Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure: Lows May Not Be In Yet

We believe, though, all the bad news has not been priced into shares. Waiting for hard lows to form.

We ran a screener where the objective was to screen for firms which possessed a distinct margin of safety. As we can see from the table below, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI) jumped immediately right out at us because of how it presently fulfilled all of the parameters below. This company's mobile proppant systems are used in multiple oil and gas plays in the US such as the Permian as well as Marcellus to name but a few.

Metric Parameter Solaris Oilfield Price to Book Less Than 1 0.9 Price to Sales Less Than 1 0.7 Price to Earnings Less Than 10 3.31 Price to Cash Less Than 10 3.57 Debt to Equity Less Than 1 0.00 Dividend Must Have A Viable Dividend 6.5% Net Earnings Mist Be Positive $52 Million in Fiscal 2019 Return on Assets Over Than 10% 10.94%

At present, Solaris Oilfield shares are trading at approximately $5.40 per share. Shares are down around 60% over the past two months. The issue with investing in a stock such as Solaris at present for many investors is that nobody knows the outcome of the energy industry in the US – at least in the near-term. We believe that as the world slowly gets back to work, crude oil prices will eventually rise due to higher demand and more inflation in the US.

As investors, we get paid by predicting what will happen in the future. The past can give us clues, but as stated, the issue in this industry at the moment is that investors cannot predict with any degree of accuracy where we will be in 12 months for example.

Therefore, from this perspective, let's see how Solaris' key metrics were trending coming into this crisis as well as its technicals to see if we can get any insights on future direction.

In terms of free cash flow which really is the “buzzword” in this industry at present, Solaris came into 2020 having generated $80 million in free cash flow in fiscal 2019. This was quite an impressive number given the frac count in the US actually slowed in the latter part of last year. In fact, due to what happened to the oil price in recent weeks, management recently decided to cut costs, expenses as well as headcount in due course. Furthermore, capex spend is now expected to come in below $10 million in 2020 which is light-years away from the $35 million figure in 2019.

As the figures in the table demonstrate above, this firm has plenty of financial strength which should enable it weather this storm. At the end of Q1, the company had zero debt and $46 million of cash on its balance sheet. Like other financially sound companies in this space, Solaris has a credit facility (up to $50 million) which it can turn to if conditions were to deteriorate.

The firm increased its net profit by $10 million in 2019 and the key ROA profitability metric came in at almost 11% which was impressive. The dividend payout ratio came in at less than 25% due to that solid $80 million worth of positive cash flow. Suffice it to say, trends were very bullish coming into this year.

When compared to peers in this industry, Solaris' earnings may look cheap but its assets (book-multiple) and sales (sales multiple) are not as cheap as the industry at present (0.38 and 0.45, respectively). What does look attractive is the firm's cash flow multiple of 1.42 which comes in below the industry average of 1.68.

Plenty of cash flow (coupled with no debt) means that Solaris should be able to withstand adverse trading conditions before having to resort to more dilution, asset sales or drawdown that $50 million revolver.

That was December 2019. Look though at how 2020 earnings projections have come down over the past three months. 90 days ago, expected EPS for the year came in at $1.16. Now it is only $0.36 and most likely will go lower in the forthcoming weeks. Remember the annual dividend at present is $0.41 per share per year which means it most likely will not be covered by net profit this year.

As stated, Solaris has cut the capex budget to the bone this year and also headcount and cost-cutting will help earnings and cash flow as much as possible. In fact, our issue with Solaris is not its cash flow but rather its valuation which seems high against its peers at present

If we look at the technical chart below, we can see that shares broke aggressively to the downside recently after being caught in a trading-range for multiple years. Therefore, this gap could potentially be a breakaway gap. Despite the collapse to lower lows, we haven't seen any buyers coming out in force to pick up shares at these new prices. This means, this swift move to the downside has at least a 50/50 chance of continuing which is why buyers need to be wary.

Therefore, to sum up, Solaris may not be as cheap as it looks and the technicals are backing this up. We are dealing with a well-run company here which definitely had momentum on its side coming into 2020 but risks remain that further lows are coming. Let's see how the rest of April fares out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.