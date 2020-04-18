A Grand Reopening? Winners And Losers Emerge

Real Estate Weekly Outlook

A Grand Reopening? Following the best week for the large-cap indexes in decades, U.S. equity markets finished higher for the second-straight week after another dismal slate of economic data underscored the dire urgency of restarting the now-dormant U.S. economy. Initial Jobless Claims data showed that a decade's worth of employment gains have been erased - at least temporarily - in the last four weeks alone while homebuilder sentiment and retail sales data each dropped by the most on record. Reports of successful treatment data from Gilead's (GILD) clinical trials of its coronavirus treatment, Remdesivir, along with an antibody study from Stanford showing that COVID-19 may be more widespread - but less deadly - than previously believed have allowed countries and U.S. states to begin phased reopenings.

Following gains of 12.1% last week, the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) added another 3.0% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA) tacked on another 500 points to last week's 2,600 point surge. Large-cap technology stocks led the surge with the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) jumping 7.2%, remarkably climbing back into positive territory for 2020 while Mid-Cap (MDY) and Small-Cap (SLY) stocks lagged, reflected an emerging bifurcation between the "have" and the "have nots" in the post-coronavirus economy. It was a tough week for real estate equities, however, amid continued uncertainty over rent collection and mortgage forbearance as the broad-based commercial Equity REIT ETFs (VNQ) (SCHH) declined by 4.1% with 15 of the 18 REIT sectors in negative territory while Mortgage REITs (REM) also declined 4.1%.

Wartime levels of fiscal spending and unprecedented levels of monetary support from central banks, combined with rising optimism that a return to normalcy will come sooner than once feared, have powered a nearly 30% bounce in the S&P 500 from recent lows back in March to bring the large-cap index back to within 15% of highs seen in February. Stimulus checks and small business loans - part of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act - have begun to hit the checking accounts of tens of millions of Americans but how and where it will be spent - on rents, mortgage payments, food, or simply kept under the mattress - is anyone's guess, but surely there will be "winners" and "losers" among companies and industry groups. This week, it was the Healthcare (XLV), Consumer Discretionary (XLY), and Technology (XLK) sectors that powered the gains while Financials (XLF) and Real Estate (VNQ) lagged.

Real Estate Takes Pause After Banner Week

Will real estate be a winner or a loser? Or perhaps more precisely, which real estate sectors will be winners and which will be losers? Following a record-week for equity REITs, mortgage REITs, and housing-related equities, these sectors all pulled back this past week as investors await what will surely be an eventful and newsworthy earnings season which should provide pivotal information on rent collection and future dividend plans. Sentiment among real estate investors has certainly improved over the last few weeks after the dark days of mid-March. From the lows on March 23, the broad-based REIT ETF (VNQ) has rebounded by 33.7% while the Homebuilder ETF (ITB) has recovered by 33.3%. These ETFs, however, remain lower by 23.6% and 35.8%, respectively, from their recent highs on February 20.

"Did the rent get paid?" It depends on who you ask. While it was a fairly quiet week of newsflow ahead of the start of earnings season next week, we did get a number of updates from several REITs this week. Apartment REIT Camden Properties (CPT) announced that it collected 94% of typical April rent, consistent with the report last week from Equity Residential (EQR) and other survey data and anecdotal evidence which has indicated that rent collection has largely been a non-issue thus far in the luxury rental markets, but lower-tier segments of the market are indeed seeing a notable uptick in delays and rent deferments. Single-family rental REIT American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) announced that it has collected roughly 86% of April rent as of April 9 compared to the typical 95% of historic collections after having waived late fees and halting evictions for nonpayment of rent for the month of April. Apartment and single-family rental REITs were among the leaders this week.

While residential REITs have reported relatively limited issues with rent collection - issues should be alleviated further by the wave of stimulus checks hitting bank accounts over the next two weeks - the same can't necessarily be said about other commercial REIT sectors, particularly the retail sector. Mall and shopping center REITs were slammed this week on analyst reports that estimate that as little as 25% of mall tenants paid rents for April. Mall REITs including Simon Property (SPG), Macerich (MAC), and Tanger Outlets (SKT) were all down more than 15% on the week. The pain isn't limited to retail, however, as small-cap infrastructure REIT CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR) dipped more than 45% this week on news that Cox Oil, one of its largest tenants, will suspend rent payments on the Grand Isle Gathering System, while Ultra Petroleum, another large tenant, has delayed filing its most current 10-K and disclosed it is in discussions with its lenders.

Dividend cuts from CorEnergy and Washington Prime (WPG) this week added two more names to the list of REIT coronavirus victims. We've now tracked 22 equity REITs in our universe of 165 names to announce a cut or suspension of their dividends in addition to the roughly half of mortgage REITs (20 out of 41) that have announced dividend cuts thus far. So far, all of the dividend cuts or suspensions have come from sectors that we deemed as High or Medium/High risk in our report, Cheap REITs Get Cheaper.

On the topic of mortgage REITs, the frenetic newsflow and violent volatility have certainly cooled over the last few weeks, but the mREIT sector is not out of the woods yet. The back-and-forth continued between seemingly hesitant regulators and a consortium of mortgage and housing industry trade groups about potential regulatory support for non-bank mortgage lenders and servicers amid data from the MBA and from Black Knight that showed a surge in mortgage forbearance as nearly 3 million homeowners delayed payments in April. While newsflow was relatively light this week, AG Mortgage (MITT) and MFA Financial (MFA) each announced that they came to a forbearance agreement with counterparties. Two Harbors (TWO), meanwhile, announced a transition to an internally-managed structure after it elected not to renew its management agreement with PRCM Advisers. Cherry Hill (CHMI) provided an update on its book value estimates, noting a 25-30% decline in BV per share since December 31, which was roughly in line with other recent reports from residential mREITs. Residential mREITs declined 2.7%, on average, this week while commercial mREITs fell by 5.7%. For the year, both residential and commercial mREITs remain lower by an average of 45%.

REIT earnings season kicks off next week with 12 REITs reporting first-quarter results. Highlights of next week's slate include both manufactured housing REITs - Equity Lifestyle (ELS) and Sun Communities (SUI) - as well as student housing REIT American Campus (ACC) and industrial REIT stalwart Prologis (PLD). We'll also hear from homebuilders PulteGroup (PHM) and TRI Pointe (TPH) as well as building suppliers Lennox (LII) and Watsco (WSO). Below we compiled the notable earnings that we're watching across the residential and commercial real estate sectors. (Note that REITs that have not yet announced an earnings date are in italics.)

Real Estate Economic Data

Below, we analyze the most important macroeconomic data points over the last week affecting the residential and commercial real estate marketplace.

Another Brutal Week of Job Losses

This week's gains came despite another historic Initial Jobless Claims report showing that another 5.245 million Americans filed for unemployment claims last week, bringing the four-week total to 22.034 million, a surge in joblessness comparable only to the Great Depression. By comparison, it took more than 10 years from the post-recession lows in 2010 through recent peaks in February to create 22.789 million jobs in what was the longest stretch of job growth in U.S. history. Continuing Claims also climbed to historic highs at 11.976 million, significantly higher than the 6.618 million peak at the depths of the Financial Crisis in 2008. Unlike past recessions, of course, a significant percentage of these recent layoffs are furloughed and will likely prove to be "temporary" if the U.S. economy does indeed "restart" sooner rather than later, though each passing day of the mandated shutdowns is inflicting incrementally more "permanent" damage to the American labor force.

Shutdowns Reverse Momentum For Housing Markets

The U.S. housing industry was red-hot in early 2020 before the onset of the coronavirus crisis with Housing Starts, Building Permits, and New Home Sales all at post-cycle highs. Absent the outbreak, 2020 was poised to be a huge year for the U.S. housing industry as lower mortgage rates and millennial-led demographic-driven demand had spurred an uptick in much-needed home construction activity over the last 10 months amid a lingering housing shortage across most major markets. Still below "normal" levels of construction - particularly after adjusting for population - the slow, grinding recovery in home construction is poised to suffer a sizable setback amid considerable uncertainty in the mortgage and labor markets. Data over the past week offered the first glimpse into the magnitude of the pullback.

Housing Starts and Permits data in March actually wasn't particularly terrible, but April data will be much weaker amid the ongoing and unprecedented economic shutdowns which have erased - at least temporarily - a decade's worth of employment gains in just four weeks. Coming in at 1,216k units, Housing Starts dipped 22.3% from last month, but were still higher by 1.4% from last March and have recorded 10.0% cumulative gains over the last 12 months. Building Permits, meanwhile, came in at 1,353k units, which was 6.8% lower from last month but still up a solid 5.0% from last year and have recorded 6.4% trailing-twelve-month growth. Despite reaching cycle-highs in early 2020, housing starts are still below the 1970-2010 average of 1,600k and substantially below the pre-crisis peak of roughly 2,200k.

Meanwhile, Homebuilder Sentiment data showed that confidence among builders dropped by the most on record in April after hitting record-highs in early 2020. The NAHB Housing Market Index dipped by 42 points in April from 72 last month to 30 this month. Buyer Traffic fell from near-record highs of 56 all the way down to 13, reflecting the effects of "stay-at-home" orders in most states across the country. Preliminary reports from homebuilders last week including D.R. Horton (DHI) and Meritage Homes (MTH), however, indicated that new homes were indeed still being sold through the end of March, perhaps a function of the presence of institutional "build-to-rent" operators like the single-family rental REITs that did not exist in the prior downturn. We expect smaller private builders, particularly those based in the Northeast and Midwest, to be hit far harder than the larger public builders which are primarily based in the South region that may see a quicker return to relative normalcy.

While the financial press loves to push the "Housing Crash 2.0" narrative which is certainly a "clickable" headline, the reality is that it would take a far deeper recession that the Financial Crisis to see similar effects on the U.S. housing markets, which entered the current crisis on very stable footing amid a lingering undersupply of housing and a decade of deleveraging, a vastly different fundamental environment than the pre-crisis period. Subprime and variable-rate mortgages, which were at the root of the cascade of foreclosures that sparked the financial crisis, have been almost nonexistent over the last decade. "Super Prime" (760+) accounted for 54% of all originations from 2010 to 2019, and that share has steadily risen to more than 60% in 2019. At the end of 2020, the mortgage debt service payment ratio as a percent of disposable income reached the lowest level on record at 4.12%. By comparison, this level was at 7.13% at the time that job growth turned negative in Q1 2008.

Combined with the lingering undersupply of housing, home values and rents remain firmly supported absent a catastrophic and deep recession. As shown below, since 1995, home price appreciation has actually tracked nominal growth in personal income fairly closely, suggesting that home price appreciation issues may not be quite as significant or unsustainable as commonly believed while rents have actually risen at rates far below overall income growth. Relative to personal incomes, home prices peaked in 2016 at levels that were roughly 20% above trend. Currently, national home prices are roughly 10% below trend. Home price trends over the last 100 years are also broadly consistent with the view that residential real estate assets are some of the more effective inflation hedges across any asset class. These properties may become especially important in the post-CV era which may see a new "regime" of higher inflation.

Retail Sales Plunge in March

Retail Sales in the United States dropped by the most on record on a month-over-month basis in March, according to Retail Sales data today from the US Census Bureau. Total retail sales including food service plunged 8.7% from last month and were 6.2% lower from last year, below consensus estimates which called for a 7.0% decline. Excluding auto and gas, retail sales dropped 4.5% from last month, which wasn't quite as bad as expected. On a seasonally-adjusted year-over-year basis, brick and mortar sales were lower by -1.8%, sharply reversing the relatively solid month of February in which brick and mortar sales rose to the strongest year-over-year rate in nearly two years. E-commerce sales, by comparison, are higher by 9.7% year-over-year.

Naturally, "non-essential" categories were hit especially hard, underscored by a 50% plunge in clothing sales. Six of the ten brick and mortar segments saw double-digit declines including furniture, electronics, clothing, sporting goods/books, miscellaneous, and food service/drinking establishments. There were some pockets of strength, however. Outside of grocery, home improvement stores such as Home Depot (HD) and Lowe's (LOW) saw positive month-over-month growth, as did general merchandise retailers, which include big-box stores like Walmart (WMT), Costco (COST), and Target (TGT), and health and personal care stores which include pharmacies like CVS Health (CVS) and Walgreens (WBA).

2020 Performance Check-Up

REITs are now lower by roughly 20.9% this year compared with the 10.9% decline on the S&P 500 and 15.0% decline on the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Consistent with the trends displayed within the REIT sector, mid-cap and small-cap stocks have significantly lagged their larger-cap peers as the S&P Mid-Cap 400 (MDY) and S&P Small-Cap 600 (SLY) are lower by 24.3% and 29.3%, respectively. The top-performing REIT sectors of 2019 have continued their strong relative performance through the early stages of 2020 as data centers and cell tower REITs remain the lone real estate sectors in positive territory for the year, while industrial and residential REITs have also delivered notable outperformance. At 0.65%, the 10-Year Treasury Yield has retreated by 127 basis points since the start of the year and is roughly 260 basis points below recent peak levels of 3.25% in late 2018.

Speaking of top-performing sectors, last week, we published Cell Tower REITs: Stay-At-Home Winners. As fears over missed rent payments rattle the real estate sector, cell tower REITs are not just surviving, they're thriving. Cellular network usage has surged amid the stay-at-home orders as businesses and individuals stay connected via virtual interaction. Signs of stress in capacity enforce the need for additional network investments. Shaking off concerns of a possible lull in network investment activity in 2019, cellular carriers ended up spending more than $51 billion in network capex last year, an increase of roughly 7% from the prior year. We believe that macro cell towers will continue to be the "hub" of wireless networks and "dealers" of the impending 5G arms race for the foreseeable future, but note that low-orbit satellite technology - backed by SpaceX and others - is a competitive threat to keep an eye on.

On the same theme, we also published Data Center REITs: Battle of The Clouds. Data Center REITs - the physical epicenter of the "cloud" - continue to ride the substantial secular tailwinds behind the “big-data" and cloud computing boom, surging nearly 50% in 2019 and climbing another 20% so far this year. Storm clouds have been building around the high-flying technology-focused sector, however, as intense competition and furious supply growth have weakened pricing power, but investors have been so far unfazed. While we expect continued robust demand for data center space, the outlook for the REITs themselves remains cloudy given the increasingly competitive landscape. The surge in network demand associated with the Work-From-Home trends, however, has been an unexpected but welcome positive catalyst that may support valuations and drive leasing demand.

Next week, we'll take a look inside the healthcare REIT sector to assess the potential fallout from the coronavirus pandemic which has hit senior housing and nursing facilities especially hard. This week, we heard an update from Welltower (WELL), which saw its occupancy rate within its Seniors Housing Operating portfolio drop to 84.2% on April 10 from 85.4% on April 3 as move-in criteria and screening intensified in senior housing facilities. While forecasts about the total potential loss of life among seniors have been revised significantly lower in recent weeks, it is reasonable to expect that senior housing facilities will see a near-term hit on both the demand and expense side. Below, we note the property focus of all of the healthcare REITs including the "big three" of Ventas (VTR), Healthpeak (PEAK), and Welltower.

Next Week's Economic Calendar

A busy two-week stretch of housing data concludes this week with Existing Home Sales data on Tuesday, FHFA Home Price data on Wednesday, and New Home Sales data on Thursday. While housing data - particularly home sales - is obviously is expected to be very soft during the "shutdown months," the Starts and Permits data this week suggest that March may not be quite as weak as feared. Initial Jobless Claims data on Thursday will again be the "blockbuster" report with expectations that we will see another 3-6 million job losses, pushing the five-week total above 25 million.

If you enjoyed this report, be sure to "Follow" our page to stay up to date on the latest developments in the housing and commercial real estate sectors. For an in-depth analysis of all real estate sectors, be sure to check out all of our quarterly reports: Apartments, Homebuilders, Manufactured Housing, Student Housing, Single-Family Rentals, Cell Towers, Healthcare, Industrial, Data Center, Malls, Net Lease, Shopping Centers, Hotels, Billboards, Office, Storage, Timber, and Real Estate Crowdfunding.

