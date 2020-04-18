Assessing Survival Potential: Vornado At A Deep Discount To NAV, But NAV Is Likely To Drop

If we assume old cap rates will stick, VNO is extremely undervalued. However, a significant increase in cap rates seems likely.

Of all of the investment properties impacted by COVID, New York City office and retail buildings are likely to take the most significant hit.

REITs, mREITs, and homebuilder stocks saw significant declines in March as investors became concerned that COVID-19 would spur a repeat of a 2008-style property and mortgage crisis. The popular Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) lost 43% of its value, the iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) 70%, and the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB) 52%. However, the recovery since has been significant, with VNQ 36% above its lows and only down 24% YTD.

Clearly, the Real Estate sector within the stock market is one of the most volatile. In particular, REITs and mREITs with high exposure to retail, offices, and hotels have seen incredible volatility.

One popular REIT that I'd like to take a closer look at is Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) which owns almost exclusively New York City properties. In 2019, 87% of the company's NOI came from New York City. Further, 72% came from office properties and 22% from Manhattan retail properties. With the city on lockdown until at least May 15th, many tenants will likely find it difficult to make rental payments.

Further, the Manhattan office market has seen declining sales volumes for years, and before COVID began, there were increasing signs that NYC property values had peaked. Not only are properties extremely expensive in the city with cap rates around 4% but also there has been a growing exodus of residents. Even more, there are many concerns that COVID will cause a permanent shift away from office-working toward work-from-home as companies look for new ways to save money. Such a scenario would undoubtedly harm major office landlords like Vornado.

Luckily, Vornado's management is well aware of most of these issues and has been going on the defensive. The company has been selling assets to raise cash and reduce debt while focusing on the best opportunities available. Even more, the stock is cheap with a price-to-adjusted FFO per share of 11.7X. The company also appears to be trading at a significant discount to its NAV, so long as we do not assume a spike in cap rates.

COVID's Impact on Vornado

Obviously, we cannot know what the end-state of Vornado will be after all of this turmoil. However, it is my goal to try to find the best approximation. Luckily, CEO Steven Roth had a bit to say on the matter in the company's annual report, explaining:

"There are lessons here. First, we must always be prepared for the out-of-the-blue, unexpected black swan event…and we are. We are hunkered down and we will get through all of this. When the crisis abates there will be opportunities. Interest rates are at historic lows and may go lower. That will give us the opportunity to refinance at favorable rates. And, over time as markets settle in, our secure, long-term income streams should become more valuable (cap rates should go down, building values should increase). For what it’s worth, my observation over multiple cycles is that when stock markets blow out, investors turn to the safety and stability of hard assets. We will see."

Overall, Mr. Roth seems to be of the view that the crisis will result in lower interest rates which will result in lower capitalization rates. This has been true during corrections over the last decade and the Federal Reserve's direct support of the mortgage market will likely be beneficial.

That said, mortgage rates are roughly flat over the past two months as the interest-rate cut was offset by a rise in default risk. I imagine commercial and residential mortgage defaults will rise during the crisis. Many banks are granting temporary forbearance.

As of March 30th, when the Chairman's letter was written, (according to the letter) many of Vornado's tenants had also requested rent relief in order to stop business closure. Regarding this, Roth stated:

"We and our industry will handle this on a case by case basis. We have instituted cash conservation measures across our business and we can rely on our significant liquidity (cash balance, lines of credit and unencumbered assets) to weather the storm."

The company had $2B of working capital on its last report and has relatively low debt. This should give them a solid buffer, though a temporary dividend cut is possible.

Quite frankly, I do not believe the COVID shutdown will materially harm the company in irreversible ways. However, COVID may spur long-term changes that will. Obviously, if people continue to work from home and/or avoid retail shopping, it will drastically reduce Vornado's occupancy rates.

Teleworking has been a growing trend over the past decade and about half of U.S. workers are currently attempting to adopt the practice. Many workers and employers feel that teleworking is less productive, particularly those who are not used to doing so. However, it is believed that teleworking can save companies $11,000 per employee per year. Further, improvements in teleworking infrastructure will likely boost productivity and increase normalcy. It is not clear if the practice will continue post-COVID, but it is a major existential risk to Vornado that could be catalyzed by the virus.

What is Vornado Worth?

Teleworking risk aside, Vornado is generally cheap. The company posted an adjusted net operating income of $1.26B last year and adjusted funds from operations of $666M. The company currently has a market capitalization of $8B and an enterprise value of $15B, so it is trading at lower multiples than most REITs. The company also has a decent TTM dividend yield of 6.3%.

If we assume a cap rate of 5% on the company's operating assets, they'd likely be worth around $25B. The company also has around $3B in other tangible non-operating assets (cash, receivables, etc.). Deducting its roughly $11B in total liabilities and preferred equity, we get to a NAV estimate of $17B or $90 per share. Importantly, this is a very rough estimate and one could likely find a better result by going through each property. That said, it is clear Vornado is trading at a significant discount to its true book value.

Now, New York City's investment property sales volumes have been on the decline and cap rates are on the rise. Indeed, the city's 4-5% office cap rates make properties more expensive as the average U.S office cap rate is around 7%. With mortgage rates usually around 3-5%, New York City's current office property valuations are unsustainable. According to CBRE, the city's office CBD cap rate is currently the lowest in the country despite net emigration.

NYC property values have been in decline since late 2018 and I believe the trend will accelerate going forward. While mortgage rates are currently low, I also believe it is likely they will rise over the coming years as the yield curve steepens and inflation potentially rises (due to today's extreme dovish policies). This will likely result in a significant increase in office cap rates.

If we assume they rise to what seems to be a more sustainable level of 7%, VNO's NAV per share would likely be closer to $60. If a longer-lasting recession occurs and cap rates rise to 2010 levels of 10%+, then VNO would be trading at a premium.

The Verdict

It seems clear that COVID shutdowns will be extended to late May (if not later) which will likely cause many businesses to be permanently shut down. Vornado will undoubtedly see a significant increase in non-paying tenants this quarter.

New York City was already facing a bearish property market and COVID is likely to accelerate the downside. The city's office properties are overvalued and may have a long way to drop before they are at fair value. Facing rising defaults, investment mortgage rates are likely to rise which will put lasting pressure on commercial property sales.

COVID may cause companies to permanently shift toward teleworking which would cause severe multi-year depression in office property prices. While I do not believe this is necessarily likely, it is possible and it seems to be Vornado's current "Achilles' heel". Considering the long-term trend has been toward teleworking, this will likely put negative pressure on leasing rates.

Fortunately, Vornado is cheap and it would take a severe property crash to make the company overvalued. The company has ample liquidity to ride the rough patch and it seems its CEO is ready to make defensive strides.

It is rare for me to say this, but Vornado seems to be trading at fair value. If we assume a "V-shaped recovery" and a rebound of NYC's struggling commercial property market, Vornado is extremely undervalued. However, the odds seem to favor a prolonged decline which is priced into VNO.

I'm not bullish nor bearish, but I would be willing to buy in the $20-$30 per share range.

