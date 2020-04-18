Businesses Are Drawing Out Their Credit Lines While Consumers Pay Credit Cards Down

While there are a number of factors involved, it does show that so far consumers are faring better than businesses.

Businesses are drawing heavily on their lines, often as abundance of caution but also to offset a major loss in revenues.

The economic impact from the pandemic is early and already it is apparent that some sectors are being hit much harder than others. It is becoming increasingly clear that, so far, businesses are being hurt more than consumers. Going into the recession, businesses in general had much more debt on a historical basis than consumers. Almost every business segment outside of groceries and few others is likely to be impacted. Some such as many oil & gas, recreation and travel related companies face an existential crisis. Consumers, of course, are feeling pain and many are now unemployed. But to this point, much of what they are feeling is caution based on lower investment values, and news reports of deaths and closed businesses around them.

Consumer Credit Cards Versus Business Lines

Commercial lines of credit and consumer credit cards have many similarities. Both generally allow unlimited draws up to a certain dollar limit. Both have a term in which the line can be drawn on. In both cases, the lender is not involved in draw or repayment decisions. The lender is only involved when the line is set up, or when it defaults or gets closed.

There are important differences. Consumer credit cards can generally be revoked at any time. Commercial lines of credit have terms that differ significantly from line to line. They generally cannot be revoked by the lender unless the borrower triggers a term of default, including violating a financial covenant. The most used financial covenants are a leverage ratio or an interest coverage ratio (cash flow divided by interest expense). Another difference is credit cards are almost always unsecured while business lines can be secured or unsecured. Consumers have another line source that is secured. Those are home equity lines of credit (HELOCs). Balances on HELOCs are significantly smaller than on credit cards. This is partially due to it being more expensive to get approved for a HELOC and due to memories of declining home values in the last recession.

There are currently 22 million individuals in the U.S. unemployed. That means about 85% are still working. Of the 15% unemployed, the majority will receive unemployment checks. That indicates that only about 5% of Americans are facing immediate financial difficulties. However, a majority are facing some financial reversals due to the falling stock market, wage cuts, lower bonuses and incentive pay. This is the group that is likely being more cautious with its spending.

Credit Card Draws

Shown below are the 5 largest full service bank credit card issuers which have reported first quarter 2020 earnings. Capital One is also large but does not report until next week.

Source: Form 10-Qs of each bank

As shown above, the credit card balances of the top five full service bank issuers grew rapidly at 7.9% during the 9 months ended December 31, 2019. It then completely reversed course and shrank 5.8% during the first quarter of 2020. The larger issuers, Citigroup (C) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM), had more growth followed by more shrinkage.

Commercial & Industrial Loans

Shown below is the commercial loan (excludes commercial real estate) quarter-end balances of those same banks.

Source: Form 10-Qs of each bank

As shown above, there was almost no growth in balances from March 31, 2019 to December 31, 2019. However, balances shot up 8.4% in the first quarter of 2020. This was primarily due to draws on their lines of credits shown in the chart below. An interesting tidbit from the chart above is that Citigroup and JPMorgan have the highest draws. I am guessing here but believe it's because they handle more of the largest companies. Those companies being the most sophisticated drew on their lines almost immediately when the pandemic turned real in the U.S. in March. The other three have a larger mix of small and mid-sized businesses. We may see them partially catch up in the current quarter.

The following chart shows major American companies that drew on their credit lines between March 1st and March 25th.

While primarily in the most impacted industries, they also include companies such as Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) and Albertson's that should be holding up better. They clearly drew as an abundance of caution.

Why Credit Cards are Being Reduced

Consumers are spending much less for several reasons. First, there are less places to spend. A lot of consumer discretionary businesses are closed. These include most travel, restaurants, and non-essential stores such as apparel and salons. They are also spending less due to caution and uncertainty. It is human nature to become cautious when events are negative and uncertain. Consumers are spending less due to less income. This is probably the smallest reason of the three as consumers overall have not suffered as much as businesses, yet. That is in part due to the Payroll Protection Program and unemployment insurance.

Finally, unlike company lines of credit, banks can close credit cards at any time. There is likely some of that occurring, though I have seen no recent news reports of that. The biggest reason banks close credit cards are for delinquency or inactivity. It is too early yet for delinquencies to pop up as the first credit monthly cycle has not even completed yet since mass business closings started.

Consumers in the near term will benefit more significantly from government funds than businesses. Consumers will get stimulus checks of $1,200 each if income is below certain levels. That is in process now. Consumers will also get either unemployment checks or continue to receive their full pay despite their job being furloughed through the Payroll Protection Program.

Consumers have significantly lowered their debt levels since the last recession as shown in the charts below.

Source: BCA Research

Most consumers also have reserves they can go to. These include bank deposits, investment, home equity, assets they can sell or pawn, and family and friends.

Why Business Lines Are Being Drawn

Until the pandemic ends, there will be an air pocket in many business revenues that will leave a hole in their balance sheets. Certain industries such as travel, oil & gas, financial and consumer discretionary will get hit the hardest, but most will feel something. Large businesses have highly-paid skilled CFOs and finance staffs. Most are very aware of the automakers example from the last recession. In 2006, a year before the last recession started, Ford (NYSE:F) pledged all of its assets for an additional $18 billion in lines of credit on top of the $20 billion in liquidity it already had. General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) didn’t. Both went bankrupt while Ford survived.

Unlike consumers who have paid down debt since the last recession, businesses have increased debt levels to where they were just before the last recession.

A lot of reasons can be given, but I believe the biggest is low interest rates. There are two main reasons for low interest rates. The first is a 35+ year secular downtrend in interest rates. The second is efforts by the Fed. Increased stock repurchases are another major reason along with increased mergers.

Businesses have government stimulus programs too, but they are only for small businesses or certain industries of larger ones. Businesses that do qualify will mostly not get enough to plug the hole in their balance sheet and income statements. Money for small business is primarily to keep employees paid, but most have many other expenses besides labor. Larger businesses such as airlines will get government money, but it will be insufficient to offset all or probably most of their losses. The idea there is to keep them alive and strong enough to recover.

The four charts below show consumer spending through March. This should be considered an initial look, as April will be much worse. Businesses started shutting down around mid-March.

The next chart shows that unemployment filings appears to be slowing down.

Takeaway

As I write this, the S&P 500 is sitting 12% below where it started the year. That makes little sense given the damage that is being done right now and will continue for at least a few more months.

Consumer spending will likely recover slowly due to job losses, lower investment values, more conservative spending habits, and fear. Consumers are already telegraphing this behavior by paying down their credit cards. I recommend avoiding discretionary consumer stocks.

Publicly traded businesses are in a worse position. They have increased their debt loads much more and have less government protections. Debt is increasing even more now with line draws and government loans. Most businesses will be bruised in some way. Businesses will be more focused on repairing balance sheets and reducing debt than discretionary spending on capital expenses. Avoid capital expense reliant stocks such as industrials and vehicles. Most capital expenses are discretionary that can be deferred. While other sectors of the economy may recover quickly, capital expenses will be subdued for quite a while.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.