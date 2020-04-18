First American Financial: A Dividend Growth Play On Housing Market Recovery

If the housing market bounces back coming out of the lockdown, FAF will bounce back as well.

FAF has paid a steadily growing dividend since 2010, and it was only paying out about one-third of earnings prior to COVID-19.

Title insurance is as cyclical as the housing market, but FAF is aided by refinancing activity and a strong financial position.

Investment Thesis

First American Financial Corporation (FAF) is one of the big four title insurance companies in the United States, along with Fidelity National (FNF), Old Republic (ORI), and Stewart Information Services (STC). While there are plenty of smaller, regional players in the title insurance space, the current recession in which we find ourselves is likely to spur an acceleration of consolidation in the industry. This could act as a boon to these four big players, especially FAF, which boasts over one-quarter of US title insurance market share.

Of course, no amount of M&A will make up for a steep drop in real estate transactions, which we have already seen across the United States. And this is occurring at the worst possible time of year — Spring — when a big surge of sales typically happen. The good news is that real estate sales in China, a country that is emerging from its lockdown, have picked back up significantly — above the volume seen in December 2019.

FAF offers a 4.1% dividend yield at the time of this writing, and the company grew its dividend steadily over 2010s bull market. The stock looks like a good way to play a potential rebound in the housing market in the second half of 2020 and into 2021.

Source: September, 2019 Presentation

The Company

In order for a real estate transaction to occur, a "clean title" is needed. Title insurance protects both the parties of a real estate transaction, as well as the lender against loss from liens, encumbrances, or defects in the title. A defect could be an erroneous survey or an unfixed building code issue. The last thing the new owner of a real estate property wants is a contractor approaching and saying that work done on the property years ago remains unpaid, or the city approaching and holding them liable for a building code violation the previous owner never resolved or disclosed.

Source: September, 2019 Presentation (FAF's Claim Cause Breakdown)

That's the point of title insurance. There are actually dozens of potential issues that titles can have, and title insurance is a single fee paid to cover all (or at least a large swathe) of them.

As previously mentioned, FAF is one of the biggest title insurance players in the nation, and it's nearly a pure-play on that product. Besides title insurance, FAF also provides home warranty policies as well as other Property & Casualty products.

Source: September, 2019 Presentation

Two macro factors predominantly determine the growth of title insurance companies: real estate transaction volume and real estate prices. Since title insurance premiums are usually priced as a percentage of the sale price, higher real estate prices translate into higher revenue and earnings.

Multiple data points have shown that real estate transactions have slowed and will remain depressed for the remainder of the lockdown. As reported by Jeff Andrews for Curbed:

Prior to the pandemic, the stage was set for a very tight real estate market this Spring, with low supply and high demand in most markets. At this point, however, with unemployment skyrocketing, it could take time for primary home buyers to trickle back into the market. Then again, with mortgage rates likely to remain ultra-low for the foreseeable future, buyers will be incentivized to buy, especially if prices moderate a bit.

What's more, any moderation or falling in real estate prices could accelerate the renter nation trend by bringing more investors into the market. With bond yields low (or basically zero) across much of the globe, real estate (including residential) could be a new go-to asset class for investors to achieve some modest yield. Even a 2-3% cash yield for a well-located property will be seen as an attractive option in the current environment.

Steadily rising real estate prices is a large part of FAF's strong revenue and EPS growth over the past ten years:

Data by YCharts

Of course, if one had to choose between higher real estate prices and higher transaction volume, the better choice for FAF would be higher transaction volume. Getting a 1% premium on three home sales is more lucrative than getting the same premium on one transaction with a 3% higher sale price. But even with fewer mortgage originations during the 2010s bull market than the lead-up to the housing crisis of 2008-2009, FAF has managed to achieve a higher profit margin.

Source: September, 2019 Presentation

This profit margin expansion happens in two ways: through rising property values and through increasing operational efficiency. The loss ratio, for instance, has fallen from the low double digits in 2006-2007 to under 5% from 2012 to 2019.

Like many insurance providers, FAF also maintains a sizable investment portfolio of mostly fixed-income securities. Over the past five years, 44% of free cash flow has been dedicated to the investment portfolio in order to strengthen FAF's financial position. But when interest rates fall, FAF expects its investment income to fall as well — to the tune of $108 million per year for a fed funds rate at zero.

Source: September, 2019 Presentation

This, admittedly, will be a headwind for FAF for the foreseeable future, as interest rates are expected to remain low for quite some time. The insurer may need to look to alternative income investments like stocks, real estate, and private equity to generate higher yields going forward.

The Dividend

Since beginning to pay a dividend in 2010, the payout has been well-covered by free cash flow.

Data by YCharts

Though FAF makes no promises to grow its dividend every year, it happens to have done so since 2010. Over the last five years, the dividend growth rate has been around 15%, though the most recent raise was a smaller 5%.

Despite the speedy dividend growth, the payout ratio has held remarkably steady over the past five years. In 2019, the payout ratio dropped below 30% due to refinancing activity and capital gains on its investment portfolio.

Analysts expect the pandemic and lockdown to put significant pressure on earnings, estimating that earnings growth will average only 2.7% over the next five years, compared to 19.5% over the previous five. FAF is cyclical. There's no getting around that. But assuming that the dividend is maintained through these tough years and the housing market bounces back within a few years, the stock could make a strong dividend growth investment over the next decade.

Let's assume dividend growth averages 2.7% over the next five years and then 12% over the following five, averaging 7.35% over the next decade. Buying in at the current 4.1% starting yield would result in a yield-on-cost after ten years of 8.33%.

Conclusion

First American enjoys a strong balance sheet, with an A- credit rating as well as $341.7 million in cash and $540 million available on credit facilities. Compare this to the company's ~$11 billion in assets. According to the 2019 10-K: "Management believes that liquidity at the holding company is sufficient to satisfy anticipated cash requirements and obligations for at least the next twelve months." This is good reassurance that FAF will be able to survive this temporary period of (very) slow business.

However, when we emerge from the present crisis, persistently low mortgage rates should ensure a steady flow of refinancing activity and, eventually, a new wave of home buying. And on top of that, FAF appears to be in a strong position to engage in accretive M&A opportunities to gobble up smaller, regional title insurers.

When will this recovery begin? And just how bad is FAF's situation with so few real estate transactions happening right now? Until we receive further clarity from management, these questions are difficult to answer.

For now, though, FAF looks like a great way to play the recovery of the housing market once we emerge from the lockdown. I'll be looking to buy on dips.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FAF, ORI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.