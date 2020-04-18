The Market Is Surprisingly Strong (Technically Speaking For 4/13-4/17)

My normal economic analysis - which is based on the business cycle model developed by Arthur Burns and Geoffrey Moore - is not effective during the current situation when national productive capabilities are shut down for national health reasons. Instead, I'm using the National Pandemic Adjustment Period concept developed by St. Louis Fed President James Bullard.

Before introducing the chart section, let's get this out of way: the economic data is horrible right now. For the third week in a row, initial claims for unemployment registered record-high levels; retail sales dropped sharply, homebuilder sentiment crashed; regional Federal Reserve manufacturing indexes cratered; and industrial production dropped sharply.

Yet the markets have rallied from a bottom. They obviously view this situation as a short-term aberration, betting that the first round of federal stimulus and Federal Reserve credit-supporting action will be sufficient to not only act as a giant national bridge loan for the second quarter but also provide enough stimulus to jump-start the economy. Only time will tell if they're right.

For now, I remain focused on the credit markets as they are now more than essential to the functioning of the economy during this period.

The good news is the tension continues to ease. AAA yields (top left) are back near five-year lows. While still high, BBB yields (top right) continue to move lower and are below levels in 2016 and 2019. Only CCC yields (lower left) remain at high levels - and they are below highs from the oil-market collapse of 2015-2016.

And, the entire corporate yield curve continues to move lower: All years from 1-10 continue to come in, as do ... ... the 10+ year maturities.

The commercial paper data is mixed. On the plus side, non-financial CP has dropped thanks to the Fed. However ... ... financial commercial paper is still elevated.

The best news is that financial stress continues to drop: For the third week in a row, the St. Louis Financial Stress index declined.

Considering what is happening in the economy right now, the above data is very good news. It means the economy's plumbing is working. That means credit - if needed - can flow.

Let's turn to this week's performance tables: What a great week for tech and big-caps. QQQ was up 7.13%, clearly the biggest winner. SPY rallied a little over 3% - not bad for a week. However, the long-end of the Treasury market also moved higher, indicating there's a strong safety big. Smaller-caps were lower; not much - the worst performer was IJH, and it was only down 1.49%. This, combined with the strong bond market, indicates there's a great deal of concern about the economy. The sector performance chart also shows some issues. Financials - one of the top four sector components of the S&P 500 - were down. This week they reported big losses from the shutdown. Expect those to continue. Real estate was down due to the mammoth drop in rent payments over the last month. And basic materials won't be seeing any large orders soon. Health care was the big mover for obvious reasons. Despite a huge drop in retail sales, consumer discretionary was the second-best performer. That was followed by tech, staples, and communication services.

Let's start the weekly wrap with a look at the inter-market analysis: That's a bearish set of charts. Commodities (left) are low while Treasuries (second from left) are near two-month highs. Stocks (second from right) are rallying but from a pretty deep bottom. The dollar (right) has dropped a bit.

One of the biggest problems for the bulls is the Treasury market, which is still at highs: IEF continues to catch a strong bid, keeping it near a one-year high. That tells us traders are concerned.

As for the markets, there's a clear split. Larger caps have made strong gains. SPY is illustrative. It has rallied through the 10-, 20-, and 200-day EMAs. The 10-day EMA has crossed over the 20-day EMA. With the recent price movement, we can expect to see the 10- and 20-day EMA move over the 50-day. And momentum is strong. Smaller-caps are weaker. Prices still stuck in the gap are from the late March drop (see the green bar). Prices have moved over the 10- and 20-day EMA, but are still below the 50-day EMA. On the plus side, there was a decent volume increase on the recent rally.

One of the best developments over the last few weeks is that three of the largest SPY component sectors have printed very strong charts.

Health care is the strongest. Prices are above all the EMAs and momentum is strong. Tech's chart is similar to health care's. Prices are above all the EMAs on strong momentum. Communication services chart is a little weaker since prices are still below the 200-day EMA.

Overall, the markets are remarkably strong given the economic backdrop. Traders clearly think the damage will be limited to the second quarter, or maybe the beginning of the third. But clearly no one thinks there will be long-term damage.

That's a good place to leave us for the weekend. See you on Tuesday.

