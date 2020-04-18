The Most Hated Rally Ever Is A Gift For Investors To Now Sell

The market is too complacent over the risks that the recovery process will be weaker than expected.

The S&P 500 has rallied nearly 30% in just three weeks since the March lows despite the ongoing global pandemic.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and global economic disruptions, financial markets have experienced extreme levels of volatility. From a drawdown of 34% in the S&P 500 Index (SPY) and 29% for the NASDAQ-100 (QQQ) at the lows in March, the market has staged an impressive rebound in recent weeks. SPY is now down only 10% year to date while QQQ is up with a positive gain in 2020. While some of the most apocalyptic scenarios for the outbreak may have been averted, we believe the environment remains deeply bearish for U.S. and global equities. We see this market rally as an opportunity to reduce risk exposure and position for the next leg lower.

Why the market has surged?

Understandably, many people that have been impacted by the coronavirus or even just forced to quarantine may hate this rally. The move higher in stocks is in part based on the hope that the enormous coordinated monetary easing measures by the Fed and government relief efforts will cover the near-term repercussions of the nationwide lockdown. There is a thinking that economic conditions will normalize over the coming months. We are skeptical of this apparent consensus.

Focusing on the broad market indexes is slightly misleading. The top holdings of the S&P 500 and tech-heavy NASDAQ-100 are dominated by just a few names. Specifically, Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), Apple Inc. (AAPL), Amazon.com (AMZN), Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)(GOOG), and Facebook Inc. (FB) together represent 20% of SPY and 45% of QQQ.

Stock (weighting in ETF) SPY QQQ Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) 5.8% 11.9% Apple Inc. (AAPL) 5.1% 11.3% Amazon.com (AMZN) 4.3% 10.6% Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)(GOOG) 3.2% 7.1% Facebook Inc. (FB) 1.8% 3.8% % of Total 20.2% 44.7%

It makes sense that these tech market leaders with generally strong balance sheets should be at least relatively more resilient to the current situation compared to companies in industries that have been directly disrupted by the current situation. The mega-cap tech names have essentially carried the indexes considering the 29% and 13% year-to-date gain for Amazon and Microsoft each and only small declines for Apple and Alphabet this year.

The trends highlight what has been a major divergence among large-cap stocks compared to small-caps which are often seen as riskier with weaker fundamentals. The Russell 2000 Index (IWM) is still down by 26% this year compared to the 1% gain for QQQ. Indeed, the hardest-hit industries like retailers, restaurants, and oil and gas take a more prominent role in the small-cap index which may be a better reflection of underlying conditions in the economy. As we argue below, we think the strength among large-caps is unjustified and that group may lead the market lower going forward.

Why the market is headed lower from here

Our view is that the market is simply too complacent on several fronts and this has resulted in stocks already becoming too expensive and overvalued at current levels. The possibility that the recovery will be weaker than expected through 2021 represents the main risk for equities that will continue to face operational and financial headwinds for the foreseeable future.

A major uncertainty is the trajectory of unemployment currently being observed. JPMorgan forecasts unemployment will reach 20% this quarter while the economy contracts by 40%. The bulls will argue that these figures are only temporary and are mitigated by the numerous programs enacted by the CARES Act representing trillions in aid. We agree that once the economy restarts, many workers that have been furloughed will reclaim their old jobs.

On the other hand, not all jobs will come back and that has major implications. A company that previously needed 100 workers may find they only require 90 given weaker demand to operate efficiently as one example. A higher level of "structural" unemployment through 2021 represents downside for consumer spending which ends up impacting all other sectors of the economy.

The bullish case at this point requires not only a miraculous "V-shaped" recovery in economic conditions in the U.S. but also in global markets which is a point that many investors may be overlooking. Companies within the S&P 500 generate over 50% of revenues on average from international markets and the outlook here is for a global recession. Separately, the combination of a strong U.S. dollar and weaker underlying consumer demand from all regions of the world facing the pandemic is just another challenge for companies in the recovery process.

The following points summarize what will be emerging themes through the second half of 2020 that we expect to pressure market sentiment and drive stocks lower.

Weaker than expected recovery (in the U.S. and international markets).

Unemployment higher for longer representing weak consumer spending trends.

Inefficiencies and "leakages" from stimulus efforts, businesses that need the government-backed loans are already getting shut out or facing consequential delays.

U.S. dollar strength pressuring global currencies and corporate earnings from international markets.

Rising social unrest.

Extreme and overly exuberant valuations in certain parts of the market.

The wildcard in this discussion continues to be the pandemic itself. Minding the fact that the number of infections and fatalities globally continues to rise, it's unclear how or when conditions can normalize. Without a working vaccine or at least an effective treatment, a generalized fear will keep certain portions of people and consumers avoiding public settings. Entire industries from air travel, hospitality, entertainment, restaurants, and retail face the prospect that 2019 may have represented a peak that will take years to reclaim. The possibility the outbreak intensifies or mutates and returns stronger in the future is a tail risk that should be taken seriously. At this stage, even if the virus disappeared, we think the damage has already been done.

A Valuation Litmus Test

Going back to our point on the market being complacent, we find several large-cap stocks that we highlight as some of the most expensive in the market. We used a stock screen to filter for companies with a market cap above $10 billion which are each trading at least 25% above their respective 10-year historical median average for their price to earnings, price to book, and enterprise value to sales multiples.

What we are identifying here are stocks that have displayed a trend in multiples expansion and are now trading above normalized valuation levels. In other words, each of these stock's market cap and enterprise value has far exceeded the growth of sales, earnings, and balance sheet asset value.

The simple conclusion is that these stocks are currently "expensive" or overvalued according to these metrics. Still, there are many reasons why a stock can command higher earnings or growth premium, including:

The company is presenting accelerating growth and earnings momentum with a positive forward outlook.

The underlying earnings quality is improving either through higher financial margins or less uncertainty on future income.

An increasing proportion of recurring sales also related to earnings quality and can also drive a multiples expansion.

A company capturing market share for any reason may also command a higher premium based on dynamics like improving scale and pricing power.

The problem here is that given the overwhelming number of headwinds facing the economy and risks in the current environment, the trends are the opposite from the points listed above and multiples should be contracting. It becomes harder to justify companies trading at a historically high premium ahead of weaker sales and earnings.

Keep in mind that the multiples used above are based on trailing twelve months' results, essentially the period before the current crisis. As we go through 2020, earnings and sales for most companies will drop and push the ratios even higher. No company is immune to a recession, and weaker trends going forward with potentially lower growth and earnings trajectory beyond 2020 means they should be worth intrinsically less.

The list above is sorted by market value and includes several widely held stocks like Microsoft Corp., Apple Inc., Walmart Inc. (WMT), PepsiCo (PEP), Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), and Nike Inc. (NKE) among top 10 largest companies. Nike, for example, is currently trading at a P/E of 31x while its 10-year average for the multiple is 25x, suggesting it is 25% overvalued by that metric. The strength of our analysis above is that it also considers the spread in the EV to sales and price to book ratio. It's more common for a stock to trade at a premium or discount to a single ratio but not all three. If our bearish case for the market is correct, Nike will face lower sales and earnings through 2021 with fewer consumers able to afford shoes.

To be clear, we're not suggesting every company on the list is a "great short" or faces an imminent demise. What the stretched valuation implies is that the market is brushing aside the risks we discussed above. If those risks and bearish scenarios materialize, the stocks will need to correct lower. When the outlook for a company deteriorates, we look towards the 10-year normalized multiple as a fundamental support level. In this regard, the stocks in the list above have a significant downside.

The Apple Example

Visually, Apple provides a good example of some of the points discussed above. The stock's current P/E ratio at 22.4x is approximately 45% above the 10-year historical average for the ratio at 15.5x. Separately, the current EV to Revenue (sales) multiple of 4.65x is 37% above the average for the multiple at 3.4x over the past decade. Keep in mind, those are averages while the actual range was even lower as the stock traded with a P/E as low as 10x in 2016.

There are arguments for and against why the multiples for Apple are where they are. This is a global leader in technology and consumer products with a strong history of innovation. The company benefits from a solid balance sheet position and overall positive investor sentiment. The company made progress over the past year with better than expected results while transitioning towards services with the segment growing 17% year over year in the last quarter now and represent 14% of total revenues.

On the other hand, the financial outlook is not necessarily superior to trends observed in the early part of the last decade when Apple embarked on a period of exceptional growth. We highlight that revenue declined 2% y/y for the last fiscal year, or up just 3% year from the last quarter on a trailing twelve-month basis. The EBITDA margin at 31% and profit margin at 22% are also down from stronger levels observed in the past 10 years. The appearance here is that Apple's best days are behind it.

Data by YCharts

In our view, there is nothing bullish about the coronavirus for Apple in 2020 or 2021. Goldman Sachs analysts recently downgraded Apple to a sell rating and see a 20% downside for the stock citing a "shallower recover" and "lingering weakness" through early 2021. We agree and think that the same line of reasoning could be applied to most other stocks. While small-caps have thus far underperformed this year, we think that some of these large-cap leaders will drag the entire market lower in the next downturn.

A Trading Plan for the Week Ahead

The Q1 earnings season is now underway and one of the trends from the large banks last week was weaker than expected earnings along with generally somber guidance. As more companies report, one risk is that management teams decide to announce large charges and write-downs ahead of a disastrous Q2. The big tech names that have led the market this year begin reporting over the coming weeks and will set the tone for the market. While we are particularly bearish on Apple, the extreme market enthusiasm for other names could be a downside catalyst should they disappoint. Risks are overall tilted to the downside for all companies.

We recommend investors take this market rally as an opportunity to trim positions and reduce overall equity exposure. A higher allocation into fixed income and bond funds can help to reduce portfolio risk going forward. We like the iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) as a conservative fixed income allocation with an intermediate maturity profile and modest interest rate risk exposure.

We are also bullish on gold and precious metal miners in this environment which represent a good hedge as a store of value and can benefit from the low-interest-rate environment. Gold is trading near an 8-year high while the miners within the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) are well-positioned to benefit with higher cash flows this year. We are also constructive on energy and commodities which may have already priced in some of the worst-case scenarios and can rally from current levels as supply is taken off the market. The iShares Global Energy ETF (IXC) is a good option to gain diversified exposure to quality energy names.

