a short-term "Hold" due to growth deceleration and long-term "Buy."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.