Summary

Alphabet's duopoly with Facebook in the Digital Advertising market will be strengthened as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

It will be difficult to break the reliance on advertising and search for the bulk of revenues, but there are significant opportunities.

Changes in its executive structure should sharpen the focus on the monetization of Other Bets.

Market volatility has offered recent opportunities to buy the stock below its intrinsic value, but these opportunities are fleeting.