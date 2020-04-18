HollyFrontier's Inland Markets May Be Among First To Reopen

Although one of the company’s refineries serves the hard-hit Permian basin, it and the others fortunately serve inland states that are likely to reopen first.

Given the crude oil price war, the company’s resulting lower feedstock costs will help its refining margins, vital in the face of lower product revenues.

Refiner HollyFrontier has appropriately cut its run rates in view of the demand destruction from the Covid-19 pandemic.

HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) is a refiner that owns 457,000 barrels per day (BPD) of Mid-Continent, Rockies, and New Mexico transport fuels refining capacity and 15,600 BPD of lubricating oil refining capacity. HollyFrontier also has controlling interest in midstream partnership Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) which trades separately from the HFC stock.

Even though demand is global, it happens that most of HollyFrontier's markets are inland and less densely-populated. As the CDC map shows, these Rockies and Mid-Continent states (in yellow, yellow-orange, and orange) have experienced a lower number of Covid-19 infections; they are likely to be some of the first states to re-open.

Moreover, HollyFrontier's feedstock crude is expected to remain oversupplied, and thus lower-cost, for some time.

At an April 16, 2020, closing stock price of $23.07/share, the company's market capitalization is $3.7 billion and its dividend yield is 6.1%.

Macro Environment

The graph below from the Energy Information Administration's (EIA) April 7, 2020, Short Term Energy Outlook gives a picture of the way-past-marginal oil product demand destruction that has occurred as a result of business shutdowns in countries around the globe, including the U.S., due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This temporary demand destruction is as high as 27-35 million BPD (out of 100 MMBPD). U.S. oil consumption alone is down by a third.

Thus, the shutdowns have negatively affected HollyFrontier and every refiner.

The key action taken by refiners has been to cut runs from nearly 90% to less than 70%. This allows them to avoid the crude oil problem of overfilling tankage and pipelines.

Bizarrely, this has also been the time Saudi Arabia has chosen to engage in a crude oil price war with Russia, with both likely hoping to wipe out U.S. shale producers. That appears likely to occur: at $20/barrel oil, the fast treadmill of shale production will slow for lack of capital. The EIA and the Texas Railroad Commission have estimated U.S. production could fall from a high of 13.1 MMBPD in February 2020 by 2-4 million BPD within a few months or by the end of 2020 just as a result of reduced drilling budgets.

Despite the agreement to cut 9.7 MMBPD, Saudi Arabia and Russia are apparently considering even deeper cuts.

Since oil is HollyFrontier's primary cost, lower oil prices largely benefit the company; however, to the extent it serves gasoline markets in oil basins (like eastern New Mexico) decline, there is also a slight negative impact.

Of the two (demand drop for gasoline/jet vs. cheaper supply of crude oil), the overwhelming factor is the demand drop, especially in terms of how quickly and to what level HollyFrontier's regional markets return.

2019 Results and Strategic Changes

HollyFrontier earned 2019 net income of $772 million, or $4.61/share on revenues of $17.5 billion.

Last week the company announced that, similar to sector peers, it cut throughput to 70% of capacity. Planned 2020 capital expenditures are reduced to a range of $525-625 million from a prior $620-$730 million. However, the company is keeping a $350 million renewable diesel project in the budget.

HollyFrontier also emphasized its ample liquidity, consisting of $900 million in cash and an undrawn $1.35 billion credit facility. Additionally, its earliest debt maturity (for $1 billion) is 2026.

Oil Prices (Feedstock Cost)

Credit: Macrotrends.net

The April 16, 2020, NYMEX price was a mere $19.95 per barrel for WTI at Cushing for delivery in May 2020.

Companies, and countries, have cut back oil production and will likely have to do so further to prevent overfilling storage - including floating tankers - worldwide. Thus, any market for crude - like HollyFrontier's refineries - remains quite desirable.

The company runs a mix of different crude qualities:

Sweet, waxy Uinta,

heavy sour WCS, or Western Canada Select, as well as

WTI and other light Permian basin and other inland crudes.

Operations and Competitors

A map of HollyFrontier's operations is shown below. Oil refineries are in:

Southwest

Artesia/Navajo, New Mexico (100,000 BPD).

MidContinent & Rockies

El Dorado, Kansas (135,000 BPD);

Tulsa, Oklahoma (125,000 BPD);

Cheyenne, Wyoming (52,000 BPD); and

Salt Lake City, Utah (45,000 BPD).

Its PetroCanada lubricants division has 15,600 BPD of capacity.

In the Southwest (PADD 3), the company operates one 100,000 BPD refinery in Artesia, New Mexico. It can both get oil feedstock from and provide petroleum products to the nearby Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico, yet this refinery's markets may see some of the biggest hits from the Permian basin (oil drilling) downturn. While many refineries line the Gulf Coast, HollyFrontier's inland competitors include Marathon Petroleum (MPC), Delek (DK), Phillips 66 (PSX), and Valero (VLO).

In the MidContinent and Rockies (PADDs 2 and 4), HollyFrontier has four refineries with 357,000 BPD of capacity. Its major competitors include BP (BP), Marathon Petroleum, Phillips 66, and Valero; a smaller competitor is Par Pacific Holdings (PARR).

A locational advantage for its crude purchases is that all of HollyFrontier's refineries and midstream assets operate in the hearts of producing fields, and its Tulsa refinery is also next door to the giant Cushing crude storage tanks.

Note also the blue dots on the map, indicating the state markets HollyFrontier shows. It is HollyFrontier's geographic good fortune that this market closely overlays the CDC map of lower-infection areas referenced above.

Credit: Hollyfrontier.com

Crack Spread and Refining Profitability

For general reference, the trend in the 3-2-1 crack spread, a measure of refining profitability, is shown below and is currently about $14/barrel, having dipped sharply in March. Note two distinctions:

The current refiners' slate is weighted more heavily toward distillate than the 3-2-1 spread, and

this calculation uses the WTI-Cushing crude price whereas companies like HollyFrontier able to use less expensive crude, particularly WCS, should net larger profitability.

Credit: Energystockchannel.com

Governance

At December 4, 2019, Institutional Shareholder Services ranked HollyFrontier's overall governance as a 4. Sub-scores were audit (1), board (3), shareholder rights (7), and compensation (5). On the ISS scale, 1 represents lower governance risk and 10 represents higher governance risk.

About 5.2% of the floated stock is shorted and only 0.8% of the stock is held by insiders.

HollyFrontier's beta is 1.6, representing volatility higher than that of the overall market.

The company has announced veteran oil executive Timothy Go will become chief operating officer in July 2020.

HollyFrontier's Financial and Stock Highlights

HollyFrontier's market capitalization is $3.7 billion at an April 16, 2020, stock closing price of $23.07 per share. Its one-year target price is $39.57.

The company's 52-week price range is $18.48-58.88 per share, so its April 16, 2020, closing price of $23.07/share was only 39% of its 52-week high.

An established public company, HFC pays a dividend of $1.40 per share for a yield of 6.1%.

HollyFrontier's trailing twelve months' earnings per share (EPS) were $4.61, giving it a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 5.1. However, the average of analysts' estimated 2020 EPS is only $1.29 for a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 17.9.

Data by YCharts

At December 31, 2019, the company had $5.65 billion in liabilities and $12.16 billion in assets, giving HollyFrontier a liability-to-asset ratio of 46%. The company's current ratio is a healthy 1.96 and its long-term debt portion of liabilities is $2.46 billion and its earliest long-term debt maturity is 2026.

The company's December 31, 2019, reported cash and equivalents were $885 million. Trailing twelve-month operating cash flow was $1.55 billion and levered free cash flow was $1.17 billion.

Overall, the company's mean analyst rating is a 2.8, or essentially a "hold," from the 17 analysts who follow it.

The company will announce first-quarter earnings May 7, 2020.

Logistics Partnership

HollyFrontier is the general partner in Holly Energy Partners and owns 57% of the $1.4 billion partnership. HEP's assets are crude and product pipelines, storage tanks, terminals, and loading rack facilities near HollyFrontier's refineries. HollyFrontier operationally integrates the partnership's assets with its refining assets.

Because partnerships have tax-specific issues for individual owners, I am not making a recommendation separately on HEP; nonetheless, dividend-seekers should note both that HEP is paying a return of nearly 22.3% and that in the wake of Covid-19 shutdowns, many partnerships and companies have cut their distributions and dividends.

Note on Valuation

The company's book value per share of $37.19 is more than its market price, a negative signal.

Positive and Negative Risks

By far the biggest negative risk is the ongoing demand destruction, especially for gasoline and jet fuel, in the U.S. and worldwide from the Covid-19 pandemic shutdowns that have limited commuting, travel, and even ordinary driving.

Investors should consider that the depth of this demand loss is not fully known, and its length (number of weeks) remains highly uncertain.

Recommendations for HollyFrontier

Keeping in mind the overwhelming uncertainty about demand recovery, I recommend HollyFrontier's stock.

Dividend investors and bargain-hunters can note the company's 6.1% dividend, its price at a low point in the 52-week cycle, and the company's U.S. markets that are likely to be among the first to reopen. The balance sheet is healthy, it has access to inexpensive crude oil, and it has ratcheted back operations to better meet reduced demand. The company's storage and logistics partnership assets integrate well with its refineries.

I hope you enjoyed this piece. I run a Marketplace service, Econ-Based Energy Investing, featuring my best ideas from the energy space, a group of over 400 public companies. Each month I offer: *3 different portfolios for your consideration, summarized in 2 articles, with portfolio tables available 24/7 to subscribers; *3 additional in-depth articles = 5 EBEI-only articles; *3 public SA articles, for a total of 8 energy-related articles monthly; *EBEI-only chat room; and *my experience from decades in the industry. Econ-Based Energy Investing is designed to help investors deal with energy sector volatility. Interested? Start here with a 2-week free trial.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BP, MPC, PARR, VLO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.