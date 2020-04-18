Quest Diagnostics: Stress On The Healthcare System Is A Bearish Sign

Quest Diagnostics is being hit hard by the loss of volumes stemming from the widespread cancellation of elective procedures and services. COVID-19 is jamming up the healthcare system.

Laboratory services company Quest Diagnostics (DGX) has been in the news lately for its participation in efforts to help ramp up testing for COVID-19 in the US. The company has analyzed roughly 800,000 tests to date. Despite this positive contribution to COVID-19 efforts, the overall stress being put on the healthcare system by the virus is negatively impacting Quest Diagnostics. The company recently had to lay off approximately 10% of its workforce, and is temporarily freezing some benefits to employees (such as its suspension of the company's 401K match). We last covered Quest Diagnostics in December, when shares were on their way to eventual highs of $118 per share. While the stock has now come down a bit, the company's struggles in the face of COVID-19 are not a buying signal for long-term investors looking to capitalize on temporary headwinds. The company's debt and low growth trajectory make Quest a stock to avoid without a substantial discount to fair value, which isn't present at these levels.

Impact Of COVID-19 On Quest

Despite the headlines that Quest is assisting in COVID testing, the company has actually taken quite a hit from the pandemic. The strain on the healthcare system has pushed routine testing and services to the back burner in many cases. This category makes up just over half of Quest's total revenues.

The impacts have had a severe net impact on Quest's business. Over the second half of March, overall testing volumes declined by more than 40% despite the company performing 40% of the total commercial testing for COVID-19.

This will surely have a dramatic impact on the top and bottom lines of the company. Management has already made moves, as outlined in a letter to the company. About 10% of employees are being furloughed and executive pay is being cut. The company is also suspending its company match to employee 401K programs. When the company reports Q1 earnings next week, investors should prepare for cut/pulled guidance.

Quest Has Fundamental Weaknesses

The reality of this pandemic is that the vast majority of corporations are going to see some degree of negative impact on operating results. The trick for investors is to identify which companies will bounce back because of fundamental strength, and which will have a tougher time.

Unfortunately, Quest falls into the latter category in our view. This stems from two major issues for the company. The company's lack of growth, and a balance sheet that would face long-term pressure with any additional substantial debt.

Quest has been relatively lacking growth for a number of years. Over the past decade, revenues have grown just a total of 4%, and EBITDA is slightly negative over the same time frame. Quest has the advantage of scale in an industry that it boasts is highly fragmented, but Quest has been unable to translate that into growth of any note. Part of the reason for this is the continued pricing pressure from welfare programs such as Medicare/Medicaid. Without the volume of business generated by elective procedures, Quest will feel additional pressure on operating results, and is a likely culprit (at least sharing some of the blame) for such a drop in recent volumes.

The longer that healthcare infrastructure is saturated with COVID-19 patients, the more cash that Quest will burn through. The company has been able to raise a bit of cash, and now holds about $1.19B in cash and equivalents against $4.85B.

With a gross leverage ratio of 2.67X EBITDA, Quest is on solid financial footing for now. If the pandemic strains the healthcare system for several months, the resulting cash burn could result in the company raising more debt. Companies with bad balance sheets and little growth are a bad combination, because it can take years to clean up a financial mess like that. If Quest is forced to raise funds, it would be an indicator for a more bearish thesis.

Current Valuation Produces Unattractive Risk/Reward Proposition

These uncertainties over the upcoming months require a margin of safety in the stock price to protect against some of the potential for unfavorable circumstances. Like many stocks, a nice discount was granted in mid-March when the overall markets fell. Since then, shares have bounced from 52-week lows of $73, to $95 per share.

If we use analyst projections for 2020 of $4.92 per share, the stock now trades at a multiple of 19.39X. This is a 14% premium to the stock's 10-year median PE ratio of 16.97X.

With the headlines that Quest has gotten for COVID-19 testing, it seems that the stock price has acted separately from the operational reality of the business itself. It wouldn't make sense to pay a premium for a company that is seeing a 40% drop in volumes at the moment. Given the 14-day incubation period of the virus and concerns about bringing the economy online too quickly, it appears that Quest will see prolonged disruption to its business. As a result, it makes no sense in our view to chase the stock at these levels. We would wait on the sidelines to see the financial damage to the balance sheet as this pandemic begins to pass. Once there are signs of operations returning to normal, we would reassess at that point.

