Roxgold: A Look At The Seguela Preliminary Economic Assessment

It's been a strong start to April for the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ), with several junior miners vaulting more than 20% to start the month. One of the strongest performers has been Roxgold (OTCQX:ROGFF) with a 40% return, and the company added to its gains after releasing its Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for its Seguela Project last week. The maiden PEA has shown exceptional economics with very modest initial capital expenditures, and this is an extremely bullish development for the company. Given the increased gold (GLD) price and margin expansion Roxgold should enjoy in FY-2020, the company should have no problem internally funding more than half of the project, assuming we see a Positive Feasibility Study and permitting. I believe the recent news should put a firm floor under the stock at the March lows, and I would view any pullbacks to the C$0.82 level as buying opportunities.

It's been a disappointing year and a half for performance for Roxgold investors as the stock has lagged the Gold Juniors Index and quite a few peers in the African gold producer space with just a single-digit return since July 2018. However, as I noted months ago, the continued exceptional drill results out of Seguela were likely a game-changer for the company, as they had the potential to drive a relatively easy path forward to becoming a 200,000-ounce producer. While the company's Yaramoko Mine is a solid asset on its own, it is difficult to drive a re-rating with a single asset and relatively stagnant production growth. Fortunately, the Q1 resource estimate and positive PEA released last week have brought the company two steps closer to mining being a potential reality at its Côte d'Ivoire Project. The PEA, which has outlined an eight-year mine life, was nothing short of exceptional, trouncing my expectations for a project that was only acquired a year ago for just $20 million. Let's take a closer look at the study below:

If we take a look at the tables above, we can see that Roxgold envisions an eight-year mine life at Seguela, with average annual gold production of 103,000 ounces, and 143,000 ounces of gold production over the first three years. Given the meager sustaining capital over the mine life of $36 million, all-in sustaining costs are projected to come in at only $749/oz, a figure that is more than 20% below the industry average currently. This figure is also below projected all-in sustaining costs at Yaramoko, meaning that Seguela could drive both production growth and gross margin expansion. The most impressive part about the project, however, is the minimal upfront capital required to put the mine into production.

As we can see from the table above, which looks at initial capex for 100,000-ounce per year open-pit mines, Roxgold stacks up quite favorably with an upfront capital layout of just $142 million. It's worth noting that this figure includes a $20 million contingency, and therefore the cost estimates are quite conservative. If we look at the table above, which looks at estimated capex for nine other open-pit projects, we can see that Roxgold's initial capex of $142 million is well below the peer average, given that the peer average comes in at $208 million. These relatively low upfront costs are one of the main reasons Seguela is so attractive from an economics standpoint, as it makes it manageable to fund from mostly free cash flow combined with a sub $100 million project finance facility.

Zooming in on the above chart, we can see that Roxgold has the third-lowest initial capex of the 10 projects, with the other two projects being Orla Mining's (OTC:ORRLF) Camino Rojo Project, and Gold Standard Ventures' (GSV) Railroad-Pinion Project. Both of these productions have similar production profiles to Roxgold's Seguela, with 101,000 ounces of average annual gold production for Camino Rojo, and 156,000 ounces of average annual gold production from Railroad-Pinion. However, the upside case, which will be discussed later, is that Roxgold has the potential to increase average annual gold production to over 130,000 ounces per year over the mine life if we can expand the current resource. Given that the company made multiple discoveries in a merely nine-month span, I would not rule out further resource expansion over the next 15 months.

From a financial standpoint, the project economics are quite robust, with an After-Tax NPV (5%) of US$268 million at a $1,450/oz gold price, or an NPV (5%) to initial capex ratio of 1.89. However, if we plug in a $1,550/oz gold price, which is not unreasonable, we arrive at an After-Tax NPV (5%) of $308 million and a payback period of only a year, one of the lowest payback periods in the industry for development projects currently. There's no guarantee that the gold price averages these levels in early 2022 by the time Seguela is expected to be in production; however, I would label $1,550/oz gold a conservative figure, given that we're trading 10% higher currently.

The real upside to Seguela, which is the most exciting, is that Roxgold has barely scratched the surface when it comes to exploration. The company picked up Seguela off of Newcrest Mining (OTCPK:NCMGY) last year and spent only nine months drilling the project before delivering an updated resource estimate and maiden PEA. However, the project remains open in almost all directions, only 7 of 21 targets have been tested, and the highest-grade resource, Ancien, has seen only limited drilling to date. This deposit alone is a company maker if it continues to grow, with grades that are world-class for an open-pit resource at 6.60 grams per tonne gold. Given how exceptional the drill results have been with almost no holes coming up blank, and most coming in miles above expectations, I would not be surprised if the company was able to prove up 1.75 million ounces at Seguela by Q3 2021, a 75% increase from the current resource estimate of 1 million ounces.

The most important question for investors is how can Roxgold fund Seguela construction, as while this is a modest project from a cost standpoint, it's still US$142 million. The good news is that Roxgold should be able to generate over US$50 million in free cash flow in FY-2020, and to date, operations at Yaramoko have not been affected by COVID-19. Based on a current cash balance of US$50 million following Q1 production and a net cash position of US$15 million, Roxgold could finish the year at a net cash position of over US$50 million. This would put the company in a position to be able to fund more than 35% of the Seguela upfront capital as of year-end alone, and free cash flow from FY-2021 would supplement more of the construction costs. As of right now, and assuming no significant disruptions, the hope is that Roxgold could start construction in Q1 2021, and pour first gold by Q2 2022. However, this obviously depends on how the COVID-19 situation evolves, as well as if we have complete permits in place by then, and a positive Feasibility Study on the project. Currently, the Feasibility Study is scheduled to be completed by year-end, so a Q2 2022 timeline for production is not unreasonable.

Based on the updated PEA at Seguela, I continue to see Roxgold as one of the top 5 most attractive gold producers in Africa. Thus far, Seguela continues to move closer at a brisk pace to paving a path for Roxgold to become a 200,000-ounce per year gold producer, and further discoveries could increase this production profile to over 225,000 ounces over the mine life. Based on the current production profile of 130,000 ounces, this would translate to 50% production growth on the low end, with margin expansion assuming that costs come in near the study parameters. While I do not see any reason to chase the stock above C$1.10 after a sharp rally the past two weeks as it's overbought short-term, I would view any pullbacks to the C$0.82 level as low-risk buying opportunities.

